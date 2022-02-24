5 natural ways to lighten hair at home without using bleach

When life throws lemons at you, some make lemonade, while others squeeze them into their hair in the hopes of achieving natural highlights. Are you ready to experiment with natural lighting? Learn how to safely lighten your hair without using bleach, using items you may already have in your home.

How to lighten hair naturally without using bleach

We know you’re here because you want to learn how to bleach hair without using bleach. As demonstrated below, there are a few DIY natural options to choose from for a subtly lighter look. However, sometimes the colour of your hair or the style you want will necessitate the use of bleach. And that’s fine! Bleaching your hair does not have to be synonymous with hair damage, as long as you take certain steps to protect your hair’s health.

Combine lemon juice and conditioner

Lemon juice lightens hair, but it can also be dangerous. It is so acidic that it will burn your hair. The best way to use it is to combine it with conditioner or even coconut oil to reap the hydrating and reparative benefits. Lemon juice can help reduce oil and dandruff too!

How to use: 1. Fill a spray bottle halfway with fresh lemon juice. 2. Add a little water to help dilute the acidity of the juice. 3. Add conditioner or coconut oil to add moisture. 4. Now spritz it on, either covering your entire head of hair or focusing on the areas you want to lighten. 5. Go outside for 30 to 45 minutes to soak up some rays before rinsing.

Use a saltwater solution

For all colour-treated people, mix mostly water with a pinch of salt and spray your hair at the beach. This will slightly open the cuticle of the hair and expose it to the sun. But keep in mind t he sun will fade your hair colour no matter what colour it is.

Make a Cinnamon and Honey Mask This is a delicious-smelling solution for naturally lightening hair. Something magical happens when honey and cinnamon are combined. The hydrogen peroxide traces in honey are activated when combined with cinnamon. When this is combined with honey’s glucose oxidase, a chemical reaction occurs that causes your hair colour to lighten by one or two shades if you have light brown hair.



How to use:

1. For extra hydration, make a mask with two tablespoons of honey (raw is best), one tablespoon of cinnamon, and one tablespoon of olive oil. 2. Combine everything and add a little conditioner if it’s too thick. Allow the mixture to sit for 30 minutes to allow the cinnamon and honey to combine and the hydrogen peroxide to activate. 3. Apply the mixture to your hair, bun it, and cover it with a shower cap. Allow it to sit for at least four hours. It’s even better if you can let it sit overnight (just remember to cover your pillow with a towel to avoid staining your pillowcase!).

For an ultra-gentle change, try Chamomile Chamomile restores the lustre of hair while adding natural highlights. It’s all thanks to quercetin, a flavonoid found in chamomile that gives plants their pigmentation. Quercetin is known to inhibit tyrosinase, an enzyme that helps control melanin production in hair, making chamomile an effective DIY hair lightener.