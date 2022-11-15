Smell irresistible with these top romantic perfumes of all time

These romantic perfumes have become staples in many perfumers’ collections and have captured the hearts of women of all ages. If you’re searching for a charming potion, look no further. We’ve rounded up the love potions that will surely become a part of your favourites list.
Date night can be exciting and fun, whether you’ve been with your partner for years or you’re going on your first date with someone you’ve just met.
While you probably always wear your favourite lipstick on date night, we like the idea of experimenting with some flirty and romantic fragrances. A hint of fragrance feels very intimate, unless you’re slathering yourself in perfume—they’ll have to get a little closer to you to get a whiff. A perfume is more than just a splash of fragrance to mask bad odours; it is a representation of your entire personality. Fruity? Spicy? Woody? These kinds of fragrances, on the other hand, will reveal your fashion sense in an instant. This is your cue to choose the best long-lasting perfumes for women and turn heads. From spicy, seductive scents to vibrant takes on the classic floral romantic perfumes, read on to find out what we have in store for you.
#AddedToCart: The most romantic perfumes of all time
To all the ladies out there, do you enjoy the feel of long-lasting fragrance on your skin? Check out some long-lasting perfumes for women that will entice every passerby’s senses.
1 /10
The luminous perfume, which is represented by Julia Roberts, is a universal declaration of life’s beauty. It’s a reimagining of a signature scent that uses magnolia essence to create a sparkling olfactory experience. The EDP begins with a ripe burst of pear and blackberry before entering the heart with the romance of orange flower and jasmine sambac. It settles on a rich base of sustainably sourced patchouli essence to create an opulent olfactive experience.
We’ll never get tired of this floral scent with a seductive twist. The pink peony and white musk blend gives a light, yet sensual touch that will never go out of style.
A spirited floral fragrance, ETERNITY Eau Fresh evokes the rush of intimacy and connection. The perfume for her is a play of fruit, flower and warm elements of musk. Jasmine and peony are at the heart with pear and cassis top notes, anchored by a base of patchouli and amber. The fruits and florals lend playful optimism to the iconic ETERNITY fragrance.
4 /10
Discover the sparkling floral fragrance of Chloé’s Love Story Eau de Toilette. Fruity orange blossom is joined by heart notes of nasturcia and plum, on a refreshing dewy base. Housed in an elegant bottle, inspired by the love padlock bridge in Pont des Arts, Paris.
5 /10
This is a truly unforgettable feminine fragrance. The striking honey, rum, and orchid floral offers a memorable but not overpowering aroma and is an undeniable classic.
6 /10
Playful and bright, the scent champions self-love and modern femininity. The contemporary floral fragrance features uplifting top notes of rhubarb and daffodil, it’s the creamy heart of almond milk creates a soft, comforting dry down, enhanced by a base of cashmeran.
The clash of crisp florals and creamy notes results in a unique, optimistic blend, designed to complement your unique version of perfection. The cap is adorned with a selection of eccentric charms, selected by Marc Jacobs himself.
7 /10
Signature notes of lavender essence from France and Moroccan orange blossom combine with glowing orchid and warm vanilla to push the perfume to the extreme. It is a long-lasting, unique twist on the floral scent. Drawing inspiration from the couture runways, this bottle pushes its couture statement further with a masculine camel colour twisted in the most feminine way, amplifying the intensity of the original.
8 /10
Shalimar is the first oriental perfume in history. L’Eau de Parfum Shalimar is a mythic fragrance with bergamot, iris and vanilla notes; an intense wake with a touch of impertinence, always glowing which embodies skin-caressing sensuality with a hint of the forbidden.
Charming and exquisite, Jo Malone London Peony and Blush Suede Cologne opens with the crisp and juicy bite of Red Apple before succumbing to a floral heart of Peony; a delicate accord that brings a subtle green freshness with hints of Rose and Honey. Luxurious and seductive, the eau de toilette settles on a plush bed of Blush Suede, which rounds of the fragrance with a soft and sensual opulence.
10 /10
A fragrance inspired by the fig tree in the heat of the summer in Greece. All parts of the tree are captured at various stages of development within this fragrance. The main note is fig, but it’s subtle and more like a woodsy fig than a super sweet sugary fig. It’s super inviting, and approachable, but still unique.
Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Unsplash
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Each perfume or cologne has different "notes." These notes determine the overall scent. These notes are composed of three layers: base, top or head, and middle or heart notes, which all contribute to the creation of a distinct scent. Before making a purchase decision, consider which types of cologne or perfume you adore and then look at the base notes they contain.
Answer: The moisture levels of your skin also play a role in how long a perfume will last on you. Skin that is well-moisturised retains scent much better than dry skin. If you moisturise the areas where you apply perfume immediately after showering, you will notice a significant improvement in the way you wear your perfume.