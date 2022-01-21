Try these DIY scalp scrubs for long, lustrous and healthy hair

When it comes to exfoliation regimens, a scalp scrub is frequently overlooked. Face scrubs are often used to exfoliate dead skin cells and dirt from the skin pores. Similarly, a scalp scrub is required to remove product build-up, dirt, excess oils, and dead skin cells from our scalp. Apart from oiling, shampooing, and conditioning, these DIY scalp scrubs can help accelerate hair growth and a lustrous texture.

What is a Scalp Scrub?

Dirt and oil buildup on the scalp cause dandruff and may also cause hair loss and other inflammatory skin conditions. As a result, scalp scrubs can help resolve these issues. A clean and healthy scalp is required for effective hair growth and the overall health of the hair.

4 easy DIY scalp scrub recipes to make your scalp squeaky clean

Aloe vera and Multani Mitti Scalp Scrub

Aloe vera is a popular choice in skin and hair care products. It is high in vitamins, vital amino acids, and minerals, moisturises and encourages hair growth. It may also be used to treat skin and scalp rashes. Multani Mitti, on the other hand, is a well-known exfoliator that regulates oil production in the scalp and cleanses build-up once it has dried. It is an excellent ingredient for oily or greasy hair. You may also add rosewater to the scrub to help relax the scalp.

Ingredients:

Aloe vera leaf

1-2 tablespoon multani mitti

Rosewater (optional)

1 teaspoon refined sugar

Instructions:

1. Remove the pulp from one aloe vera leaf and place it in a basin. The amount of pulp is entirely up to you.

2. Stir together 2-3 tablespoons multani mitti and 1-2 teaspoons refined sugar. Combine everything thoroughly.

3. If rosewater is available, add it. Apply the scrub to your damp scalp and massage it in circular strokes.

4. Let it sit for 20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water for a cleaner scalp and shiny hair.

Honey, Sea Salt and Avocado Scalp Scrub

Avocados are rich in B complex vitamins, magnesium, and potassium. Including avocados in your hair care regime will nourish your scalp, give you a lustrous mane, and prevent breakage. Sea salt is a fantastic exfoliant, while honey calms the scalp and reduces flakes and dandruff. To nourish your hair, you may also add coconut or peppermint oil to this scrub.

Ingredients:

Half an avocado

1 tablespoon sea salt

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon coconut/peppermint oil (optional)

Instructions:

1. Mash half an avocado in a basin with honey and sea salt.

2. If the oils are available, add them to the mixture.

3. To avoid lumps, mix this paste uniformly.

4. Gently massage this scrub into your scalp.

5. Allow the scrub to sit for 20-30 minutes before washing with lukewarm water.

Brown Sugar And Oatmeal Scalp Scrub

This DIY scalp scrub stimulates circulation, moisturises, and exfoliates the scalp. In fact, colloidal oatmeal is used in a variety of personal care products to relieve skin irritation and dryness.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of finely ground oatmeal

2 tablespoons of hair conditioner

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

Instructions:

1. Mix all three ingredients in a basin.

2. Gently massage this scrub into your scalp in a circular motion.

3. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes before washing with lukewarm water.

Sugar, Coconut oil And Essential Oils Scalp Scrub

This scalp scrub is an excellent choice for this winter as it treats dry and itchy scalp. Coconut oil and other essential oils, in particular, will be effective in treating dry scalp. Tea tree oil is antifungal and antibacterial, making it an ideal ingredient for improving scalp health. The peppermint oil stimulates scalp circulation, while the coconut oil is high in fatty acids and anti-inflammatory. Sugar is considered to have the ability to dissolve dead skin cells. As a result, this scrub will alleviate scalp irritation and flakiness.

Ingredients:

Unrefined coconut oil

Raw sugar

Peppermint oil (optional)

Tea tree oil

Instructions:

1. Combine 2 tablespoons coconut oil, 4-5 drops peppermint oil (if available), 2-3 drops tea tree oil, and 3-4 teaspoons of sugar in a mixing bowl.

2. Using a hairbrush, apply this mixture evenly to your scalp evenly and, once it has settled, massage it into your scalp.

3. Clip your hair and let it in place for 5-10 minutes before washing.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock