Valentine’s Day 2022: The essential date night men’s grooming checklist

This Valentines’ Day, they say dress to impress but is that really enough? In our books, a well-groomed gent is always a winner! Here’s an essential men’s grooming checklist for you for your V-Day date.

Far too many men have a slap and dash approach when it comes to their grooming. However, gone are the days when just some cologne or aftershave would get the job done. Men’s grooming, as you know is significantly more complex today and demands equal, if not more attention, than your wardrobe. With Valentine’s day around the bend, whether you plan on going out or staying in, having your grooming game on point is essential if you’d like to impress your special someone. Be a man that looks after himself, smells good, and feels good.

So have your essentials ready, and your regime in check, and after all is done, revisit this date night grooming checklist.

Valentine’s Day 2022: Men’s grooming guide

Nail your nail care

Does your idea of nail care restrict itself to cutting your nails every once in a while? There’s more to nail care and grooming even for men. Dirty, long fingernails need no explanation for why they are a big no! If you’d like to go for a manicure or pedicure then go, have fun and relax but if you’d rather stay and take care of this at home, buffing your nails is a great way to make sure they maintain their healthy shine naturally and for extra credit, file your nails after cutting so that sharp edges don’t snag on clothing and lead to breakage.

Put your best hand forward

It need not be mentioned that your hands are the first point of contact whether it be a business deal or a date night. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that making sure your hands are well moisturized is an essential part of men’s grooming. Nobody is clamoring to hold hands if they feel like sandpaper and if you tend to do physical work, your skin is more prone to calluses and cracks. To make sure that you’re leaving the right impression, use a hand lotion that moisturizes and leaves your skin feeling reinvigorated.

Trim the difference

Little things make a world of difference and such is the case with nose hairs. While they are quite essential and keep all unwanted particles out of your nose, the overly long, visible pieces are doing you no favor. So pull out your trusted nose trimmer and clip them for a cleaner look. The market is filled with affordable and great options so grab yourself one and tick this off your men’s grooming checklist.

A little lip balm goes a long way

An ideal smile is not just white teeth, it’s accompanied by soft and moisturized lips that are easily achieved by one simple tool, a lip balm. Chapped lips are a big hassle, they peel, crack and even bleed turning your attempt to flirt, sour. So, if you find yourself constantly plagued by dry and chapped lips, it’s time to break out a lip balm that gives you the much-needed moisture.

Floss but not the dance

Clean teeth and minty breath precede over pearly whites. It all seems simple and common sense to know that oral hygiene is a fundamentally important step in grooming and it needs no further discussion that seeing last night’s food stuck between someone’s teeth is rather unappealing. The solution is simple, a daily flossing habit will save any mishap and carrying mints in your pocket is always a smart move.

Trim and Train

Whether you lean in favor of a beard or you prefer a clean-shaven look instead, it’s important that whatever you choose, you keep it well-groomed. However, now that beards have surpassed the mere trend status, maintenance of any facial hair should have become an important step in your grooming regime. Keep your moustaches tamed above the upper lip and pay attention to detail for your beard. Keeping unwanted neck hairs at bay is also equally essential.

Essential Scents

Finding a signature scent is as crucial as a well-fitted outfit. Perfumes have become a key accessory and play an important role in defining your personality. Moreover, it’s been proven that a man that smells well becomes that much more attractive. However, this being said, don’t spritz the entire bottle on your way out, the idea is to use colognes, aftershaves or perfumes to compliment. So find one or two blends that you like and use sparingly.

Now that you’ve hopefully ticked off the checklist, you can head on out for valentine’s day!

