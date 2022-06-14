Why we are so singularly obsessed with Aditi Rao Hydari’s straight brows

As long as no one ushers in the era of the overplucked, thin brow we are happy to embrace new brow trends. Currently on our radar is Aditi Rao Hydari’s straight brow, a fluffy, bushy, and natural style without the natural arch.

Before we deep dive into brows, it’s important to acknowledge Aditi Rao Hydari’s stellar debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in May. From an elegant Sabyasachi sari to a funky Valentino playsuit, she wore each look with elan. At the same time, what singularly stood out were her eyebrows. Minimal arch, fuzzy and a straighter tail. Think Audrey Hepburn and you’ll be able to visualise the shape.

Straight brows, also known as ‘boy brows’, are essentially a Korean beauty trend that believes that the absence of an arch can really transform your face. The straight brows take away the hassles of filling in and ironically, add more structure to your face. It’s the reason why the trend has been embraced by Zendaya and Cara Delevigne. Looking to tweeze your way to au-naturale brows like Aditi Rao Hydari, we asked her eyebrow stylist Suman Jalaf to share her insights.

“Aditi Rao! Everyone loves her and my most commonly requested brows are hers,” shares Jalaf. “And sadly I have to say no you can’t. It’s all about educating clients, I tell them to look in the mirror and explain to me first if they have her face shape? Then they understand as it’s all about the face tone shape, eyebrow bone structure, and the actual eyebrows that exist. Not everyone can have a brow that they want or like, it’s not realistic my work is about creating bespoke and natural-looking brows.” So while we would all like to instantly have Aditi Rao Hydari’s straight brows, it’s important to understand the process behind it and tread with caution. “Aditi has always drawn and used more than one brow product and takes ages doing her brows in like the Audrey Hepburn. She does a fantastic job and this look really looks so regal on her,” says Jalaf. As a client of Jalaf, she knows what she wants and also knows how to achieve perfectly groomed brows.

The straight brows trend might have been popularised by Billie Elish but for Jalaf it’s important to keep the shape of your face and other parameters in mind. “The size of your brow should be in line with the size of your face. If you have a long face you don’t want an arched or high-set brow as it will make the face look longer. A straight, flat brow on a square face will accentuate the square shape, so if you add an arch to lift the brow, the face will look softer. Ideally, a diamond face shape pulls off a straight brow more.” So if you’re looking to experiment with this new eyebrow trend then make sure you keep a check on your tweezers and settle in on a style that suits you.

A closer look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s straight brows:

All Images: Courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram.