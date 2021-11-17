Winter hair colours that are about to take over your feed

When you think about it, the start of winter is an opportune time to colour your hair. It can be a fun way to reset your look before any holiday plans roll around. Plus, you probably don’t spend as much time exposing your hair to direct sunlight, saltwater, or chlorine — which can all cause fading or discolouration — during the winter as you do during warmer months.

With fall well underway, now is the perfect time to book a winter colour appointment or pencil in a DIY session. At this point, you still have plenty of time to research the best winter hair colours to decide which shade you’ll go with. But to give you a head start, here are some winter hair colours that hairstylists are currently excited about.

Winter hair colours

Cherry Red

Guy Tang, hair colourist and founder of hair brand #mydentity, counts deep cherry reds with cool undertones as one of his favourite winter hair colours for 2021. (Think: bing cherries more so than maraschino.)

“Deep cherry reds make a bold statement,” he says. “My favourite way to create this look is to do a level darker on the rootage than the mids/ends, this helps avoid the dreaded hot root and helps the colour grow out better.” (“Hot roots” refer to when the roots of your hair become unintentionally warmer than the rest.) To get this look at the salon, Tang suggests asking your stylist for “a deep cool red tone with a darker red root.”

Icy Blonde

It’s right in the name — icy blondes are perfect for the coldest season of the year. “For winter, think clean, snowy, cream tones instead of the beachy yellow gold you had during summer,” suggests Cassandra Cuccia, a colourist at Mark Ryan Salon. “Ask your colourist to lift your blonde slightly paler, especially through the ends.”

Tang is loving icy blonde with darker roots and strong “money pieces,” aka contrasting streaks that frame the face. “This icy blonde is popular because it is so easy to transition to and from through the year and it keeps every complexion bright,” he says. “If you want this look, ask your stylist for icy bright blond highlights concentrated around the face and ends of the hair, then blended into the natural or darker root.”

As for maintenance, be sure not to overly tone your hair (using products that adjust the warmth of coolness of your colour) “as they will appear drab and grey,” says Cuccia.

Almost-Natural shades

Cuccia’s next trend isn’t a specific colour, but rather a movement toward “your natural colour but better” among those who have coloured their hair lighter. Going closer to your natural, darker colour can give your hair a bit of a break. “Deepening your old highlights allows for a break from the lightning process and gives your locks a chance to repair and regain lustre,” says Cuccia. “Your colourist may need to ‘fill’ the highlights [a technique for restoring pigment to the hair] before darkening in order to ensure shininess and avoid an unwanted flat colour. Also, leaving a minor amount of lightness throughout will ensure colour looks natural instead of heavy and artificial.”

To maintain an almost-natural shade, Cuccia suggests visiting the salon every few months (the exact frequency will vary depending on how often you wash your hair) for semi-permanent gloss treatments. Glosses “fill, deepen, and seal the cuticle smooth,” and can “subtly enhance and richen your natural hair colour,” she says. With any colour, semi-permanent or otherwise, you want to make sure to use colour-safe products while washing your hair, she says.

Rich Chocolate Brown

Tang considers rich chocolate brown “the ‘it’ colour” of winter 2021. “There are so many ways to customise a rich brown tone,” he says. “I like to make the rootage area a little cooler in tone than the rest of the hair to create a shadow root illusion. Then mix different levels of the same brown tone through the mids and ends. This allows for a subtle dimension that makes the hair shine when the light hits it.”

Translation: ask your colourist for “a rich chocolate brown tone with dimension through mid/ends and a slightly darker root,” or when in doubt, bring a photo, says Tang. Again, colour-safe shampoo and conditioner are key. .

Copper-Toned highlights

Another one of Cuccia’s favourite fall/winter 2021 hair colour trends are copper-toned highlights that evoke “autumn leaves, cinnamon, and deep honey.” These highlights tend to look best against a brunette backdrop, she says. Copper highlights “aid in hair appearing shiny and healthy due to reflection of light,” says Cuccia. “This tonality adds warmth to the skin, enhancing your complexion.”

If you want to try it, “ask your colourist to gloss highlights with these warm tones and to keep contrast in the hair for extra dimension,” says Cuccia. To keep the colour looking fresh, she suggests relying on a colour-depositing hair mask between appointments.

