World Beard Day 2021: These are India’s top 15 most coveted beardos

Jim Sarbh

Keeping it quirky yet cool with his curls and a crisp beard is Jim Sarbh. Another salt-n-pepper name to remember. Sarbh is an up-and-coming action in B-Town and on digital streaming platforms like Amazon and more. His style has always been ahead of the curve, take a look at his Instagram, and you’ll know why. He makes for one chic bearded gent, apart from the off-days where he decides to go clean.