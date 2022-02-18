Skunk stripe hair trend is making a comeback in 2022

As early Y2K trends continue to return in the 2020s, the skunk stripe hair trend is a classic that’s powering through now. It-girls like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, as well as a slew of Instagram influencers and TikTok E-girls, have been spotted donning the trend. Skunk stripes should be your next emotive hairstyle!

Skunk Stipe hairstyle is the next big trend of 2022

The skunk stripe is the next generation of chunky highlights, a popular hairstyle started by ladies in the late 90s and the early noughties. The skunk stripe is easily achieved by dyeing a strand (or strands) of black or coloured hair in a contrasting light or bright hue. Choose to colour two layered strands, curtain bangs (a mainstay of e-girl style), paralleled areas of the contrasting hue, a peek-a-boo style in the back, or a single standout streak to lie amid a dark canvas of hair.

Why is it called Skunk hair?

One glance at a skunk, the adorable black and white animal, and you’ll understand how skunk stripe hair got its name. The style is usually finished with a fantasy colour such as hair orange, red, or platinum blonde. It’s all about colour with a large impact.

How to maintain Skunk Stripe hair?

Skunk dyed hair, like any other colour, requires some maintenance. To freshen your colour at the roots, tone, and brighten, plan a touch-up appointment every six to ten weeks. You could also include some nourishing products in your routine. Begin with a shampoo and conditioner combination designed particularly for colour-treated hair.

Check out some inspirations on how to style your own Skunk Stripe hair:

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@kehlani; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@dualipa