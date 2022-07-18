Your foolproof guide to hair-smoothing, keratin treatments and more

Pin-straight hair have sustained fashion trends and runway staples to become that an all-season favourite. The most popular names on the block, from Kim Kardashian to Tara Sutaria, have severe, poker-straight hair. So, how can you join the sleek trend without frying your hair? Here’s a guide to the best hair smoothening treatments, as well as everything you need to know about the most popular keratin treatment.

There are a bewildering amount of tempting in-salon hair smoothening alternatives to choose from in the pursuit of silky, swingy, frizz-free hair, including, of course, the ever-popular keratin treatment. Keratin treatments, known for its strand-softening and straightening qualities, have been popular for at least a decade, if not longer. But what exactly does the entire procedure entail? Here’s all you need to know about keratin treatment.

What is keratin treatment?

Keratin is a protein found naturally in your hair that is often depleted due to pollution and other factors. This hair smoothening treatment restores protein to your hair and fills in the porosity of individual strands, eliminating frizz. The Keratin smoothening treatment is not something to try in front of your bathroom mirror; instead, make an appointment with a professional salon. Your hairdresser will usually shampoo and blow-dry your hair before applying the keratin product from the roots. After 40 minutes, a blowdryer or hair straightener will be used to lock the product in, and your hair will be washed and ironed again for a smooth finish.

Are keratin smoothening treatments good for your hair?

There isn’t really a correct answer to this one because the formula your stylist uses determines the health of your hair. In general, if your hairdresser is using a legitimate keratin treatment, you should not expect any long-term damage or side effects.

Keratin treatment, according to experts, may be damaging if the hair is over-heated with a blow-dryer or flat iron during the procedure, so make sure you see an experienced stylist who is cautious, and those with colour-treated hair should definitely begin with a consultation.

Experts say that while every hair reacts differently, smoothening treatments can sometimes lighten colour-treated hair, leaving it brassy. But it’s truly case-by-case, so your hairdresser should be able to look at your hair and formulate a strategy. Basically, almost anyone can receive a keratin treatment, but always seek a consultation beforehand.

How long do keratin smoothening treatments last?

The way you care for your keratin treatment has a massive effect on how long your results last, although on average, the benefits should last 4-5 months. The benefit of getting a keratin treatment is that it washes out of your hair and does not require a grow out period. That means you won’t have to worry about your roots becoming frizzy, and you can instead focus on maintaining your treatment.

Keratin maintenance is a breeze. After you get a keratin treatment, be sure to pick up a sulphate-free shampoo, since harsh ingredients will strip your treatment every time you wash your hair (same goes for your styling products). Saltwater and chlorine are also problematic with keratin treatments, but if you can’t avoid them, experts recommend washing your hair with cold water immediately after swimming. The better you look after your keratin treatment, the longer it will last.

What are the other types of hair smoothening treatments?

Blowdrying

Blowdrying is a foolproof technique to get your flyaways to cooperate, and it’s no surprise that celebs love it as well. If you don’t have time to rush to the salon, start with damp hair fresh out of the shower. Divide your hair into three sections once it has been semi-dried. Choose a brush based on the texture of your hair—a barrel brush works best—and roll it outwards under each part while running the blowdryer over it. Repeat until you have the desired look, and then go on to the rest of your hair.

How long does it last? The technique itself takes around 20 minutes, and after that, a blowout will be your best buddy for as long as your hair does not get wet. If you stay in a humid climate, the benefits may wear off within 48 hours. Needless to say, exposing your hair to direct heat on a frequent basis is bad for your strands. Even if you don’t use a blowdryer on a regular basis, apply a heat-protecting serum to seal in moisture.

Cysteine treatment

When you need a mild remedy to frizzy hair, opt for the Cysteine treatment. It is especially recommended for hair that has been damaged by many styling treatments in the past, as it works to restore health and lustre to your tresses. The smoothening cream is applied an inch away from the roots after the initial hair wash, ensuring that the roots are not damaged and, as a result, avoiding hair fall in the aftermath. After 30 minutes of soak, the hair is separated into sections and worked over with a hair iron. You’re ready to head out with your new silky locks and megawatt shine after another hair wash.

How long does it last? This option is a safer choice for those looking for a long-term solution, as it provides straighter, manageable hair for four months or more, depending on your hair growth and the type of post-treatment care—ensure that your sulphate-free shampoo prescription is frequently topped off, as sulphates strip away the product with every wash.

Cysteine coats the hair fibres rather than going inside, ensuring that its intrinsic health is not compromised. However, a three-month gap between treatments is suggested to ensure that the health of your strands is not jeopardised.

Hair straightener

The hair straightener is typically associated with coming-of-age; your 14-year-old self would most likely raise a glass to the bruised fingers that your first tryst with the hair straightener left behind. While only temporary, this hair smoothening gadget offers a smoother finish that wouldn’t look out of place. If you want to try out the sleek style for your next brunch, experts recommend starting with dry hair. Damp, just-out-of-the-shower hair will spoil the look’s endurance, so make sure you’ve sufficiently dried your locks before heating the hair iron—180 degrees should suffice if you’re experimenting at home. Divide your hair into sections based on its volume. Depending on the volume of your hair, divide it into sections and run the hot iron over small handfuls without lingering in one location for too long.

How long does it last? It shouldn’t take you more than 30-40 minutes to achieve the desired look, and your hair will stay in perfect condition until it gets wet—on average, it will last at least two days.

Excessive heat on a regular basis will not be good for your strands. If you find yourself using a hot iron more than four times a week, you might want to explore a more permanent solution to save time getting ready in the mornings.

Olaplex

This new hair smoothening treatment works primarily as a repair agent—the sleek locks are merely a bonus. It acts directly on opening hair cuticles and repairing damaged bonds in the individual structure of each strand. The procedure typically involves four salon sessions spread out over a 20-day period. Olaplex No. 1 and No. 2 will be shampooed into your hair at each session, while Olaplex No. 3 can be combed into your hair by yourself at night for 10 minutes.

How long does it last? Each session may take up to an hour and focuses on multiplying the bonds in your hair, resulting in straighter, more manageable locks in the long run. Kim Kardashian gushed about this miraculous hair smoothening treatment, saying, “When your hair is really damaged, if you sleep in that, it really works. I notice a huge difference.”

The treatment essentially focuses on restoring hair that has been damaged by harsh bleaching and frequent chemical processes, and it eventually functions as a preventative measure against fried strands and unmanageable flyaways.

Rebonding

Rebonding may be the answer to your worries if you’re seeking for a permanent salon hair smoothening treatment. This treatment, which is provided by many key players in the haircare industry, is used to break the natural ties in frizzy, unmanageable hair and replace them with bonds in the desired structure, hence the name rebonding.

A neutraliser and cream softener are used depending on whether your hair is delicate, strong, or coloured. The procedure begins with a gentle washing of the hair. When the cream softener is dry, it is applied with thin plastic boards to guarantee optimum coverage. After a half-hour wait, the hair is shampooed and dried again before being flat ironed. After the hair has been properly straightened, a neutraliser is liberally applied to all strands to seal the bonds for another 30 minutes. After that, the hair is rinsed again, and a hair mask is often applied for 10 minutes to retain moisture.

How long does it last? Experts believe that the procedure will take three hours, after which you will be asked not to touch your hair for three days. Any attempts to tie your hair with a clip will result in permanent kinks and curls since the product is still working. However, after you’re out of the woods, your new silky straight hair should last you at least a year, until your hair grows out and the rebonded strands are replaced.

It is normally recommended that you do not schedule another rebonding treatment before the end of the year since you will end up layering product on the previous chemicals that are still present in your hair. Because of the influx of chemicals in your strands, you may have more hair fall, so take the necessary precautions to keep your hair in good condition.

