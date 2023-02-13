This trendy beach waves hairstyle is all the rage right now

One of the most flattering and versatile hairstyles is loose, tousled beach waves. The best part is there are many different ways to achieve beach waves, so, whether you prefer curling irons or heatless hairstyles, there’s a method (or a few) for everyone.

The versatility of tousled, undone, messy beach waves is stunning; they’re the perfect blend of effortless and cool, which is why you see them everywhere. This hairstyle is always appropriate, from the red carpet to everyday life. The soft, textured waves look great regardless of length or texture, bangs or no bangs. The best part is that you can literally wear waves for days on end, and they enhance with each passing day. It’s a timeless look, so if you’re feeling lazy, waves are your best friend.

#Inspo: Stunning ways to wear those beach waves

Wavy bob

Waves with bangs

Slicked-back ponytail

The classic

Old Hollywood aesthetic

Effortless bun

How to achieve beach waves?

Heatless beach waves with curling ribbon

This heatless beach waves tutorial is one of the simplest, but it will take some time to accomplish. Begin with hair that is 80 to 85 percent dry and work a styling creme through your strands to achieve smoother softer-looking hair. After dividing your hair into two sections, attach the curling ribbon to the top of your head with a small clip.

Twist each strand and go under and over the ribbon once before grabbing another strand and repeating. When you’ve finished a section, fold the curling ribbon end under and back, then tie a scrunchie around the ends. Repeat on both sides as needed.

Beach waves with a curling iron

Start with the front of the hair near the face, wrapping one-inch sections around your wand and dragging the iron off of each strand in the parietal section of the hair. When you reach the centre of your head, continue curling but away from your face—this will give it a more dishevelled and beachy aesthetic. Now, alternate which direction you curl your hair so it looks like you jumped out of bed and woke up like this. Wait three to five minutes before raking your fingers through your hair.

Beach waves with a flat iron

The perfect beach waves don’t always necessitate the use of a curling iron or wand—a hair straightener can create equally impressive results. If your hair is thicker, start with a few generous sprays of heat protectant and then roughly straighten it. Don’t worry about getting it perfectly sleek and straight—the goal here is to simply make your hair easier to work with when you begin curling.

Grab your hair from the root in two-inch sections, flip your hair straightener away from your face, and gently glide all the way down the strand. When you unclamp the flat iron, you’ll have a bouncy curl that you can break apart with your fingers to create a loose beach wave.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/chrissyteigen; Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram