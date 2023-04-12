Your guide to all the nourishing benefits of hair spa

‘Get a hair spa’ is the most commonly recommended solution for many hair-related issues, particularly hair fall. But no one ever tells you what a hair spa is, do they? So we figured we’d answer it for you. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about hair spa.

What is a hair spa?

A hair spa, like any other spa treatment, is a rejuvenating hair treatment with its own set of benefits. It instantly relaxes you and leaves your hair looking lustrous and soft. Hair spa treatments also help to reduce the effects of pollution, dirt, and sun on your hair while strengthening it.

Benefits of a hair spa treatment

Helps reduce split ends

A hair spa treats parched strands by moisturising them, making your hair less prone to breakage and split ends.

The perfect stress-buster

After the professional has applied the product to your hair, the massaging circulation on the scalp will instantly relax your body and mind. Relaxing and rejuvenating your tresses is one of the major hair spa benefits. In fact, this helps you feel refreshed, which increases your productivity in daily activities.

Regulates blood circulation

You might not be able to provide your scalp with the necessary blood circulation on a daily basis. The lack of a healthy circulation flow can cause your hair to become dry and dull. A hair spa benefits you by increasing blood flow to the scalp, which revitalises your locks.

Manages natural oil balance

Both a lack of natural oils on the scalp and an excess of them can be harmful to your hair. To ensure healthy hair growth and functioning, the sebaceous glands on your scalp must secrete an adequate amount of natural oils. Instead, they may cause clogging or drying out of the pores, resulting in poor hair health. A hair spa benefits your hair by rebalancing the two occurrences. It keeps your scalp’s natural oil balance balanced, making your hair look and feel soft, smooth, and nourished.

Repairs damaged hair

Is your hair becoming dry and frizzy once more? By getting a hair spa treatment, you can reverse the damage caused by extreme weather conditions, poor lifestyle habits, and the use of incorrect hair products. It effectively restores essential nutrients to your hair, giving it a healthy and nourished appearance and feel.

Improves hair texture

A hair spa treatment can make your hair softer and smoother, regardless of whether it is naturally curly, wavy, or straight. Getting this treatment on a regular basis, depending on your hair’s condition, can keep it from becoming dry, rough, and frizzy.

Moisturises hair and scalp

Essential oils and moisturising ingredients are used in hair spa treatments to promote a healthy and hydrated scalp. Hair masks contain hydrating ingredients that prevent dryness and frizz.

Disadvantages of a hair spa treatment

It must be done on a regular basis to yield results

Hair spa treatments are only effective when done on a regular basis. Having it done once in a while is equivalent to wearing a face mask every six months. They must be incorporated into your monthly hair care routine in order to produce long-term results.

Hair colour may fade

If you have coloured your hair, always consult with your hair spa therapist about using colour-protecting products to prevent fading.

Hair spa treatments on their own are ineffective

Your monthly hair spa visits might not be enough to keep your hair healthy. Following a good hair care regimen is also essential. It is critical to take precautionary measures to prevent hair damage in order to allow your hair to heal.

A step by step guide to do hair spa at home

Shampoo your hair

Shampoo your hair thoroughly to remove dirt and excess oil. This will improve the absorption of nutrients from your hair spa treatment.

Massage your scalp with oil

Hair oiling is a centuries-old Ayurvedic practise that is the first step in your at-home hair spa regimen. It has the ability to nourish hair cells, improve blood circulation on the scalp, and detoxify it, all of which are necessary for healthy hair growth and scalp health. However, the benefits of oiling hair do not stop there; it also helps to recover frizzy hair and protect it from damage caused by everyday pollution and heat.

Depending on your hair texture and concerns, you must select the right oil to reap the most benefits. Because different types of hair oils contain different nutrients and vitamins, it’s best to mix and match them if you’re addressing multiple hair concerns. Focus on a proper scalp massage with the oil for about 5-10 minutes before applying the rest of the oil to your hair strands and ends. Allow it to work on your scalp and strands for 20 minutes.

Steam

Steaming ensures that the oil you applied earlier penetrates deeper into the hair strands, allowing it to better absorb the oil’s nutrients. Overall, it will add a layer of hydration and nourishment to the hair, leaving it feeling soft to the touch. The heat from the steam unclogs your pores and allows your scalp to better absorb the nutrients from your treatment mask. This step does not require any fancy equipment. Simply put on a shower cap and cover your hair and scalp. After that, wrap a warm towel around your shower cap for 10 to 15 minutes.

Shampoo and condition your hair

After you’ve finished steaming, wash away the oil with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water. Look for shampoo bottles labelled SLS-free or SLES-free, as using a sulphate-free shampoo will clean your hair without drying it out. However, if you think the oil is still there, shampoo it twice. If your hair is too dry and dull, apply conditioner to hydrate it. However, it is optional because the hair mask you will apply in the next step will be nourishing enough.

Hair mask

It is the final and most crucial step in your at-home hair spa treatment. Hair masks contain nourishing ingredients such as natural oils and antioxidants that can repair damaged hair. It smoothes frizz, reduces breakage, strengthens hair, and improves overall hair health. However, because each of them is designed to treat a specific type of hair damage, selecting the one that best addresses your hair concerns is critical. You can use store-bought hair masks or gather ingredients from your kitchen to make your own DIY mask for a natural hair spa at home.

