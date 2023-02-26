Best hairstyles to add to your 2023 summer inspiration boards

Bring out the mimosas, because hot girl summer is approaching. After months of hat hair, we’re excited to finally experiment with new hairstyles. From bouncy blowouts to sleek updos, here are the summer hairstyle trends that will make waves this summer 2023.

Can you feel it? The seasons are changing, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to change your hairstyle as well.

If the last few years have been about embracing natural texture and no-fuss hairstyles, 2023 is set to be all of that and a little more. We’re taking low-maintenance styling to the next level with statement-making cuts that do all the work and harken back to decades past. Here are some of the hottest hairstyles you’ll see this year.

Best summer hairstyles to try this 2023

Face-framing braids

Look no further than Hailey Bieber for the most effortless, Cali-cool hairstyle that everyone will be sporting this season. In 2023, simplicity with a twist is the name of the game, and this hairstyle delivers just that. Achieving it on any texture is as easy as, well, just braiding.

1970s Long Cut

The 1970s’ soft, feathered, and fluffy looks will not be forgotten. This modern long cut pays homage to the long-haired beauties of decades past.

The wet look

Slicked back, “wet” styled hair was also seen on the runway at Victoria Beckham and Dries Van Noten’s spring/summer 2023 shows, which we suggest bookmarking for warmer months to come. Consider this: fresh-out-of-the-shower hair, but better. This hairstyle is not only simple to replicate with a little hair oil and shine spray, but it also has a cool, effortless aesthetic.

Curtain bangs

Curtain bangs are here to stay in 2023, and for good reason. These face-framing long bangs suit almost everyone and work with a wide range of hair lengths and textures. They’re incredibly versatile and can be a great way to switch up your one-length hair without making a significant change.

Side partings