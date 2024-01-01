Know the miracle herb bhringraj and how to use it for healthy hair

Chilly weather can place your skin and hair under additional stress – which is why both need extra care this season. This is where a gentle care routine infused with the goodness of the bhringraj plant, an Ayurvedic herb, can be a true game-changer.
The use of this commonly found powerful herb in your hair care routine is extremely beneficial to add lustre to your tresses and prevent hair loss. Healthline notes how bhringraj can promote hair growth, strengthen your tresses, and prevent dandruff and greying.
All you need to know about bhringraj
The herb Eclipta prostrata, commonly known as false daisy or bhringraj, is found in India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Brazil. Bhringraj is rich in anti-fungal and antimicrobial properties, helps reduce flakiness and tackles dandruff. It also possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe an irritated scalp and prevent infections. This herb also promotes blood circulation which aids in hair growth. There is also evidence to show that bhringraj is regarded by traditional medicinal practitioners as a valuable medicinal plant for the treatment of liver, gastrointestinal and respiratory tract disorders as well as skin issues and fever.
How does it benefit hair?
Bhringraj promotes blood supply to the scalp and roots, rejuvenating the follicles and promoting hair growth. You can use it in various ways; one is by infusing it in a carrier oil like coconut oil. Massage the oil onto your scalp using gentle circular motions once or twice a week to strengthen the hair.
One can also choose shampoos, conditioners and hair masks infused with bhringraj and other active ingredients. You can also nourish the hair by using bhringraj supplements.
Here are some hair products fortified with the goodness of bhringraj
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil
- The Earth Collective Anti-Hair Fall Oil
- Coco Soul Hair Mask
- Himalayan Organics Bhringraj Hair Mask
- Forest Essentials Travel Size Hair Conditioner Bhringraj and Shikakai
- Vyom India Anti-Hairfall Bhringraj & Amla Shampoo
- Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Hair Cleanser
- Just Herbs Anti Hairfall Control Kit
- Blue Nectar Briganantadi Rosemary Hair Growth Tonic
- STEMVEDA Hair Growth Serum
This nourishing and rejuvenating oil from Khadi Natural restores your tresses, reduces hair fall and thinning, and improves its overall texture. The oil also helps remove dandruff flakes to keep one’s locks healthy and shiny. It nourishes hair roots to stimulate growth. Suitable for all hair types, this oil can be applied once or twice a week.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A powerful blend of oils that include bhringraj, Brahmi and rosemary, this product is specially formulated to prevent hair loss by making roots stronger. While brahmi aids in strengthening scalp tissue and hair follicles, bhringraj prevents hair fall. Rosemary is another source that is rich in nutrients that stimulate the scalp to promote hair growth. The oil can be applied to your scalp, roots and length. Let it stay on for 30 minutes before rinsing off with a natural shampoo.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
3 /10
This nourishing hair mask is fortified with select natural Ayurvedic herbs that have keshya properties that balance the pitta–vata doshas of the body. The bhringraj, banyan tree roots, hibiscus roots and virgin coconut oil strengthen one’s locks and increase hair growth.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Packed with powerful ingredients like bhringraj, moringa oil, coconut oil, guar gam and shikakai extracts, this mask is a combination of natural ingredients that are rich in antimicrobial, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. The mask deep conditions hair and is extremely beneficial for making your tresses manageable, smooth and shiny. This sulphate- and paraben-free formula can be used regularly for the best results.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
An amazing Ayurvedic conditioner that tames frizz and imparts shine to the hair, this formula also aids in reducing hair fall along with increasing volume and adding lustre to your locks. It is enriched with the goodness of coconut milk, as well as liquorice, bhringraj and shikakai extracts.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A unique herbal shampoo fortified with pure natural botanicals of bhringraj, amla, reetha and shikakai that deeply cleanses and strengthens the roots, this product fights hair loss. The formula is 100 per cent vegan and has no harmful toxins, making it great for daily use.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Clinically proven to reduce hair fall, dandruff flakes and an oily scalp, this cleanser is suitable for all hair types. This mild sulphate- and paraben-free formula enriched with bhringraj, indigo extracts, amla and liquorice extracts repair brittle hair along with volumising it.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A powerful combination of shampoo and conditioner, this unique kit from Just Herbs is perfect for cleansing and nourishing your hair, along with softening it. The bhringraj extracts are rich in anti-bacterial properties that help reduce dandruff, itchiness and prevent premature greying. Black onion seeds keep the scalp moisturised and thus reduce dandruff. Castor oil, another main ingredient, acts to improve overall hair health. A lightweight and non-greasy formula with mild cleansing properties, you can use this on all hair types and colour-treated hair.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A powerful combination of bhringraj, almond oil, hibiscus, coconut oil, plas beej, mulethi, jatamansi and brahmi, this unique hair tonic is specially formulated to increase hair growth. It acts by increasing the circulation of blood in the scalp that eventually nourishes hair strands. The Ayurvedic ingredients help retain moisture by preventing excessive drying that can lead to flaking. This light and non-sticky formula is perfect for daily use.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
10 /10
Rich in vital nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants, this chemical-free, non-oily and non-sticky hair vitaliser protects your scalp and promotes hair growth. It controls dandruff, prevents hair fall and limits breakage. The unique blend comprises a non-oily homegrown aloe vera base, along with powerful extracts like bhringraj, brahmi, hibiscus, amla, curry leaves, jatamansi and khus. For the best results, use a few drops of the serum and apply adequately along the lengths of your hair overnight. The formula is also alcohol-free, TBHQ and BHT-free, paraben-free and devoid of any mineral oil.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Hero Image & Featured Image: Courtesy Abrarul Haque/Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which form of bhringraj is best for hair?
Bhringraj extracts used as hair oils are the most popular form. You can also use bhringraj powder masks, shampoos or conditioners.
– Does bhringraj darken the hair?
Yes, bhringraj has hair-darkening properties and is an excellent agent to combat greying.
– Can I mix bhringraj powder with shampoo?
You can mix bhringraj powder with a mild shampoo and wash it off. However, it is best to use specially formulated hair masks or hair shampoos that contain its extracts.
– Does bhringraj help to promote hair growth?
Bhringraj oil increases blood circulation and stimulates hair follicles. Thus, it can promote hair growth.