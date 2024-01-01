Know the miracle herb bhringraj and how to use it for healthy hair

Chilly weather can place your skin and hair under additional stress – which is why both need extra care this season. This is where a gentle care routine infused with the goodness of the bhringraj plant, an Ayurvedic herb, can be a true game-changer.

The use of this commonly found powerful herb in your hair care routine is extremely beneficial to add lustre to your tresses and prevent hair loss. Healthline notes how bhringraj can promote hair growth, strengthen your tresses, and prevent dandruff and greying.

All you need to know about bhringraj

The herb Eclipta prostrata, commonly known as false daisy or bhringraj, is found in India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Brazil. Bhringraj is rich in anti-fungal and antimicrobial properties, helps reduce flakiness and tackles dandruff. It also possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe an irritated scalp and prevent infections. This herb also promotes blood circulation which aids in hair growth. There is also evidence to show that bhringraj is regarded by traditional medicinal practitioners as a valuable medicinal plant for the treatment of liver, gastrointestinal and respiratory tract disorders as well as skin issues and fever.

How does it benefit hair?

Bhringraj promotes blood supply to the scalp and roots, rejuvenating the follicles and promoting hair growth. You can use it in various ways; one is by infusing it in a carrier oil like coconut oil. Massage the oil onto your scalp using gentle circular motions once or twice a week to strengthen the hair.

One can also choose shampoos, conditioners and hair masks infused with bhringraj and other active ingredients. You can also nourish the hair by using bhringraj supplements.

Here are some hair products fortified with the goodness of bhringraj