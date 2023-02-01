Biotin for hair growth: Here’s everything to know about this B-vitamin

If you’re browsing the hair care aisle or browsing the internet for hair treatments, you might come across biotin. Biotin has grown in popularity in recent years, owing to its alleged ability to enhance the health of nails, skin, and, of course, hair. Read on to know everything there is to know about the B-vitamin biotin for hair growth.

What is biotin?

Biotin, commonly known as vitamin B-7, is an important component found in food; biotin-rich foods include cereals (wheat and oats), vegetables (such as spinach and mushrooms), and rice. It is essential for a well-balanced diet and good hair health.

Benefits of biotin for hair?

Strengthens and thickens

Biotin is well known for its positive benefits on hair, including the growth of stronger, thicker strands, according to experts.

Encourages hair and scalp health

Experts believe that biotin boosts the infrastructure of keratin, a basic protein found in hair, skin, and nails. It has the potential to improve hair health, including volume and scalp coverage.

Protects against breakage

Because biotin strengthens hair, it is less prone to break off at the ends, increasing and protecting length.

It may help to prevent hair loss

Biotin, according to experts, helps prevent inflammation, which is a major cause of hair loss. This might imply that biotin can be used as a preventive measure for hair loss.

Boosts shine

According to some research, biotin consumption can enhance overall hair quality, including thickness and shine.

Which hair types would benefit the most from Biotin?

Biotin has the ability to make strands stronger and shinier, therefore people with dull, damaged hair may benefit the most from it. Moreover, while being advertised as a “hair loss treatment,” there is no scientific evidence to show that biotin supplementation might aid in hair regrowth. It is important to consult a hair loss professional if you are suffering hair thinning or loss. It’s worth mentioning, though, that consuming enough biotin in your diet might potentially help avoid thinning in the first place. However, deficiencies are extremely rare. According to experts, Biotin can help keep your nervous system healthy, which is vital for healthy hair growth and preventing hair loss.

Our edit of the best hair products with biotin

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock