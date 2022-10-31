Clearing the h(air) on what the dry shampoo recall means for the Indian consumer

Last week Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA announced a nationwide dry shampoo recall due to “elevated levels of benzene” in them. This has led to an internet-wide frenzy about various dry shampoos and also a debate about the use of aerosol in haircare products. In order to avoid jumping to conclusions and dumping our beloved dry shampoos down the drain, we talk to the experts about what the dry shampoo recall actually means.

Before we deep dive into the conversation, let’s break down the verdict on the dry shampoo recall, the ones that have been shelved and why it’s been done. To begin with, an internal investigation at Unilever United States found that some cans of dry shampoo contained the presence of benzene. This led to the company issuing a voluntary product recall of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021. The products falling under this category include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé.

What is benzene? And is it dangerous?

Benzene is a chemical carcinogen that is produced both by natural and human activities and can increase the risk of developing leukaemia and other blood disorders. “Benzene is a contaminant that can happen in any product that uses a propellant. If not properly made, anything that is aerosolised or spray-based (like dry shampoos, deodorants etc) can end up with benzene due to the use of butane,” shares Dr Kiran Sethi, renowned dermatologist, author and founder of Isya Aesthetics.

Small traces of benzene are present virtually all around us, car emissions in underground parking, cigarette smoke and the making of plastics etc. While the effect of minimal exposure is debatable, there are studies suggesting that benzene exposure can have long-term effects. According to Dr Sethi, “Benzene in high levels can cause ocular eye irritation, lung irritation can make you drowsy, can give you headaches, it can also cause cancer, it can affect your bone marrow, can cause anaemia. It is a whole host of issues associated with the high levels of benzene.” This, basically means that you need to limit your benzene exposure whether via your environment or your hair care products. “It’s very hard to remove benzene entirely from your environment but these companies are removing their products because they have a higher level than what was expected. They’re removing any dry shampoos or any products that have this aerosolised mechanism.”

Is benzene present in all Unilver dry shampoos and should the Indian consumer be worried?

Wondering why an established consumer goods company would put benzene in their products? Firstly, benzene is not a part of the dry shampoo constituent list but is a contamination that Unilever United States spotted in some of their goods. Secondly, the dry shampoo recall is completely voluntary and initiated by the company itself. It is also very specific to a certain batch/location of products and doesn’t apply to global Unilever products.

Addressing the concerns of the Indian consumer, Chennai-based leading cosmetic and laser dermatologist, Dr Renita Rajan of put up a rather helpful reel on Instagram, clarifying the subject. “The dry shampoo recall is very specific to the products listed on the FDA website. So at this point, we need not worry about other products. – but it would be the responsibility of the product companies to ensure that the benzene levels are in compliance with guidelines.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RENDER Skin and Hair (@drrenitarajan)

Finally, should you break up with your dry shampoo?

The dry shampoo recall not only raises alarms about the volatility of hair and personal care products in our almirah but also urges us to reconsider what’s essential. “More than about dry shampoo, the issue here is about the aerosols. In general, the personal care industry is looking at aerosols very closely, not just from the POV of benzene contamination, but from the inhalational risk of other ingredients, say titanium in aerosol spray sunscreens for example. More guidelines to improve product safety when it comes to aerosol products are expected,” shares Dr Rajan.

Dry shampoos might be your go-to solution for a bad hair day but Dr Sethi urges you to reconsider their value. “I anyway don’t believe in dry shampoo. I think they actually trigger dandruff and I would rather wash with water or cleanse your scalp with diluted vinegar than use a dry shampoo.” The high risk surrounding aerosol-based products is one that experts are cautious of. “We can always use lotions we don’t need to aerosolize our products.” So if you’re looking for a natural alternative to aerosol-based dry shampoo, here are some recommendations.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock.