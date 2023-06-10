Here’s how cysteine hair treatment can be a gamechanger for your hair

Are you someone who loves experimenting with new hair looks? Be it curls, waves or super silky hair, we all want every day to be a good hair day. The more styles you try, the more pampering your hair demands. To give your hair the nourishment it deserves, Cysteine hair treatment promises smooth, healthy and hassle-free hair.

Cysteine is an amino acid found in the bonds of hair which locks essential nutrients and lends them to the strands. The treatment involves applying a formula that contains Cysteine to the hair. The application helps smoothen hair. It is considered quite safe and gentle in comparison to other hair treatments like keratin. This protein also aids in hair growth and thus adds volume and shine when treated properly. Wondering how effective this might be? Have a look at what the experts have to say.

All you need to know about Cysteine hair treatment

Sravya C Tipirneni, consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist & Trichologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore gives insights on Cysteine hair treatment

“While this hair treatment can offer benefits to some individuals with certain hair types and concerns, it’s important to note that the effectiveness of Cysteine treatment can vary depending on factors such as hair type, texture, and condition,” says Sravya C Tipirneni. Some potential benefits of Cysteine hair treatment include:

Reduced frizz and improved manageability : The treatment can help smooth the hair cuticle and reduce frizz, making it easier to style and manage.

: The treatment can help smooth the hair cuticle and reduce frizz, making it easier to style and manage. Strengthened hair : Cysteine is one of the building blocks of hair, so treating hair with it can help strengthen hair strands. It is a natural absorbent which enters the hair shaft and improves hair strength.

: Cysteine is one of the building blocks of hair, so treating hair with it can help strengthen hair strands. It is a natural absorbent which enters the hair shaft and improves hair strength. Silky hair : Although this treatment is not as strong as a traditional keratin treatment, it can help make hair straight temporarily without changing the hair structure.

: Although this treatment is not as strong as a traditional keratin treatment, it can help make hair straight temporarily without changing the hair structure. Aids hair growth: It promotes hair growth and also ensures that new hair doesn’t come out as wavy or curly.

Moreover, treatment may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with very damaged or chemically treated hair. Consulting a professional stylist before getting any hair treatment is advised. So whether you have dull, damaged or rough hair, Cysteine hair treatment can take away all your hair concerns. Don’t forget to add this to your to-do list and have a great time flaunting those gorgeous tresses.

