Hair toner 101: Here’s everything you need to know about hair toners

You are not alone if you are unsure what a hair toner is. It’s the most important step in the colouring process, and it’s not only for blondes. Whether it is intended to enhance or correct your colour, a hair toner, whether used in-salon or at-home, may benefit everyone. Read on to learn everything there is to know about hair toners.

What is a hair toner?

A hair toner is a hair dye product that contains little or no ammonia and hence belongs to the group of demi-permanent or semi-permanent dyes. It allows the hairdressers to enhance the tone of your hair colour, but it cannot change the colour of your hair! It helps in the correction, enhancement, or neutralisation of undesirable undertones. This entails either eliminating warm tones or replacing missing warm tones. In addition, it helps the hairdresser to assure an equal hair colour outcome from the roots to the ends. As a result, it is appropriate for fine tweaking and minor colour adjustments.

Because of the low ammonia content, it does not penetrate deeply into the hair strand, but rather wraps the hair and works as a “top coat,” so it gradually washes away, unlike permanent hair colour. Another advantage? Because of the minimal ammonia content, it is suitable for all hair types, even damaged hair. On the contrary, it will assist to enhance the look of damaged or dry hair!

Toner is not just available in the form of hair dye. Toners are available in a variety of forms nowadays. Toners include gloss, toning shampoos, conditioners, masks, and foams, as all of these products include pigments that change the colour of your hair. Silver or purple shampoo can also be considered a type of toner. Professional salon toners are more pigmented, which means they are more effective and last longer. However, pigmented care is helpful for maintaining colour at home.

What are the different types of hair toners?

There are various types of hair toners. All of them are intended to eliminate undesired brassy tones and enhance your preferred hue, but you get to choose which one you wish to use.

Permanent toner

These toners have a higher pigment concentration. As a result, they should only be used by professionals. To keep the vibrancy of your colour, schedule toning visits at your salon in between colouring treatments.

Demi-permanent toner

Both blonde and brunette hair might benefit from colour-refreshing glosses. These hair-toning glosses are applied to your hair after a wash and conditioning, then rinsed off after a few minutes. They act to rejuvenate and revitalise colour-treated hair, restoring it to its original vibrancy and shine.

Semi-permanent toner

Blue and purple shampoos are simple to use; simply replace your usual shampoo with these toning ones. These products are intended to eliminate undesired brassy tones and make your colour brighter and more vibrant.

Why do we need a hair toner?

Toners are used for a variety of purposes, the most common of which is to either maintain or enhance warm or cool tones in the hair. Toners can also be used to enhance lustre, smooth hair, and minimise the appearance of split ends. It helps revitalise brassy or drab hair and make the existing colour more vibrant.

Benefits of using a hair toner

Refreshes hair colour

If your highlights or hair colour begins to fade, use a hair toner instead of dyeing and bleaching it again. A decent hair toner can not only restore the fading colour of your hair, but will also give lustre and vitality to it.

Enhances tone

Your natural hair colour is often discoloured as a result of pollution or other hair colours. Toners serve to neutralise the other tones in your hair, allowing your natural colour to shine through.

Adds shine

Toners can help you renew your hair when all it needs is a refresh. Toners provide your hair shine and volume by making the hair cuticle seem thicker and sealing it to create shine.

Enhances the dimension of hair colour

If you pick the right hair colour and apply it to your bleached or coloured hair, it may change the shade of your hair and give you a whole new look without the use of hair dyes.

Covers the greys

If your hair has just started turning grey, you most likely have a salt and pepper hair colour. Toning can be used to merge all grey hair strands into the pigmented natural hair colour. The difference between dying and toning your greys is that toning makes your covered greys more reflective and adds dimension to them.

The cons to using a hair toner

Since the dye in toner is just temporary and fades with each wash, there isn’t much risk in using it. However, before each colour visit, bring a photo of the ultimate style you want to achieve to your hairdresser. Your colourist can then figure out how to bring that look to life.

Add these hair toners to your hair routine

