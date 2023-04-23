Balding by the bite: Foods that may cause hair loss

The food we consume has a significant impact on the nutrition our hair receives. A healthy and balanced diet is crucial for maintaining healthy hair and preventing hair fall. However, it’s important to note that some foods that may seem healthy may not be suitable for hair health.

Let’s delve into a closer examination of foods that can potentially contribute to damaged hair and hair loss.

Dairy

Milk proteins are known to be beneficial for hair health, but dairy products also contain fat that can increase testosterone levels in the body. High levels of testosterone secretion can lead to hair fall. Additionally, dairy products can exacerbate dandruff, eczema, and psoriasis, which can also contribute to hair fall.

Sugar

Excessive sugar intake can cause poor blood circulation, making it difficult for nutrients to reach hair follicles. It can also cause scalp inflammation, leading to cold scalp and damaged hair. Sugar can also raise testosterone levels, which is a major cause of hair fall.

Refined Carbs

Foods such as bread, cakes, pastas, and pizzas that are high in refined carbohydrates can block defenses against stress. If you’re already experiencing stress-induced hair fall, consuming refined carbs can worsen the problem. Additionally, these foods turn into sugar once consumed, further exacerbating the negative effects of sugar on hair health.

Nuts

Although nuts are high in protein and healthy fats that are beneficial for hair health, they can also cause hair fall in some cases. Some people are allergic to nuts and may experience a delayed reaction that can cause a receding hairline. Some nuts also contain selenium, which is required in small quantities but can lead to hair fall if consumed in large amounts.

Swordfish

Although seafood is generally beneficial for hair health due to its protein content, swordfish is one of the richest fishes when it comes to mercury. Mercury can interact with other mineral traces in the body, particularly zinc, which promotes hair growth. A deficiency in zinc can lead to hair fall.

Greasy Food

Excessive consumption of greasy food can lead to an oily scalp and hair, making it difficult for hair to grow. This can lead to hair fall. Regular cleansing of the scalp and hair can help avoid oily hair and promote healthy hair growth.

Carbonated Drinks

Carbonated drinks can interact with insulin in the blood and reduce its effectiveness, leading to hair fall. These drinks are also high in sugar, which as mentioned earlier, can also contribute to hair fall.

Sugar-free Foods

When it comes to healthy eating, many of us opt for sugar-free or ‘diet’ alternatives to reduce our sugar intake. However, did you know that these so-called ‘healthy’ options may actually be causing harm to your health?

The truth is, many sugar-free foods are packed with artificial sweeteners like aspartame, which can lead to a range of unpleasant symptoms including hair loss, depression, and sexual problems. In fact, the FDA warns against consuming aspartame as it can cause hair loss and thinning hair.

Food Additives

It’s not just the obvious culprits like sugar and junk food, but also certain food additives that could be damaging your hair health. For instance, caramel colour, a common food additive, is often processed with harmful chemicals like caustic soda, sulfites, and ammonia, which can lead to hair loss. Even some natural additives can have the same effect on your hair.

But the worst offender of them all is carmine dye or cochineal extract, which is extracted from dried bugs and used as a colour additive in various food items such as fruit drinks, sweets, yogurt, and more. Not only does this additive cause hair loss, but it can also trigger severe allergic reactions that could be life-threatening. So, next time you reach for that colourful fruit drink, think twice about what you’re putting into your body!

Conclusion

In summary, maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is crucial for preventing hair fall. It’s important to avoid or limit the consumption of foods that can cause damage to hair health, such as those mentioned above. A regular hair care routine that includes cleansing and nourishing the scalp and hair can also promote healthy hair growth.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels