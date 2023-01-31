Give your hair the TLC it needs with these hair steamers

Moisturisation is essential for maintaining natural hair. But we’re here to inform you that there’s another alternative to enhance your deep conditioning session and boost your hair’s hydration. In comes the hair steamer. Continue reading to learn more about the benefits of hair steaming and what makes it so useful to your strands and scalp, as well as the best hair steamers.

What is hair steaming?

Steaming is the process of using moist heat to open the hair follicle, lift the cuticle on the hair shaft, and allow conditioner and treatments to permeate each strand for better moisture absorption. It is one of the best ways to treat your hair since the heat helps to hydrate dry hair, leaving your parched hair delighted. Think of it as a hair facial. It also opens the pores of the scalp, allowing impurities and product buildup to be eliminated.

Benefits of hair steaming

Increases hair elasticity

Moisture that penetrates deeply into the hair shaft increases elasticity, allowing your hair to stretch and relax more easily. Increased flexibility allows you to style your hair with less knots and breakage.

Great for curly hair

Steaming is the best technique to keep your curls alive, whether you have natural curls or want to add them to your hair. The great moisture retention and increased suppleness are ideal for letting your curls shine!

Enhances hair growth

Steaming improves the health of your hair and scalp. It also improves blood circulation and the flow of natural oils in the scalp. So, if you want to grow out your hair to its natural length, steaming it might be a good solution.

Reduces hair breakage

Dehydration can cause brittleness and breakage in your hair. Steaming allows your hair shafts to be deeply moisturised, keeping them moisturised and minimising hair breakage. It also helps to strengthen your hair strands.

Enhances scalp and hair cleansing

Steaming can help to loosen the buildup of dirt, dirt, dead cells, and other debris on your scalp and strands. These can then be readily drained out when you shampoo your hair. This way you can use a milder shampoo after steaming, protecting your hair from the harsh chemicals found in strong shampoos.

Who should avoid steaming their locks?

Anyone suffering from severe scalp issues, such as psoriasis, eczema, folliculitis, or dermatitis, should not steam unless overseen by a scalp care specialist or dermatologist, according to experts. It is critical not to overstimulate or remove the in on scabs or sores where skin cells may be mending behind the protective healing of the sore or scab. Steam may disrupt the microbiome and lead to bacterial or fungal infections if used at inappropriate periods throughout the hair growth and skin shedding cycle.

Which hair type will benefit the most from steaming?

Steaming is especially beneficial for low porosity hair (which struggles to absorb moisture), colour-treated locks, and hair transitioning from chemically relaxed to natural. Essentially, it will soften and moisturise any hair that is extremely dry, damaged, over-processed, or chemically treated.

Scroll through our edit of the best hair steamers

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock