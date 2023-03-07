Nourish your tresses post Holi with these simple hair care tips

There is something absolutely exciting about the festival of Holi. Colour-smeared faces, special Holi sweets, groovy DJ beats and a cheerful atmosphere sum up this festival in the best manner. The harmless pranks with the “bura na maano Holi hai” excuse also become reasonable during the festival of colours. But as much as throwing colours at each other sounds fun, coming back home with damaged hair and skin is a huge nightmare. Post Holi, skin and hair care is very important after a good session of playing colours and we have some tips for you.

More often than not, the colours that we use to play Holi have several harmful effects on the skin and hair. These powdered products have tons of chemicals including mica, acids, and alkalis. Very tiny pieces of glass are also added to Holi colours to give it a sparkly effect. Hair problems like abrasions, hair roughness, irritation, itching, and skin problems like rashes, allergies, eye infections, etc. can be caused due to long exposure to these colours.

To ensure that one does not damage your hair and skin, a person should rigorously indulge in pre-Holi skin and hair care. However, if you were not able to do that and are now stuck with multicoloured dry and rough hair, then we have just the post holi hair care tips for you. These remedies will help you do some damage control and revive the strength and quality of your hair.

Simple tips and tricks to take care of your hair post Holi

The Holi colours are so finely powdered that they can seep deep into your pores and scalp. It can damage the cuticles of your hair and result in hair breakage and hair thinning. Here are a few tips to ensure your hair remains healthy.

Take a long shower for post Holi hair care

There is nothing better than taking a long shower after your hair have gone through all this damage. Stand under a warm shower for a few minutes to allow the colour to drain from your hair and body. Take a good 15-20 minutes shower and try to rinse as much colour from your hair as you can.

Apply coconut oil to your hair

One should apply coconut oil before they play with colours. If you, however, forgot to apply oil to your hair, you can always massage your head with coconut oil after you are done playing. Take a couple of drops of the oil and massage it on your scalp. This will keep the fungi and other germs away from your hair. It will also ensure that you do not get any serious scalp issues. All you have to do is warm some oil and apply it on your scalp and hair. Wash it with warm water after 15-20 mins and voila, your hair will feel less rough and dry.

Shampoo and use a good hair conditioner

Shampooing your hair is one of the most important post Holi hair care tip. Take a good amount of shampoo and massage your scalp with it. Divide your hair into small sections and wash each section with shampoo properly. Repeat the process once again and rinse the shampoo with warm water. Once done, take a good amount of hair conditioner and let it sit for a couple of minutes. Rinse with cold water.

Apply a DIY mask

The best way to treat your hair back to health post Holi is by applying DIY hair masks. Add three teaspoons of yoghurt, one teaspoon of honey, one teaspoon of olive oil, and a few drops of lemon and mix it well. Apply this DIY hair mask and let it sit for 30 mins. The acidic properties of the lemon even out the acid-alkaline balance in your hair. The yoghurt provides nutrients to the hair and honey and olive oil ensure that the scalp is healthy. This DIY mask helps in retaining the shine of your hair as well.

Hero Image: Courtesy Max Kegfire/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy UfaBizPhoto/Shutterstock