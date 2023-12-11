The best hair gels to achieve beautiful curls that will last long

If you have naturally curly hair, you’ll know that achieving the perfect balance between a strong hold and soft curls can be challenging. The key to keeping that defined look for hours on end lies in the Curly Girl Method (popularly known as the CG method). An approach to hair care designed by hairstylist Lorraine Massey, it encourages the use of products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair gels and masks that are specially designed for curly hair and devoid of sulphates, silicones and drying alcohols. These promote the health and vitality of your locks without compromising on their overall look.

But the real MVPs of the CG method are hair gels. They’re the unsung heroes of the entire routine, helping you set those curls without sacrificing their natural feel just for the sake of definition. So, get ready to fall in love with your curls all over again, as we reveal the best CG-friendly hair gels and techniques.

A step-by-step guide to enhance your curly hair

Although the specifics can differ (for instance, someone with super-tight coils may not follow the same protocol as someone with fine waves), the CG approved hair care regime involves a few key steps to keep your curls healthy, defined and looking their best. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you establish a routine tailored to your unique curl pattern:

Cleansing

Use a sulphate- and paraben-free shampoos or consider co-washing (washing with conditioner only) to retain natural oils and moisture. Washing curly hair too often can leave it dry, frizzy, and hard to manage. The right technique is to massage two to three pumps of a CG-friendly shampoo onto the scalp first, then coat your hair from root to tip along its length. Let it soak and then cleanse gently. Avoid rubbing the shampoo into your hair in an attempt to create lather. Gently massage your scalp to cleanse without using your fingernails.

Conditioning

Opt for a hydrating conditioner that is suitable for your hair type. Detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb or your fingers while the conditioner is in. Consider using a deep conditioning treatment weekly for added moisture. You can also use a leave-in conditioner and curl cream for added moisturisation. Rake as many pumps as you desire from your roots to your lengths and wash off in five minutes for a quick condition. To deep condition, leave it in for 20-30 minutes with a shower cap on, and a heat cap for added moisture, and then rinse off.

Styling

Rake in some styling cream or leave-in conditioner or a curl-defining product on dripping wet hair and scrunch your hair upwards to enhance your natural curl pattern. Follow it up with a palmful of CG-friendly hair gel to give it the proper definition. Apply the hair gel to wet or /damp hair in a ‘praying hands’ motion (see link below) from the hair to the tips. You can also use a comb or styling brush to work a generous amount for medium to strong hold or a lesser amount for a light and high-volume look.

Drying

Avoid rough towel drying, which can lead to frizz. Instead, cup and scrunch your hair upwards with a microfibre towel or cotton T-shirt (also called plopping) to gently blot excess water and then air dry. If you need to use a hairdryer, opt for a diffuser attachment on a low-heat setting to prevent damage. Once your hair is 100 per cent dry, scrunch it with your hands (you can use a tiny bit of essential oil) to remove the hard cast or crunchy hair gel coating.

Protection

At bedtime, use a silk or satin headscarf and loosely gather your hair on top of your head using a scrunchie (also called pineappling, for longer hair) to protect curls and maintain their shape. You can use a silk or satin pillowcase to further protect your hair.

How are curly hair gels different?

Curly hair gels differentiate themselves from other gels by addressing the specific requirements of curly and wavy hair. Essentially, they combat the inherent dryness through the inclusion of humectants for effective moisture retention. These products excel in frizz control and offer a flexible hold, ensuring curls maintain their shape and define their natural pattern throughout the day without stiffness and buildup. Lightweight formulations like flaxseed gel and aloe vera hair gel also prevent curls from being weighed down. Most curly hair gels minimise alcohol content to prevent dryness. Some even provide heat protection, catering to those who use styling tools.

Pro tips from stylists

Stylists emphasise the importance of adopting a proper styling routine, whether it’s the rake-in, praying hands, squish to condish, or rake-in using a comb method. According to Asha Barrak, the founder of RightRinglets and Ashba Botanics, achieving better curl definition often relies on the right styling routine after recognising the type of curls. To maintain healthy, bouncy curls, regular trims every six to eight weeks are recommended. Lorraine Massey, the creator of the Curly Girl Method, advises against frequent hair washing to prevent curls from becoming excessively dry. Avoid weighing down curls with too much product and be patient with a gradual commitment to achieve long-term improvement.

Must-buy hair gels to define your curls