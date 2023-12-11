The best hair gels to achieve beautiful curls that will last long

If you have naturally curly hair, you’ll know that achieving the perfect balance between a strong hold and soft curls can be challenging. The key to keeping that defined look for hours on end lies in the Curly Girl Method (popularly known as the CG method). An approach to hair care designed by hairstylist Lorraine Massey, it encourages the use of products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair gels and masks that are specially designed for curly hair and devoid of sulphates, silicones and drying alcohols. These promote the health and vitality of your locks without compromising on their overall look.
But the real MVPs of the CG method are hair gels. They’re the unsung heroes of the entire routine, helping you set those curls without sacrificing their natural feel just for the sake of definition. So, get ready to fall in love with your curls all over again, as we reveal the best CG-friendly hair gels and techniques.
A step-by-step guide to enhance your curly hair
Although the specifics can differ (for instance, someone with super-tight coils may not follow the same protocol as someone with fine waves), the CG approved hair care regime involves a few key steps to keep your curls healthy, defined and looking their best. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you establish a routine tailored to your unique curl pattern:
Cleansing
Use a sulphate- and paraben-free shampoos or consider co-washing (washing with conditioner only) to retain natural oils and moisture. Washing curly hair too often can leave it dry, frizzy, and hard to manage. The right technique is to massage two to three pumps of a CG-friendly shampoo onto the scalp first, then coat your hair from root to tip along its length. Let it soak and then cleanse gently. Avoid rubbing the shampoo into your hair in an attempt to create lather. Gently massage your scalp to cleanse without using your fingernails.
Conditioning
Opt for a hydrating conditioner that is suitable for your hair type. Detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb or your fingers while the conditioner is in. Consider using a deep conditioning treatment weekly for added moisture. You can also use a leave-in conditioner and curl cream for added moisturisation. Rake as many pumps as you desire from your roots to your lengths and wash off in five minutes for a quick condition. To deep condition, leave it in for 20-30 minutes with a shower cap on, and a heat cap for added moisture, and then rinse off.
Styling
Rake in some styling cream or leave-in conditioner or a curl-defining product on dripping wet hair and scrunch your hair upwards to enhance your natural curl pattern. Follow it up with a palmful of CG-friendly hair gel to give it the proper definition. Apply the hair gel to wet or /damp hair in a ‘praying hands’ motion (see link below) from the hair to the tips. You can also use a comb or styling brush to work a generous amount for medium to strong hold or a lesser amount for a light and high-volume look.
Drying
Avoid rough towel drying, which can lead to frizz. Instead, cup and scrunch your hair upwards with a microfibre towel or cotton T-shirt (also called plopping) to gently blot excess water and then air dry. If you need to use a hairdryer, opt for a diffuser attachment on a low-heat setting to prevent damage. Once your hair is 100 per cent dry, scrunch it with your hands (you can use a tiny bit of essential oil) to remove the hard cast or crunchy hair gel coating.
Protection
At bedtime, use a silk or satin headscarf and loosely gather your hair on top of your head using a scrunchie (also called pineappling, for longer hair) to protect curls and maintain their shape. You can use a silk or satin pillowcase to further protect your hair.
How are curly hair gels different?
Curly hair gels differentiate themselves from other gels by addressing the specific requirements of curly and wavy hair. Essentially, they combat the inherent dryness through the inclusion of humectants for effective moisture retention. These products excel in frizz control and offer a flexible hold, ensuring curls maintain their shape and define their natural pattern throughout the day without stiffness and buildup. Lightweight formulations like flaxseed gel and aloe vera hair gel also prevent curls from being weighed down. Most curly hair gels minimise alcohol content to prevent dryness. Some even provide heat protection, catering to those who use styling tools.
Pro tips from stylists
Stylists emphasise the importance of adopting a proper styling routine, whether it’s the rake-in, praying hands, squish to condish, or rake-in using a comb method. According to Asha Barrak, the founder of RightRinglets and Ashba Botanics, achieving better curl definition often relies on the right styling routine after recognising the type of curls. To maintain healthy, bouncy curls, regular trims every six to eight weeks are recommended. Lorraine Massey, the creator of the Curly Girl Method, advises against frequent hair washing to prevent curls from becoming excessively dry. Avoid weighing down curls with too much product and be patient with a gradual commitment to achieve long-term improvement.
Must-buy hair gels to define your curls
Fix My Curls, Curl Defining Hair Gel is formulated to provide a strong hold for curly, wavy and weak hair. Enriched with sunflower oil and keratin, it includes vanilla bean extract and soy protein for bond repair. This anti-frizz gel aims to sculpt curls without the use of silicone, alcohol, parabens, sulphates, silicon or mineral oil. With a 250gm quantity, it supports your natural curl pattern and overall hair health.
Ashba Botanics Curl Defining Gel offers a medium to strong hold while remaining lightweight and non-sticky. Free from parabens, silicones, sulphates, phthalates and alcohol, this gel effectively controls frizz and smoothes hair. By sealing hair cuticles, it helps manage flyaways, and creates a soft cast that is easily removed by scrunching for lively curls. Suitable for both men and women, this product contains hydrolysed jojoba for shine, heat protection and colour retention. Plant-derived amino acids enhance strength and elasticity, minimising frizz and promoting shine. Roman chamomile flower extract contributes soothing and reparative benefits, while rosemary extract stimulates and revitalises hair.
Curl Up Ultra Defining Hair Gel is designed for Indian frizzy, wavy and curly hair, offering a strong hold without the use of sulphates, parabens or silicones — making it CG-friendly. Formulated with nourishing botanical ingredients like flaxseed extract, it defines curls and minimises frizz, while shea butter strengthens and adds moisture. To use, apply the gel evenly on very wet hair, scrunch curls upwards for definition and either air dry or diffuse. For optimal results, avoid touching hair while drying to prevent frizz. Once fully dry, gently scrunch curls to break the cast, revealing well-defined and voluminous locks.
Arata Advanced Curl Care Curly Hair Gel offers a versatile solution for well-defined curls with a soft, natural hold. Suitable for all seasons, this lightweight gel, enriched with Abyssinian seed oil, argan oil, soy protein and aloe vera, aims to provide curl definition without heaviness. Its water-soluble, non-greasy formula easily rinses out, differentiating it from traditional chemical-laden gels. The inclusion of maize care, a natural holding agent, creates a subtle gel cast as your hair dries, protecting curls from humidity and frizz. The CG-approved, all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free formulation prevents dryness, reduces frizz, and leaves hair soft and manageable.
Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino Plus Avocado Frizz Control Gel is a unique blend of keratin rice amino acids, quinoa extract and tomato fruit ferment, that define, de-frizz and hydrate curls all day. This 94 per cent naturally-derived formula, with its light-to-medium hold, seals the hair cuticle, keeping out frizz-inducing humidity, while also strengthening strands and increasing elasticity. The pleasant scent features a light, clean citrus blend with sweet florals and a warm spice finish. Key ingredients like rice amino acids seal the cuticle, quinoa extract nourishes curls, tomato fruit ferment enhances moisture retention, and avocado oil provides lightweight moisture, flexible curl definition and shine.
Dove’s Beautiful Curl Defining Gel is a standout product for those seeking well-defined and hydrated curls. This alcohol-free formula promises intense moisture for up to 48 hours, using a tri-moisture essence of aloe extracts, coconut oil and glycerine. This hair gel is impressively lightweight, non-greasy, and free from sulphates, parabens, and dyes, catering specifically to the needs of Indian curly hair. Easy application on damp hair, combined with a scrunching action, results in frizz-free curls that last throughout the day.
DevaCurl’s Ultra Defining Gel is designed to enhance your natural curls without unnecessary hype. This product creates a moisture-protective veil, intensifying curls when applied to wet hair. With extracts of oat, soy, and wheat amino acid, it provides gentle yet effective definition, avoiding the stiffness associated with some gels. The non-flaking formula includes a curl-locking blend for a non-sticky cast, fighting frizz while adding natural shine and bounce. Dermatologically tested, it offers a reliable solution for those seeking well-defined curls.
Bare Anatomy’s Curl Defining Gel is a CL Max technology-powered solution for beautifully defined curls. Infused with coconut oil, hyaluronic acid and castor oil, it aims to provide 48-hour curl retention, 2X frizz protection, and a 74 per cent increase in hydration. The castor oil ensures moisture lock for dense, frizz-free curls, while hyaluronic acid keeps the hair and scalp hydrated. While adhering to clean and sustainable beauty standards, the sulphate and paraben-free formula, designed with the input of 10 million real consumer insights, seeks to provide a simple and potentially effective solution for those seeking well-defined, styled curls.
Aveda Nutriplenish Curl Gelee aims to provide superfood-infused hydration for lush, visibly healthier hair. With a focus on reducing frizz, defining, and elongating curls, this ultra-hydrating curly hair gel formula is derived from 96 per cent natural ingredients, and is cruelty-free and vegan. The Nutriplenish Superfood Complex works to defend hair from humidity for up to 24 hours, delivering moisture and shine while creating soft, defined curls, coils and waves.
Pantene Pro-V Curl Sculpting Gel is designed for soft, springy curls with a non-sticky formula that provides a moldable hold for lasting definition. The product features micro-smoothers to tame frizz and fly-aways, ensuring strong hold while keeping curls touchable and bouncy. This hair gel goes on easily, working instantly to control frizz and define curls without stiffness or stickiness. Ideal for taming wild curly hair, it aims to leave waves swinging and shining or curls springing and bouncing with a lightweight, manageable finish.
Curlvana Curl Defining All in One Styling Gel is a versatile solution designed for both women and men with curly, wavy and coily hair. This CG-friendly styling hair gel aims to provide definition and intense moisturisation, catering to a variety of hair textures. Formulated with a blend of curl-loving ingredients including flax seed, hyaluronic acid, coffee CO2 EO, geranium EO, and mint EO, the gel works to keep hair soft and moisturised. Its zero-frizz, all-weather formula ensures a flexible hold without causing any buildup.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which gel is best for curly hair?
Determining the best gel for curly hair depends on individual preferences, hair type and styling needs. Some popular choices include DevaCurl Ultra Defining Gel, Dove Beautiful Curl Defining Gel, Ashba Botanics Curl Defining Gel, Aveda Nutriplenish Curl Gelee, Bare Anatomy Curl Defining Gel, and Pantene Pro-V Curl Sculpting Gel. It’s essential to consider paraben- and silicone-free formulas and factors like curl type, desired hold and any specific haircare requirements.
– Can hair gel be used daily?
Using hair gel for curly hair daily is generally safe, but it’s crucial to choose products with nourishing ingredients and avoid those containing excessive alcohol or harsh chemicals. Overusing hair gel may lead to product buildup, so it’s advisable to occasionally clarify or wash the hair to remove residue.
– Are gels good for curly hair?
Hair gel can be good for curly hair to create a good hold, set the curls and prevent damage as it contains hydrating and nourishing ingredients. Look for gels that offer hold without causing excessive dryness or stiffness.
– Can we apply gel to wet curly hair?
Applying hair gel to wet curly hair is a common practice, as wet hair allows for even distribution and better definition. Many curl-defining hair gels are specifically formulated for application on damp or wet hair. It’s essential to follow the product’s instructions for the best results.
– What are the best products to use for curly hair?
The best products for curly hair often include sulphate-free shampoos, hydrating conditioners, leave-in conditioners, curl-defining hair gel and creams. Some recommended brands for curly hair care include DevaCurl, Dove, AshBa, SheaMoisture, Cantu and As I Am. Experimenting with different products can help determine what works best for individual hair needs. Additionally, maintaining a good care routine, including regular trims and deep conditioning treatments, contributes to healthier curls.