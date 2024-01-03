The ultimate guide to haircare in your 30s

In your 30s, it’s vital to refine and elevate your haircare routine. Understanding the shifts your hair experiences, a holistic approach tailored for this phase—incorporating nutrition, gentle care, specialised treatments, and lifestyle adjustments—is key for resilient, lustrous locks. Consistent care and attention pave the way for long-term hair health, ensuring vitality and confidence for years to come with your haircare routine in your 30s.

All Images: Courtesy Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How should I take care of my hair in my 30s ?

Focus on a balanced diet, use hydrating products, minimise heat styling, and prioritise scalp health with massages and natural oils to maintain healthy hair.

What should a 30-year-old skincare routine be?

A 30-year-old skincare routine should involve gentle cleansing, hydration, sunscreen daily, targeted treatments like retinoids or antioxidants, and consistency for optimal skin health.

Can I grow my hair in my 30s?

Yes, hair growth is possible in your 30s with proper care, nutrition, and scalp health practices.

Does your hair get darker in your 30s ?

Hair can darken for some in their 30s due to hormonal shifts, genetics, or lifestyle, but it’s not a universal experience.