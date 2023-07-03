Monsoon hair woes? Say goodbye to hair fall with these home remedies!

Say goodbye to monsoon hair fall with these home remedies! Learn how to combat hair fall naturally using ingredients from your kitchen. From herbal hair masks to essential oil treatments, discover the secrets to maintaining strong and beautiful hair during the rainy season.

The monsoon season brings relief from scorching heat, but it also brings along a common hair concern: excessive hair fall. The increased humidity and moisture during this time can weaken the hair follicles, leading to hair fall and a lacklustre mane. While there are numerous commercial products available, home-made remedies offer natural and effective solutions to tackle this issue. In this article, we will explore a variety of home-made remedies that can help you maintain healthy and voluminous hair during the monsoon season.

Monsoon hair fall: Unraveling the impact of humidity and other factors

High humidity

The monsoon season is characterised by high humidity levels, which can make the scalp excessively moist. This excessive moisture can weaken the hair follicles, leading to increased hair fall.

Fungal infections

The humid conditions create a favourable environment for the growth of fungi on the scalp. Fungal infections, such as dandruff or ringworm, can damage the hair follicles, resulting in hair fall.

Weak and brittle hair

The moisture in the air can make the hair shaft weak and brittle. Weak hair is more prone to breakage, leading to hair fall.

Imbalance in scalp oil

The change in weather conditions during the monsoon can disrupt the natural oil balance of the scalp. This can result in an increase in oil secretion, leading to clogged hair follicles and hair fall.

Increase in pollutants

The monsoon season often brings along an increase in pollutants and impurities in the air. These pollutants can settle on the scalp and hair, causing damage and hair fall.

The power of nature: Home remedies for monsoon hair fall

Aloe vera magic

Aloe vera is a versatile plant known for its healing properties. Extract the gel from fresh aloe vera leaves and apply it to your scalp. This helps to balance the pH levels of the scalp, reduce dandruff, and strengthen hair follicles, preventing excessive hair fall. Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse thoroughly for best results.

Nourishing hair masks

Create nourishing hair masks using natural ingredients readily available in your kitchen. Ingredients like yogurt, honey, egg, and coconut oil can be combined to make a revitalising hair mask. These masks provide essential nutrients, moisturise the scalp, and promote hair growth, reducing hair fall. Apply the mask to your hair and scalp, leave it on for 30-45 minutes, and rinse thoroughly.

Herbal rinse

Prepare a herbal hair rinse by boiling herbs such as rosemary, neem, or fenugreek seeds in water. Let it cool, strain the mixture, and use it as a final rinse after shampooing your hair. Herbal rinses have antimicrobial properties, help reduce dandruff, and strengthen the hair follicles, resulting in reduced hair fall and improved hair health.

Hot oil massage

A regular hot oil massage can work wonders for your hair. Warm oils like coconut, almond, or olive oil and gently massage your scalp in circular motions. This increases blood circulation, nourishes the hair follicles, and stimulates hair growth. Leave the oil on for a few hours or overnight for maximum benefits before shampooing.

Balanced diet

Maintaining a balanced diet is essential for overall hair health. Include foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins, such as leafy greens, fruits, lean meats, and nuts, in your daily diet. A well-nourished body promotes healthy hair growth and reduces hair fall.

Unlock the power of DIY: Nourishing hair masks you can make at home

Rice and Avocado Mask for Curly Hair