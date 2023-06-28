Monsoon hair care tips: Transform your routine and say goodbye to hair fall

Transform your haircare routine from ordinary to extraordinary with these invaluable tips that will leave you worry-free during the monsoon season. Say goodbye to flakes, hairfall and oily roots with these suggestions that address all your hair-related concerns. Say goodbye to flakes and hairfall: Ultimate monsoon haircare guide As the raindrops cascade down, bringing relief from the scorching heat, the monsoon season ushers in a sense of freshness and rejuvenation. However, while the rainy season brings respite, it also presents challenges for maintaining healthy hair. Excessive humidity, rainwater, and damp conditions can lead to frizz, dandruff, hair fall, and other hair-related woes. To ensure your tresses remain lustrous and vibrant throughout the monsoon, here is a comprehensive guide on how to take care of hairfall during monsoon. Read on to know everything. The impact of monsoon weather on hair During the monsoon season, hair reaches its most vulnerable state, demanding extra attention and care. Each hair type responds differently to rainy conditions, presenting unique challenges. You may notice increased unruliness and frizz, while others may experience hair loss or a sticky scalp. The high humidity levels and contact with acidic rainwater can lead to hair damage, making issues like dandruff and hair loss more likely to occur. However, armed with the right knowledge and a simple hair care routine, you can protect and maintain your hair’s health throughout the monsoon. Common hair issues during the monsoon

Image: Courtesy Pexels

Dandruff

The increase in humidity during the rainy season can cause dryness, itchiness, and irritation, leading to the formation of dandruff flakes on the scalp.

Oily scalp

The battle between your head and the monstrous monsoon often results in excess sebum production, leading to a greasy and oily scalp. This condition attracts more dust, which can damage your hair.

Hairfall

While losing 50-100 strands of hair per day is normal, the monsoon can exacerbate hair loss due to high sebum production, grime, and a dry scalp.

How your hair’s needs change during the monsoon

The high moisture content during the monsoon creates an environment where dirt accumulates in your hair, weakening it and causing hair fall. Improper coverage of wet hair further contributes to lifeless-looking hair. The humidity in the air prevents your scalp and hair follicles from breathing, resulting in blockage. Excess sebum production exacerbates this blockage by attracting dirt particles. These factors emphasise the importance of following the right monsoon hair care regimen.

Monsoon hair care: Essential tips for healthy hair

Keep your scalp clean and hydrated

During the monsoon, it is essential to maintain a clean and hydrated scalp. Wash your hair regularly with a mild shampoo to remove excess oil, dirt, and sweat. Avoid hot water and instead opt for lukewarm or cold water as it helps in reducing frizz. Additionally, use a moisturising conditioner to replenish lost moisture and prevent dryness.

Shield your hair from rainwater

Rainwater may seem refreshing, but it can be detrimental to your hair. Acidic rainwater can lead to hair damage, roughness, and even hair fall. Protect your hair from rain by using umbrellas, hats, or scarves. If your hair gets wet, make sure to rinse it with clean water and gently pat it dry. Avoid vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel as it can cause frizz and breakage.

Say no to heat styling

Humidity levels soar during the monsoon, making it difficult for hairstyles to hold. Embrace your natural texture and avoid excessive heat styling, as it can strip your hair of moisture and lead to brittleness. If you must use heat styling tools, apply a heat protectant spray and keep the temperature low. Emphasise on hairstyles that require minimal heat, such as loose braids or updos.

Control frizz with anti-frizz products

Frizzy hair is a common struggle during the monsoon. Combat frizz by incorporating anti-frizz products into your hair care routine. Use serums, leave-in conditioners, or hair oils that contain ingredients like argan oil, coconut oil, or shea butter. These products help tame frizz, add shine, and create a protective barrier against humidity.

Keep your hair dry

Damp hair is more prone to bacterial and fungal infections. Make sure to dry your hair thoroughly after washing or getting wet in the rain. Use a microfibre towel or a cotton t-shirt to blot excess water gently. Avoid using blow dryers on high heat settings, as it can further damage your hair. Let your hair air dry whenever possible.

Maintain a healthy diet

Nourishing your hair from within is crucial for its overall health. Consume a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Include foods like eggs, fish, nuts, green leafy vegetables, and fruits to promote hair growth and strength. Stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water daily to keep your hair and scalp hydrated.

Combing the right way

Avoid using fine-tooth combs or brushes with many teeth, as they increase the likelihood of hair breakage. After washing your hair, detangle it gently using an appropriate comb. Refrain from combing immediately after washing, as it can cause breakage and split ends, especially for curly or wavy hair. Additionally, avoid sharing combs to prevent fungal infections.

Rainy day essentials: The best hair care products for monsoon

Conclusion