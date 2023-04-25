Anomaly: Net worth of Priyanka Chopra’s haircare brand and the products to buy

It did not take Priyanka Chopra a long time to become a global icon. Post her stint in Quantico, our Desi Girl decided to stay back in Hollywood and created waves in a manner that made all her fans proud. Today, not only is she one of the biggest stars globally, but she is also a successful entrepreneur. With the Anomaly hair care brand, amongst other businesses owned by Chopra, her net worth is rapidly increasing.

Anomaly Hair Care, the haircare brand made quite the buzz during its launch. Despite tough competition from other celebrity-owned beauty brands, PeeCee’s haircare line got a positive response. She started with a soft launch in the USA and gradually expanded the business to other countries. Anomaly Hair became a huge phenomenon worldwide and the net worth of this brand shot up in no time.

In 2023, Anomaly was able to beat the likes of Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez’s beauty lines to become the second wealthiest beauty brand. Anomaly offers an exciting range of three different types of shampoos, a deep conditioning mask, dry shampoo, and conditioner. Here’s more about Anomaly Haircare and its net worth.

All about Anomaly Hair Care: Origin, brand, net worth, and more

Product range from Priyanka Chopra’s brand

Anomaly hair care brand was launched in February 2021 with its first batch available only in Target, USA. The gender-neutral, cruelty-free brand was made to provide hair care that is free of harmful chemicals and is effective for all hair types. Every item including the shampoos, conditioners, hair mask and dry shampoo costs US $5.99. In India (launched in 2022), the products are available on Nykaa with prices ranging from INR 750-1000.

“I decided I wanted to do a beauty line, but I didn’t know what it would be until I realised what the gap in the market was. You’ve seen a lot of skincare be sustainable, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free, but you haven’t really seen that in hair care much. I wanted superior products, no parabens, and sulphates, but super clean,” the actress told ELLE US.

The net worth of Anomaly Hair Care

Leave-In conditioner by Anomaly

According to Cosmetify, a UK-based comparison platform, Anomaly raked in roughly £429 million (approximately INR 4,300 crore) in business last year, becoming the second wealthiest beauty brand globally. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna managed to stay on top with a business of £477 million (approximately INR 4,800 crore) this year.

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics landed third on the list with £301.4 million (approximately INR 3,081 crore) in revenue, Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty stood fourth with £70.3 million (approximately INR 7.18 crore) in revenue, followed by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez with £50.2 million (approximately INR 5.13 crore) in revenue.

A sustainable brand

Their 100 per cent eco-friendly packaging

Anomaly is an eco-friendly and budget-conscious brand. What makes it more appealing is the environment-conscious packaging. The products are packed in materials made from 100 per cent recycled waste brought from landfills and oceans. Because of lower packaging costs, the price of the products also naturally becomes low.

“Anomaly is like six bucks for each product because we spent so little on our packaging. It’s all recycled trash, so you can take the bottle and recycle it again. Everyone should have access to great hair and it shouldn’t cost us the earth,” PeeCee told ELLE US.

The magic ingredients used in the products

The popular Amanoly Dry Shampoo is infused with rice starch and clarifying tea tree oil. The Deep Conditioning Treatment Mask is made with a richness of avocados and castor seed oil. The entire range is completely vegan, not tested on animals and refrains from using any environmentally harmful ingredients like mineral oils.

All Images: Courtesy Anomaly Hair Care/Instagram