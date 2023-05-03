Summer hair care: Top damage treatment solutions

Summer is a season of fun and frolic but it is also a season when your hair needs extra care and protection. The intense heat and humidity can cause damage to your hair, making it dry, frizzy, and brittle. Fortunately, there are several ways to protect your hair from damage during summers. Continue reading to know everything there is to know about hair damage treatment.

Hair damage treatment: The ultimate summer hair care guide

The hot and humid summer weather can wreak havoc on your hair, leaving it looking and feeling dry, frizzy, and damaged. But don’t let the summer sun ruin your hair game. With a few simple precautions and some smart hair care strategies, you can keep your locks healthy and beautiful all season long. In this article, we’ll share some expert tips for protecting your hair from the summer heat, including the best hair products for summer, the benefits of protective styles, and the importance of staying hydrated. So, whether you’re hitting the beach or just enjoying the sunshine, read on to learn how to keep your hair looking its best all summer long.

Cover your hair

Covering your hair with a hat or scarf is an easy and effective way to protect your hair and scalp from the damaging effects of the sun’s rays. This simple step not only shields your hair from the sun’s UV radiation, but it also helps prevent sunburn on your scalp, which can be painful and cause peeling or flaking. Moreover, covering your hair with a hat or scarf can be a stylish and fashionable accessory to complement your summer outfit while keeping your hair protected.

Use sunscreen for your hair

Using sunscreen for your hair is a great way to protect it from the damaging effects of the sun. When you are outside for prolonged periods, the sun’s harmful UV rays can cause hair to become dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. Fortunately, there are now hair care products available that contain SPF protection, just like sunscreen for your skin. These products are specially formulated to provide a barrier between your hair and the sun’s rays, helping to prevent damage and keep your hair healthy and vibrant. When choosing a sunscreen hair product, look for one that is lightweight and won’t weigh down your hair. You can also opt for leave-in conditioners and hair sprays that contain SPF protection for added convenience.

Avoid heat styling

When you use hot styling tools on your hair, the high temperature can cause the hair cuticles to lift and the moisture to evaporate, leaving the hair dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. Therefore, it’s important to avoid using heat styling tools during the summer months when your hair is already exposed to the sun’s harmful UV rays. Instead, try embracing natural hairstyles that require little to no heat styling, such as braids, buns, or ponytails. If you must use heat styling tools, make sure to use a heat protectant spray and keep the temperature as low as possible.

Use protective hair products

Using protective hair products is a great way to prevent damage from heat, sun, and chlorine during the summer months. Look for products specifically designed to protect hair from these elements, such as leave-in conditioners, hair masks, and serums. These products contain ingredients like UV filters, antioxidants, and proteins that help to strengthen and nourish your hair while also providing a protective barrier. Using these products regularly can help to prevent damage and keep your hair healthy and beautiful all summer long.

Hydrate your hair

Drinking enough water is essential for keeping your hair hydrated from the inside out. When your body is dehydrated, your hair becomes dry, brittle, and more prone to damage. So, make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your hair hydrated.

In addition to drinking water, using a hydrating hair mask once a week can also help to nourish and moisturise your hair. A good quality hair mask can provide deep conditioning, restoring moisture and elasticity to your hair. Look for masks that contain ingredients like coconut oil, argan oil, shea butter, or aloe vera, which are all great for hydrating and nourishing hair.

Wash your hair regularly

When you sweat during summer, the moisture can attract dirt, pollutants, and oils, leading to product buildup and clogging of hair follicles. Washing your hair regularly can help to remove this buildup and keep your scalp clean, preventing damage to your hair. However, it’s important not to over-wash your hair, as this can strip it of its natural oils, leaving it dry and damaged. So, find a balance and wash your hair as needed, using a gentle shampoo that’s suitable for your hair type.

Limit chemical treatments

Chemical treatments can have harsh effects on your hair, leading to damage, dryness, and breakage. The summer heat can worsen the damage caused by these treatments. Therefore, it’s important to limit the use of chemical treatments as much as possible. If you must get your hair coloured or permed, try to schedule it before the summer months or wait until after the summer is over. If you need to touch up your roots, opt for a more natural option that is less damaging. Additionally, make sure to follow the instructions provided by the stylist or the product label to minimise any potential damage.

Eat a balanced diet

A balanced diet is crucial for maintaining healthy hair. Nutrients like protein, iron, biotin, zinc, and vitamins A, C, and E are essential for hair growth and health. Including foods like spinach, carrots, eggs, and nuts in your diet can provide these essential nutrients. Protein is particularly important for hair health, as hair is made of a protein called keratin. Iron is necessary for carrying oxygen to hair follicles, while biotin is essential for producing keratin. Zinc helps to repair damaged hair tissue, while vitamins A, C, and E act as antioxidants that protect hair from damage. Eating a balanced diet can also help prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.

Swim-proof your hair

Prior to swimming, whether it’s in a pool or the ocean, it’s important to saturate your hair with a leave-in conditioner or plain water to prevent chlorine or saltwater from being absorbed. After swimming, make sure to rinse your hair thoroughly with clean water. It’s crucial to keep your hair well-maintained to ensure its overall health and provide it with the best possible environment for growth.

Conclusion

As the summer season sets in, it is essential to take good care of our hair to avoid damage caused by the sun’s heat and humidity. The sun’s harmful UV rays can cause hair to become dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. However, with a few simple precautions and smart hair care strategies, we can protect our locks by following these hair damage treatment and keep our locks healthy and beautiful all season long. By following the tips mentioned in this article, like covering your hair with a hat or scarf, using sunscreen for your hair, avoiding heat styling, using protective hair products, hydrating your hair, washing your hair regularly, limiting chemical treatments, and eating a balanced diet, you can protect your hair and keep it healthy and vibrant all summer long. So, don’t let the summer sun ruin your hair game and keep your locks looking their best!

All Images: Courtesy Pexels