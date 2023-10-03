The ultimate guide to the best hair colour shampoos

When it comes to maintaining vibrant and long-lasting hair colour, the secret lies in more than just the initial dyeing process. Enter the world of hair colour shampoos, a beauty game-changer that has taken the haircare industry by storm. In this article, we’ll explore the best picks that not only cleanse your locks but also help preserve that stunning shade you’ve chosen.
How colour-protecting shampoos safeguard your hair colour
Shampoos designed for coloured hair work by employing specific formulations and ingredients to help prevent the fading of hair colour. These typically contain the following elements and mechanisms to protect and prolong the vibrancy of coloured hair:
Sulphate-free formulation
Many colour-safe shampoos are sulphate-free. Sulphates are harsh detergents that can strip away the hair’s natural oils and colour molecules. Sulphate-free picks are gentler on the hair, helping to preserve the colour.
pH-balanced
These shampoos are often pH-balanced to maintain the hair’s natural pH level. An appropriate pH level helps keep the hair’s cuticle layer closed, preventing colour molecules from escaping.
UV filters
Some colour-protecting shampoos contain UV filters that shield the hair from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. UV rays can oxidise and break down the colour molecules in the hair, leading to fading and dullness.
Colour-locking technology
Many of them contain special ingredients designed to lock in the colour molecules, preventing them from washing out with each shampoo. These ingredients may form a protective layer on the hair shaft.
Gentle cleansing
These are formulated to cleanse the hair without over-stripping it. They remove dirt and excess oils while minimising colour loss.
Moisturising ingredients
Maintaining hair hydration is essential for colour retention. Coloured hair can become dry and brittle, which can lead to colour fading. These shampoos often contain moisturising ingredients to keep the hair hydrated and healthy.
Anti-oxidants
Some shampoos include antioxidants that protect the hair from oxidative stress and free radicals, which can contribute to colour fading.
Colour enhancers
Certain shampoos for coloured hair contain colour-enhancing pigments or agents that can help revive and intensify the hair’s colour with each use.
Our edit of the best shampoos for coloured hair
Elevate your hair care routine with Redken Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Shampoo. Designed for colour-treated hair, this shampoo not only gently cleanses but also enhances shine and maintains your hair colour’s vibrancy. Its multi-targeted delivery system prevents premature colour fade while promoting overall hair health. The acidic formula balances pH levels, ensuring your colour remains salon-fresh, and amino-ions help seal in the colour for lasting brilliance. Upgrade your hair care game with this sulphate-free solution that’s tailor-made for vibrant, long-lasting colour.
Introducing the GK Hair Moisturizing Shampoo, your hair’s best friend when it comes to preserving the allure of colour-treated locks. This exceptional shampoo goes beyond the ordinary, offering a luxurious cleansing experience that not only revitalises but also enriches the vibrancy of your hair colour. At its core lies an advanced formula infused with the magic of Juvexin, a proprietary blend of proteins and peptides that embark on a transformative journey, nourishing your hair from within. Designed to cater to all hair types, this colour protection shampoo unlocks a world of shine, softness, manageability, and vitality, ensuring your hair radiates life and lustre with every wash.
Elevate your hair care routine with the Aveda Colour Control Sulphate Free Shampoo, an innovative blend powered by botanical cleansers. This shampoo offers a gentle yet effective cleanse for your scalp and hair, leaving your colour beautifully preserved without any stripping effect. What sets it apart is the infusion of dual-charged molecules and naturally-derived magnets, working in harmony to revitalise colour-treated hair. The result? Brighter, fresher lengths that exude vibrancy. As if that’s not enough, the shampoo is fortified with omega-rich apricot oil, pampering your hair from root to tip, and bestowing upon it a silky-smooth, weightless allure. To complete this indulgent experience, it carries the signature Pure-Fume™ fragrance by Aveda, which envelops your senses in a symphony of osmanthus, organic orange, cypress, cedarwood, and pure flower and plant extracts. The result? An uplifting aroma that turns your daily hair ritual into a sensory delight.
4 /10
Discover the brilliance of Davines Minu Shampoo – your hair’s ultimate companion in the world of colour care. This specific shampoo, meticulously crafted for coloured hair, is nothing short of transformative. Its unique formula boasts a luxurious, rich, and full-bodied foam that treats your hair to a gentle yet invigorating cleanse. But it doesn’t stop there – this shampoo is your guardian of colour, working tirelessly to protect and preserve the vibrancy of your precious hues. With every wash, it bestows upon your hair a lustrous shine that endures, ensuring your colour remains radiant for longer periods.
Elevate your hair care routine with milk_shake Colour Maintainer Shampoo, a hydrating and protective elixir for colour-treated hair. This gentle yet potent formula not only cleanses your scalp and locks but also lavishes your coloured tresses with milk proteins for deep reconstruction. The star ingredient, Integrity 41, extends the life of your hair colour, ensuring its brilliance endures. With a delightful fragrance of sweet milk, this shampoo leaves your hair shiny, vital, and perfectly conditioned. It’s your daily ticket to smoother, more manageable hair.
Elevate your colour-treated hair care with the transformative L’Oreal Vitamino Color Shampoo. This exceptional formula from L’Oreal Professionnel merges cutting-edge science, blending resveratrol and potent polyphenol to grant your hair up to 8* weeks of vibrant colour protection. As you cleanse with this shampoo, impurities are gently whisked away, leaving each strand luxuriously soft and fortified. But here’s the real magic: it acts as a guardian, shielding your precious hair fibre from harm’s way. The result? Radiant, salon-worthy hair that boasts both colour brilliance and robust health.
Elevate your hair care routine with Wella Color Brilliance Vibrant Color Shampoo. This intensive treatment, enriched with Color Brilliance-Blend and lime caviar, revitalises fine to normal damaged hair, infusing it with enhanced colour vibrancy and a touch of luminous shine. The optimised low pH formula acts as a guardian for your colour, sealing the cuticle after coloration, ensuring better colour retention for up to 7 weeks. Packed with copper, histidine, vitamin E, and lime caviar, it maintains colour vibrancy and safeguards your coloured hair from oxidation, leaving it with a sensational post-colouration feel.
Schwarzkopf Professional BC Bonacure Color Freeze Sulfate-Free Shampoo is your go-to solution for colour-treated hair. This gentle formula optimises your hair’s pH level, locking in colour pigments and safeguarding against UV damage. While delicately cleansing and enhancing colour retention by up to 90%, it also balances and moisturises for a healthier, more vibrant look. Plus, as a sulphate-free option, it’s ideal for dry, porous, and damaged hair, making it the ultimate post-colour shampoo. Say goodbye to colour fade and hello to long-lasting, radiant locks.
Elevate your hair care with a shampoo that’s a true colour guardian. Formulated with Ocean Silk Technology, microemulsion technology, and minimal wash-active ingredients, it’s your shield against colour fade. This gentle, low-acidity cleanser not only preserves pigments but also delivers a luscious bounce and a silky shine. Plus, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, promising vibrant, long-lasting colour without compromise.
Discover the magic of Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo, a highly moisturising and reparative formula that revitalises your hair with every wash. This colour-safe, sulphate-free shampoo is your go-to solution for reducing breakage and strengthening all hair types. Olaplex, the original patented technology, works from within to repair, rebond, and fortify your hair, leaving it more manageable, shinier, and healthier after each use.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- How long does the colour from a hair colour shampoo last?
The longevity of colour from a hair colour shampoo can vary depending on the product and how often you shampoo your hair. Typically, it offers a temporary colour boost that may last for a few washes. Regular use can help maintain the colour vibrancy for an extended period.
- Can I use hair colour shampoo on any hair type or colour?
Hair colour shampoos are generally suitable for a wide range of hair types and colours. However, some products are designed for specific hair colours or types, so it’s advisable to choose one that aligns with your needs.
- Is hair colour shampoo suitable for covering gray hair?
Hair colour shampoos are more effective at enhancing and refreshing existing hair colour rather than covering gray hair completely. If gray coverage is your primary goal, permanent hair colour products may be more appropriate.
- How should I choose the right hair colour shampoo for my hair?
Consider your hair type, colour, and desired results when choosing a hair colour shampoo. Look for products designed for your specific hair needs, such as colour protection, moisture, or enhancing your current colour.