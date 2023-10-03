The ultimate guide to the best hair colour shampoos

When it comes to maintaining vibrant and long-lasting hair colour, the secret lies in more than just the initial dyeing process. Enter the world of hair colour shampoos, a beauty game-changer that has taken the haircare industry by storm. In this article, we’ll explore the best picks that not only cleanse your locks but also help preserve that stunning shade you’ve chosen.

How colour-protecting shampoos safeguard your hair colour

Shampoos designed for coloured hair work by employing specific formulations and ingredients to help prevent the fading of hair colour. These typically contain the following elements and mechanisms to protect and prolong the vibrancy of coloured hair:

Sulphate-free formulation

Many colour-safe shampoos are sulphate-free. Sulphates are harsh detergents that can strip away the hair’s natural oils and colour molecules. Sulphate-free picks are gentler on the hair, helping to preserve the colour.

pH-balanced

These shampoos are often pH-balanced to maintain the hair’s natural pH level. An appropriate pH level helps keep the hair’s cuticle layer closed, preventing colour molecules from escaping.

UV filters

Some colour-protecting shampoos contain UV filters that shield the hair from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. UV rays can oxidise and break down the colour molecules in the hair, leading to fading and dullness.

Colour-locking technology

Many of them contain special ingredients designed to lock in the colour molecules, preventing them from washing out with each shampoo. These ingredients may form a protective layer on the hair shaft.

Gentle cleansing

These are formulated to cleanse the hair without over-stripping it. They remove dirt and excess oils while minimising colour loss.

Moisturising ingredients

Maintaining hair hydration is essential for colour retention. Coloured hair can become dry and brittle, which can lead to colour fading. These shampoos often contain moisturising ingredients to keep the hair hydrated and healthy.

Anti-oxidants

Some shampoos include antioxidants that protect the hair from oxidative stress and free radicals, which can contribute to colour fading.

Colour enhancers

Certain shampoos for coloured hair contain colour-enhancing pigments or agents that can help revive and intensify the hair’s colour with each use.

Our edit of the best shampoos for coloured hair