Cancel your salon appointment because these hair dryer brushes will give you a salon-style blowout

If you like the trendy ’90s blowout, you’ll be hooked to hair dryer brushes. They’re becoming increasingly popular because of their simplicity, powerful motors, and ability to give you a glamorous ’90s blowout without the need of curling irons, hot rollers, or contortionist skills. Scroll down to see our list of the best hair dryer brushes for a salon-style blowout.

What is a blow-dryer brush?

Imagine a huge round brush, similar to the one your hairdresser uses to blowout your hair. The only difference is that this brush is electric, and when activated, hot air is emitted. This means that while you brush your damp hair, it dries the strands. Isn’t that brilliant?

Blow-drying your own hair might feel like a strenuous arm exercise as you try to control both the brush and the blow-dryer skilfully. That’s why we’ve been searching for the best hair-dryer brushes to style and smooth our hair recently. Fortunately, some brands have made the hair-styling procedure faster and easier by combining the brush and blow-dryer, resulting in the game-changing blowout brush.

How to use a blow-dryer brush?

Allow your hair to partially dry

While you may use a blow-dryer brush on wet hair, you’ll get the finest results if you wait for it to dry. But don’t let it dry completely! Working with damp hair rather than dripping wet hair is better.

Always apply heat protectant before using heat on your hair

As with every other time you style your hair with hot tools, you should apply a heat protectant to your strands. Spritz it through your hair, then brush it to spread the product and remove any knots.

Start sectioning your hair

Begin by dividing your hair into sections using claw clips. The number of sections will be determined by how much hair you have. Part your hair from ear to ear, creating a top and bottom portion for hair of normal thickness. Clip the top part out of the way. Part the bottom section roughly down the centre, placing each side in front of your shoulders. You will work on each side separately.

Blow-dryer brush

It’s time to pick up your blowout brush! Turn it on, then take a one to two-inch-thick section of hair. Place the brush at the ends of your hair and roll it up the length of your hair until the barrel is at your roots, wrapping the hair around the brush as you go.

Wait 10 to 20 seconds before softly winding the brush downward, unravelling your hair. When you’re through, you’ll have smooth, frizz-free strands with a slight curl at the ends.

Repeat the wrapping and releasing technique for the remainder of the bottom half of your hair. Once finished, split the top part in half and continue the blowout procedure on each side.

Touch-up

After you’ve achieved your DIY blowout, it’s time to add any final touches! Use your blow-dryer brush to add bounce to any sections that need it. When you’re pleased with the results, sweep a little bit of hair serum into your mane for a sleek look.

