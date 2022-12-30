Cancel your salon appointment because these hair dryer brushes will give you a salon-style blowout

If you like the trendy ’90s blowout, you’ll be hooked to hair dryer brushes. They’re becoming increasingly popular because of their simplicity, powerful motors, and ability to give you a glamorous ’90s blowout without the need of curling irons, hot rollers, or contortionist skills. Scroll down to see our list of the best hair dryer brushes for a salon-style blowout.
What is a blow-dryer brush?
Imagine a huge round brush, similar to the one your hairdresser uses to blowout your hair. The only difference is that this brush is electric, and when activated, hot air is emitted. This means that while you brush your damp hair, it dries the strands. Isn’t that brilliant?
Blow-drying your own hair might feel like a strenuous arm exercise as you try to control both the brush and the blow-dryer skilfully. That’s why we’ve been searching for the best hair-dryer brushes to style and smooth our hair recently. Fortunately, some brands have made the hair-styling procedure faster and easier by combining the brush and blow-dryer, resulting in the game-changing blowout brush.
How to use a blow-dryer brush?
Allow your hair to partially dry
While you may use a blow-dryer brush on wet hair, you’ll get the finest results if you wait for it to dry. But don’t let it dry completely! Working with damp hair rather than dripping wet hair is better.
Always apply heat protectant before using heat on your hair
As with every other time you style your hair with hot tools, you should apply a heat protectant to your strands. Spritz it through your hair, then brush it to spread the product and remove any knots.
Start sectioning your hair
Begin by dividing your hair into sections using claw clips. The number of sections will be determined by how much hair you have. Part your hair from ear to ear, creating a top and bottom portion for hair of normal thickness. Clip the top part out of the way. Part the bottom section roughly down the centre, placing each side in front of your shoulders. You will work on each side separately.
Blow-dryer brush
It’s time to pick up your blowout brush! Turn it on, then take a one to two-inch-thick section of hair. Place the brush at the ends of your hair and roll it up the length of your hair until the barrel is at your roots, wrapping the hair around the brush as you go.
Wait 10 to 20 seconds before softly winding the brush downward, unravelling your hair. When you’re through, you’ll have smooth, frizz-free strands with a slight curl at the ends.
Repeat the wrapping and releasing technique for the remainder of the bottom half of your hair. Once finished, split the top part in half and continue the blowout procedure on each side.
Touch-up
After you’ve achieved your DIY blowout, it’s time to add any final touches! Use your blow-dryer brush to add bounce to any sections that need it. When you’re pleased with the results, sweep a little bit of hair serum into your mane for a sleek look.
Scroll through to grab your ideal pick
Highlights:
- Ergonomic construction, shape and form; lightweight and easy to maneuver
- Maximum airflow due to its unique vent system
- Ionic technology
- Combination of bristles drives away frizz without pulling or tugging your hair
- 360 degree heavy duty swivel power cord
- Provides perfect speed control
Alan Truman Blow Brush is action packed with features that embody the brand’s core value – high quality, great performance, reliability, and value. Whether you use it just out of the shower or just before you go out, the magic it will generate is enviable to say the least. All of this while avoiding the need to use a separate drier and style brush. Its smooth, tug-resistant bristles flow nicely in your hair, releasing exactly the proper tension to give your hair vitality without the need for any external products/serum.
Highlights:
- 50 mm volume brush for structured brushing
- The tapered looper makes it easy to create waves and curls
- 2 heat / 1 cool shot settings for different hair types and needs
- Ionic technology
- Comes with a heat glove for easy storage
The BaByliss Air Style 1000 Blower Brush is a high-performance 1000W styler with attachments for drying, smoothing, shaping, and curling. The 50mm volumizing thermal brush provides fullness and dimension. The conical curling attachment makes it simple to produce lovely curls and waves. Full-size paddle brush manages and smoothes hair for a sleek, lustrous finish. The drying nozzle helps in the removal of excess moisture prior to style. As you style, ionic technology releases conditioning ions to tame frizz and increase shine.
Highlights
- Ionic Technology
- Strategically-placed vents provide maximum airflow for a faster blowout
- A combination of nylon and tufted bristles allows for exceptional tension and control
- 3 temperature settings
Prepare to break up with bad blow-dry’s and be blown away by America’s favourite hair heroes. At Drybar the MO is simple: focus on just one thing and make it perfect – everything you could possibly need for the world’s best blow-dry. If you long for the smooth, shiny tresses that only seem to come with a visit to your hairdresser then look to The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush, the tool that brings you the power to create salon-worthy bounce without the arm-ache.
Highlights
- 3 adjustable heat/speed settings
- Tourmaline coated barrel generates negative ions and infrared heat to smooth hair and minimise frizz
- 9 ft / 3 m cord with 360° swivel — allows easy handling
Fast track your mane to a salon-worthy blow dry from the comfort of your own home with the Hair Blow Dryer Brush 2.0 — an even better (if that’s possible) version of the much-loved original two-in-one styler from amika.
Highlights:
- 2 heat settings
- Ionic technology
- Slim grip handle
- Lightweight design
Getting ready each morning has never been easier with this blow-dryer brush to dry and style your hair and give you a salon-quality finish that’ll be the envy of everyone. It features a unique oval brush, tangle-free bristles and ionic technology for extra shine and follicle protection, so its suitable for all hair types and lengths. Its also super lightweight. You can bid sore arm goodbye and enjoy your killer blowout even on the next day.
Highlights:
- 3 temperature settings
- Titanium barrel
- 360°swivel power cord
This hot air brush is a 3-in-1 hair dryer, straightener and curler. It can be placed close to the scalp to blow out wet hair and meanwhile deliver a straight or curly styling with enviable volume from root to tip. The nano titanium-coated barrel can protect hair from over-styling with more even heat distribution and the millions of negative ions deeply repair damaged hair and split ends, reducing frizz and static. The innovative 360-degree vent provides a faster dry and lasting style. The short tufted bristle can add extra lift at the root and help detangle every knot in your hair.
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Mermade Hair