Tinsel hair is the latest glitzy trend sweeping the internet

There’s one step you’ve been skipping in your quest to become the most glamorous version of yourself possible. This fad, like all others, has already taken the internet by storm. It-Girls call it “fairy hair,” but whatever you call it, tinsel hair is the latest must-try trend. Scroll through to know everything there is to know about the tinsel hair fad.

What are hair tinsels?

As the name implies, it’s tinsel that’s applied to the hair, but it’s also known as “fairy hair.” Tiny threads of tinsel in various colours or iridescent hues are secured to your hair strands, creating a pop of colour or glitter without any major upkeep or permanent transformation.

What is the procedure for obtaining tinsel hair?

The application of tinsel hair is identical to that of micro ring extensions. After washing and blow-drying the hair, strands of tinsel (each one is two pieces of tinsel folded over to feel like four pieces) are attached to very small areas of hair at the root using secured micro rings. The end result is fine, hair-like sparkles that sparkle from the mid-lengths to the ends.

Make heads turn with these hair tinsels

How long does tinsel hair last?

Experts suggest wearing tinsel for no more than six to eight weeks. This is due to the nature of the application, which, like extensions, may cause some damage to the strands of hair connected to the tinsel if kept on for an extended period of time. The more you care for the tinsel, the longer it will endure.

How to take care of hair tinsels?

Brushing technique should be tweaked

After attaching glitter strands to your hair, you must exercise extreme caution. Don’t be disappointed if a few strands come out in the first week; experts say this is totally natural. Those that survive after the first week might occasionally last for six months! However, the technique you brush your hair should be tweaked – hold the extensions from the roots and gently brush out the hair. Detangle the hair using a wide-toothed comb; here’s an expert tip: start from the bottom.

Deep conditioning

If you engage in deep conditioning regimens, especially if you have curly hair, be sure to massage the roots as gently as possible to keep the rings in tact.

Heat styling may be difficult with tinsel in hair since it can be damaged, even though some are heat-proof. We suggest avoiding using the heat tool since it is difficult to separate every single thread. In terms of hair care products, one may stick to their regular regimen because these glitter strands does not require anything specific.

How to apply hair tinsels at home?

Hair tinsels, unlike other viral fads, are not a DIY project. While you may be able to buy these tinsel strands online or from a retail outlet and do a good job at home, it is best to hire a professional. This protects the hair roots and keeps the extensions in place for as long as possible. But if you’re willing to try, here are some tips:

Wash and dry: Wash and blowdry your hair before preparing it for this style.

Section your strands: Begin by sectioning your hair using a sectioning tool, such as the back of a long comb, and tinsel in the colour of your choice. First, section your hair in rows starting at the bottom of your head and working your way up. Use the end of the sectioning tool to grab a smaller section of hair for each part and attach two-three pieces of tinsel to the hair root as close to the scalp as possible. Work your way around the head (ear to ear), sectioning off pieces every few inches to achieve the desired look.

Secure it at the root: Once you’ve decided where you want the tinsel to go, use a tiny micro ring to tie the strands to the small sections you’ve picked.

Trim: Professionals recommend finishing the look by cutting the tinsel to match your natural length for a uniform look.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/chreyonceofficial; Hero Image: Instagram/walker_ash