TYMO Beauty’s hair straighteners will change your hairstyling game

TYMO Beauty believes in focusing on quality, design, and service, deriving a passion for crafting a high-quality supply chain and ingenious products that explore the voice of the customer for better results. If you persistently yearn for perfect hair and you’ve still not cracked the code for daily styling, we have some great news! TYMO Beauty is moving to India and is here to help you turn away from all those pricey fad treatments that verily drain your wallet. Opt for the perfect styling partner that will deliver to you many beautiful good hair days.

Let’s See What TYMO Beauty Has For India!

Deepshikha Kothari, Managing Director of RCK Impex Private Limited has decided to launch TYMO Beauty in India to fill the void between mediocre products and extravagant ones available in the Indian market today. TYMO is an innovative beauty and personal care brand that brings together refined design, manufacturing, and fast shipping and offers the best to create naturally charismatic look with diversified possibilities. Deepshikha Kothari quotes, “The beauty industry in India is growing rapidly, which is why I decided to focus on this sector. It has a lot of potential to grow, especially in the personal care and grooming category, on which our company is focused. TYMO Beauty Is reasonably priced and possesses great quality and tech-driven products with excellent results. TYMO launched in 2019, and within 2 years, it has become the #1 best selling hair straightener on Amazon US with over 40000+ reviews and a 4.5/5 rating”.

From a hair straightening brush, a curling wand to a hot air brush and a high-speed hair dryer, TYMO Beauty is all set to gratify your hair, while protecting them from extreme damage. Some of their versatile products include the TYMO HC100 Ring Hair Straightening Comb, which possesses 3D teeth with a patented anti-scald design, a 50-second fast heat up, and 5 levels of temperature settings that are easy to use and will serve you with your desired shiny and soft hair instantly. Another leading edge product is theTYMO HC201 Sway hair straightener. It includes features like a 3d Floating plate, 32 temperature levels, his G-sensor for motion control, and a 10-second quick heat-up. And oh! This is a hair straightener that will keep your hair smooth and smooth even when you sleep like cotton.

And finally, the TYMO Beauty range also includes theTYMO HC300 Volumizer Hot Air Brush. It helps dry hair and add volume instantly, provides a tangle-free experience,and has flexible features that make it easy to transition from bath to bath. Outdoors – Silky smooth doors.

So if you’re still in search for a good and affordable solution for your daily hairstyling needs, we recommend TYMO.

Hero Image and Featured Image Courtesy: TYMO Beauty