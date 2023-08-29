How to identify your hair porosity and choose the best products that suit you

We take various measures to keep our hair healthy. From using expensive products to diligently following detailed hair care routines, there are many ways to tackle the issues plaguing your hair and scalp. However, even after loading your hair with countless hair care products, if you still have dull, frizzy and unmanageable tresses, you might not be using the products suitable for your hair type. This brings us to the hair porosity level, what it is, how to test it at home and the best products to use.

What is hair porosit y?

Hair porosity is often an under-discussed subject in hair care. It is your hair’s ability to absorb and retain moisture. Understanding your hair structure is the easiest way to comprehend this. Your hair absorbs moisture through the outermost part of the hair shaft, known as the cuticles. It then locks in the moisture and leaves your locks hydrated for a long time. The texture of your tresses largely depends on how well they can hold the moisture.

Choosing the right products according to your hair porosity will help you benefit from the shampoos, conditioners, oils, hair care masks and creams you use. It shows good results only if your hair can take in these products.

How to understand your hair porosity

This can be determined using a simple hair porosity test according to Healthline. Take a freshly washed strand of your hair and dip it in a glass of water. If it floats on top, you have low-porosity hair. If your hair floats in the middle, you have medium-porosity hair; if it sinks to the bottom, you have high-porosity hair. You can also test it by running a finger down a single strand of your hair. Low-porosity hair is likely to feel smooth, while a high-porosity hair strand will feel bumpy owing to open hair cuticles.

Low-porosity hair

This is characterised by cuticles that are overlapping and packed closely together, leaving no space between them, making it difficult for the hair to absorb products well. This type of hair generally takes longer to get wet or to dry. But if treated with the right products, it can also stay healthy, soft and silky for a long time. If you infuse products correctly, this is the type of hair that holds moisture for the longest time as the cuticles won’t let them escape soon.

Hair care tips:

Use shampoos containing humectant agents like honey, glycerine and hyaluronic acids. These add the right amount of moisture required for your hair, while also retaining it.

When choosing oils and creams, make sure to use light formulas like argan oil or grapeseed oil. Heavy oils and compounds will only weigh down your hair, as they won’t penetrate your cuticles. The wrong products can cause a build-up that could affect your hair health.

Use a clarifying shampoo once a week to remove build-up.

Protein-free conditioners can be avoided, as they contain heavy compounds that could weigh down your hair.

Medium-porosity hair

This hair type holds moisture the best, as the cuticles are distributed in the right way to absorb products and retain them for a longer period. This holds colour and styles the best and often appears shiny. As this type of hair is relatively easy to manage well, you just need to invest in products that are formulated to address other hair concerns.

Hair care tips:

Use a moisturising shampoo and conditioner frequently.

A deep conditioning mask will also help maintain the hair texture.

Detangle your hair carefully and avoid exposing it to excessive heat or chemicals.

High-porosity hair

The cuticles here are widely spaced, which lets it pick up products and moisture quickly as well as lose it. This type of hair is generally dry and frizzy, dries easily, and is also prone to breakage. If you have this type of hair, heavy oil or cream products will be needed to give your hair the required moisture. You can also use silicone-based conditioners, leave-in conditioners and oils like coconut, jojoba or olive oil.

Hair care tips:

Limit your hair’s exposure to heat. Wash with lukewarm water to retain natural oils as much as possible.

Use paraben- and sulphate-free shampoos that have moisture-rich formulations.

Get a trim at regular intervals to boost your hair health.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the ideal porosity for hair?

Medium porosity hair absorbs and holds moisture the best. It is relatively easy to manage medium porosity hair.

– Does high-porosity hair grow faster?

High-porosity hair takes time to grow as it loses moisture quickly and tends to break easily. So, it needs to be treated with care and diligence.

– Is rice water good for low-porosity hair?

Rice water is good as it adds hydration and improves hair health.

– What are the best products for low-porosity hair?

Lighter oils that do not weigh your hair down are good. You should also use conditioners and shampoos that have a gentle formulation.

– What are the best products for high-porosity hair?

Heavy hair creams and oils work best as the widely spaced cuticles allow for easy absorption.