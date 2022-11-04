What is the beauty parlour stroke syndrome and should you cancel your next appointment?

In today’s internet-sourced conundrum, I am rethinking the blow-dry appointment I had booked for the weekend. The reason is the beauty parlour stroke syndrome which came into light after a 50-year-old woman in Hyderabad suffered from a stroke due to the hyperextension of her neck while getting her head washed.

A task so ordinary can lead to a condition so rare and extraordinary has us scratching our heads and asking neurological experts about what exactly is beauty parlour stroke syndrome and whether you should cancel your hair appointments. “The beauty parlour stroke syndrome is an ischaemic stroke mainly in the posterior part of the brain. It happens due to certain manoeuvres performed on the neck during hair washing/massage and other cosmetic treatments. These lead to kinking or dissection of blood vessels that supply blood to the posterior part of the brain,” explains Dr Ashish Gosar, consultant neurologist at Masina Hospital.

The condition came to light when Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar took to Twitter to share the case of the woman. “I recently saw a 50-year-old woman with symptoms of dizziness, nausea and vomiting, which started during her hair wash with shampoo in a beauty parlour. Initially, she was taken to a gastroenterologist, who treated her symptomatically”, read the tweet.

Who is at risk of beauty parlour stroke syndrome?

“People who already have vascular risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and other risk factors are more prone to it. It can happen in any age group,” suggest Dr Gosar.

What are the symptoms to watch out for?

The symptoms of an anterior stroke are similar to that of a regular stroke such as balancing issues like coordination, difficulty in walking, falling or imbalance as well as nausea or vomiting, headaches, and blurring of vision. “As it happens mostly in the posterior part symptoms are vomiting giddiness imbalance slurred speech. Be extremely careful during neck manoeuvres and better avoid them. Ensure there is no extreme pressure on the neck for a prolonged period If any symptoms occur after such a manoeuvre, see a neurologist at the earliest,” suggests Dr Gosar.

Should you cancel your next appointment?

While the beauty parlour stroke syndrome can really happen to anyone, it’s not extremely common and occurs due to incorrect positioning of the neck or prolonged neck massage. It’s important that the staff of the salon practice precaution and people with pre-existing medical conditions consult with their doctors before going for a head wash. “Massage and hair wash in parlour can be taken. Make sure not to extend the neck backwards, if the neck has to be extended, do it no more than 20 degrees, and support it with a towel,” suggests Dr Sudhir Kumar MD in his twitter chain. Let us know if this piece of information will pay havoc on your next salon appointment?

