Haircare for men: Expert tells how not to lose hair

One of modern man’s biggest stressors is a common phenomenon, that’s talked about in hushed whispers. Hair fall or hair loss in men mostly leads to the inherent condition of male pattern baldness also known as androgenetic alopecia, a hereditary condition that plagues approximately 42% of Indian men.

Having studied in a boy’s hostel with the constant go-around of hair woes, the boyish worry of losing hair creeps into the lives of men early on, and yet with no clear solution or advice, it grows into a bud of insecurity. The curse somehow never leaves one’s shadow, garnering unsolicited advice from barbers and uncles with receding hairlines themselves, a man losing hair is like a fish outside of water gasping for air.

Although the inherited trait of a receding hairline and thinning crown is an unavoidable pattern of genetic origin, some clear-cut methods may help alleviate the damage done. With proper hair care and solutions, it is possible to avoid the dilemma completely.

Everything you need to know about Men’s Haircare

The severity of baldness and a receding hairline requires properly researched haircare to battle it which men tend to be averse to. Caused by the genetic byproduct of testosterone, dihydrotestosterone (DHT), pattern baldness follows the predictable “horseshoe” pattern, or the common receding hairline. We got some inputs from Dr. Sravya C Tipirneni, on the right way to tackle haircare and hair loss for men.



Dr. Sravya C Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist & Trichologist at Manipal Hospitals, Bangalore

How important is haircare for men and why are the majority of men still oblivious to their hair needs?

Hair care is as important for men as it is for women. Healthy hair can boost confidence and make you look and feel your best. However, many men are still oblivious to their hair needs. This is likely due to several factors, including:

Traditional gender roles: Men are often taught that they should be tough and manly and that things like hair care are frivolous or feminine.

Lack of knowledge: Many men simply don’t know much about hair care. They may not know what products to use or how to properly wash and condition their hair.

Time constraints: Many men are busy with work, family, and other commitments, and they may not have time for a lengthy hair care routine.

The problem of Hair loss and pattern balding is a constant worry for men. How is it caused and how can one prevent it?

Hair loss and pattern balding are caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. The most common cause of male pattern baldness is a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). DHT causes hair follicles to shrink and eventually stop producing hair.

There is no cure for male pattern baldness, but there are many things that men can do to slow or prevent hair loss, including:

Use a DHT-blocking shampoo and conditioner: There are a number of shampoos and conditioners on the market that contain DHT-blocking ingredients, such as ketoconazole and saw palmetto. These products can help to reduce the amount of DHT in the scalp and slow hair loss.

Take a minoxidil supplement: Minoxidil is an FDA-approved medication for treating male and female pattern baldness. It works by stimulating hair growth and increasing blood flow to the scalp.

Get regular haircuts: Regular haircuts can help remove split ends and keep hair healthy. It can also make hair look thicker and fuller.

What are some hair care tips you would recommend for men facing hair loss?

Here are some hair care tips for men facing hair loss:

Be gentle with your hair: Avoid over-washing and styling your hair, as this can damage hair follicles and lead to hair loss.

Use a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner: Sulfates can strip hair of its natural oils and make it dry and brittle.

Avoid using heat styling tools: Heat styling tools can damage hair follicles and lead to hair loss.

Eat a healthy diet: A healthy diet can help to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss. Make sure to eat plenty of protein, fruits, and vegetables.

Manage stress: Stress can trigger hair loss. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, yoga, or meditation.

What are some myths about men’s hair loss that are scientifically incorrect?

Here are some myths about men’s hair loss that are scientifically incorrect:

Wearing a hat can cause hair loss: There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that wearing a hat can cause hair loss.

Washing your hair every day causes hair loss: Washing your hair every day does not cause hair loss. However, over-washing your hair can strip it of its natural oils and make it dry and brittle, which can lead to breakage.

Plucking a gray hair will cause two more to grow back: Plucking a gray hair does not cause two more to grow back. Each hair follicle has its own predetermined lifespan, and plucking a gray hair will not change that.

Stress causes hair loss: Stress can trigger hair loss, but it does not cause permanent hair loss. Once the stressor is removed, hair will usually start to grow back.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Pinterest