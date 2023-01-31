10 effective home remedies for tan removal

With summers around the corner, stepping outside of the house will mean extremely hot weather and long exposure to the sun. It becomes very important in such cases that you take care of your skin and prevents it from any damage caused by the sun. Being out in hot weather for a long time may result in exposure to ultraviolet rays. These rays penetrate the skin and trigger the production of excess melanin and damage the skin severely. It aids the formation of a dark brown pigment, commonly known as a tan. It makes the skin tone darker and home remedies work best for tan removal in such cases.

Of course, there are multiple skincare brands that provide you with products for tan removal. But the harsh chemicals in these products often damage the skin further. Age-old home remedies for sun tan removal work the best. It is a safer way to treat skin darkening and keep it moisturised and nourished. What makes it a more suitable option is the fact that these home remedies are affordable and effective. You find these ingredients in your kitchen easily and using these home remedies for tan removal ensure that your skin is away from any harmful chemical as well. Let’s take a look at a few skincare hacks that help in sun tanning.

Ingredients that work wonders as home remedies for tan removal

There are a plenty of ingredients that you may find in your kitchen to whip up a quick pack for tan removal. These home remedies are easy to make, take very less time to show effective results and have no side-effects.

Tomatoes

You might have often read about the superpower of tomatoes. This powerful ingredient is a very good source of vitamin C and antioxidants. Adding tomatoes to your skincare routine ensures the growth of collagen in the body. It also contains lycopene, which acts as a natural sunscreen, and helps in fighting cellular damage.

How to use: Squeeze out all the juice from a tomato. Apply it to the affected areas and let it dry for 15 minutes. Rinse your face with cold water. Use this easy remedy twice a week.

Gram flour

Ubtans are an age-old remedy for all skin problems. The key ingredient in this is the gram flour. The brightening properties in this ingredient help lighten the skin tone and removes dead skin cells. It can be used as a scrubber to remove tan from the neck and arm areas effectively.

How to use: Mix a pinch of turmeric and gram flour with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and lemon juice. Apply the pack for 10-15 minutes on the affected areas and let it dry. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Do this twice a week for effective results.

Curd and honey

Another home remedy that is very effective for sun tan removal is using curd and honey. Curd acts as a natural bleaching agent and helps in the reduction of pigmentation. Curd is also an effective exfoliator. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties in honey help repair the damage caused due to sun rays.

How to use: Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with 2 tablespoons of curd. Apply this concoction and leave it for 15 minutes. It is r to recommended that you repeat this process every day.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is the king of home remedies and it works wonders for tan removal as well. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera help soothe the skin. It also protects the skin from any damage caused by sun rays.

How to use: Apply a thick layer of aloe vera gel before going to bed every day. Wash it off in the morning for great results.

Cucumber and milk

Cucumber is an amazing cooling agent and it helps in skin rejuvenation. Since it is a rich source of Vitamin C, one can use it to remove sun tan or treat the skin after sunburn. The antioxidants in this medicinal plant helps is removing impurities. Add some raw milk to it, and be assured that your skin will look radiant in no time. Milk provides moisture to the skin and acts as a very effective sunscreen.

How to use: Extract the juice from a cucumber and mix raw milk in it. Leave the pack on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off with normal water. You can apply this tan removal pack twice a day for instant results.

Potatoes

Potato juice is known for its potent bleaching properties. Many people use it to lighten the skin tone around delicate areas like the underarms, knees, elbows, etc. One can use it to treat skin damage done by sun exposure.

How to use: Remove the juice of a raw potato and apply it directly on the affected areas. This is one of the best remedies for tan removal. Use thin slices of potato on your eyes as well. Keep it for 10-12 minutes and wash it off once it dries.

Papaya and honey

The yummy papaya has many natural enzymes that help in skin healing. Its bleaching and exfoliating properties help remove free radicals from the skin which cause ageing. Combined with honey, it become one of the best home remedies for tan removal.

How to use: Take 4-5 cubes of ripe papaya and mash it up with 1 teaspoon of honey. Apply this paste over the tanned areas. Let it dry for 20-30 minutes and then wash it off with water. Use this pack once a week for effective results.

Masoor dal / Orange Lentils

A very common ingredient in the kitchen, masoor dal or orange lentils can be used as an effective remedy for treating sun tan. A mix of tomato juice, orange lentils and aloe vera helps soothe the skin and keep it moisturized.

How to use: Soak 2 teaspoons of masoor dal in water for a few hours. Once the lentils soften, blend them with 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel and 2 teaspoons of tomato juice. Apply this pack to the tanned area and let it dry. Rinse your face using a massage action after 20 minutes.

Oatmeal and buttermilk

Oatmeal has become a star ingredient in skincare. Its exfoliating and skin-cleansing properties help keep impurities away. Buttermilk is rich in lactic acid that promotes supple skin and an improved skin tone.

How to use: Use 2 teaspoons of soaked oatmeal and mix it with 2-3 teaspoons of fresh, plain buttermilk. You can also add honey for better results. Apply the pack to your face, neck and arms. Massage your face in a circular motion and let it stay for 20 minutes.

Pineapple

Pineapple has healing properties because of the presence of an enzyme called Bromelain. It helps fight free radicals in the skin and reduces inflammation. The vitamins A and C, and antioxidants in pineapple help undo sun damage and make the skin even toned and bright.

How to use: Take 5-6 cubes of freshly chopped ripe pineapple and put it in a blender. Add 1 teaspoon of honey and apply it on the tanned areas of your skin. Wash after 20 minutes.

Some extra tips to prevent your skin from skin tanning:

Apply sunscreen lotion on your body and cover your face with a scarf every time you step out. Use sunscreen on your face every day even when you are at home. Cleanse and moisturise your skin before going to bed.

