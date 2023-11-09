Homegrown beauty brands perfect for festive season skincare gifting

Keep your beauty essentials ready and your skincare close as the festive season comes rolling in again with added fanfare and vigour.

It’s the season of Indian celebrations! From Navaratri and Durga Puja to Diwali, the battle to look your best starts at home, whether it’s your outfit or your skin. Beat the dust and the heat, and show up prepared for hours of celebrations with the perfect choice of skincare to keep your skin glowing and healthy through it all. Where can you find the right beauty essential for you? We have you covered with our carefully curated list of homegrown beauty brands to up your skincare game during these festivities

Homegrown beauty brands for the perfect festive season skincare

Love, Indus

Surbhee Grover’s Love, Indus is a brand known for its commitment to natural and sustainable beauty products. The brand marries Indian treasures, like coconut oil and turmeric, with the innovation of New York to create a globally acclaimed product for its patrons. Their range includes products like the Velvet:08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask to The Luminosity Dewdrops Overnight Oasis Serum for the perfect skincare routine using natural botanicals. Keep your skin radiant and healthy during the festivities with Love, Indus’s offered goodness.

Botnal

Botnal is a natural and sustainable skincare brand that specialises in botanical solutions. Their products are crafted with natural extracts and herbs, keeping their patrons and the environment in mind. With products like their Velvet Rinse Probiotic Creme Face Wash with Colloidal Oats for hydration and their Clean Rinse Probiotic Gel Face Wash with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and Papaya get your skin fresh and rejuvenated before festive events.

Indulgeo Essentials

Supriya Malik’s Indulgeo Essentials offers premium skincare products for organic luxury that are not only rich in essential oils and antioxidants but also use the most natural ingredients. The brand’s formulations help achieve a radiant and youthful complexion while providing effective solutions for concerns like alopecia, acne, pigmentation etc, making them a great choice for the festive season. With revolutionary products like the Rose Gold Daily Oil made with pure 24K gold flakes for rejuvenating skin, Indulgeo Essentials is the right choice for when you want to look your absolute best.

Aqualogica

Aqualogica’s research-based high-performance products focus on skin hydration to fulfil rejuvenating and replenishing needs. The festive season can be tiring for your skin, and Aqualogica’s offerings are the perfect solution to keep your skin well-moisturized and glowing throughout. The brand uses the clinically proven unique Water Lock Technology to emphasise the science of Aquaporins to make your skin feel fresh and hydrated. With an arsenal of products like the Glow+ Delicious Dream Cream and the Illuminate+ Lush Strobe Cream, Aqualogica is another great choice for festive season skin hydration.

Derma Co

With dermatologically formulated skincare for all those with specific skin concerns, Derma Co offers an array of dermatologist-recommended products. The brand covers a wide array of skin issues from acne marks and scars to pigmentation and pores, with the use of tested essential ingredients like their 2% Niacinamide High Coverage Foundation With 1% Hyaluronic Acid Complex & SPF 40 PA+++ for 12-Hour Long Stay & 12 Hour Oil Control that not only conceals dark spots and discolouration, but heals it too. Hydrating your skin all day long, this lightweight formula is the perfect choice for your celebrations.

Kiro

Vasundhara Patni’s clean beauty label Kiro, offers a range of innovative makeup and skincare products. Their range includes science-based face serums infused with natural ingredients for glowing and healthy skin along with long-lasting makeup that can withstand hours of festive celebrations. Embrace the celebrations confidently with Kiro.

Kisma

Kisma thrives on the policy of simplicity and spreading motherly love through skincare. Based on Ayurvedic wisdom, their products are infused with natural ingredients and are designed to enhance your skin’s health and appearance. From skin-brightening face wash to acne-healing face moisturiser their festive-themed products are perfect for prepping your skin with a radiant glow for the celebrations.

Plum

Plum is a brand committed to veganism, that preaches completely clean and green beauty. With a range of researched haircare and skincare products, the brand makes for a festive offering, packed with natural goodness. Keep your skin healthy and free from harmful chemicals with Plum products and celebrate the festive season with a clear conscience while using their eco-friendly products.

Kimirica

Kimirica is known for its specializing in luxury bath and body care products, from nourishing shower creams to body yoghurt they aim to treat your skin like a temple. Designed to provide a spa-like experience at home with their contemporary blend of premium ingredients like Organic Rose Water, Ginkgo Biloba, and White Tea Extracts. With an array of gift hampers set for Diwali, Kimirca is your stop for the perfect festive solution to give your skin to keep it relaxed, healthy and glowing.

Laneige

Celebrate Diwali in radiant style with the Laneige Glow All Day Kit, featuring two essential beauty products that will leave you glowing all through the festivities. The Laneige Lip Treatment Balm ensures your lips remain supple and kissably soft, even through the dry winter air, allowing you to embrace the tradition of sharing sweets with confidence. the Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum, a versatile primer that not only preps your skin for makeup but imparts a luminous, dewy glow that captures the essence of the Festival of Lights.

Ayouthveda

This Diwali, give yourself the gift of timeless beauty with Ayouthveda’s sparkling gold range. Whether you’re looking to revitalize your skin, promote deep rejuvenation, or simply bask in the golden glow of a healthier complexion, Ayouthveda’s Diwali Hamper has it all. So, go ahead, unlock the secret to radiant skin and celebrate the festival of lights with the luminosity of Ayouthveda.

Old School Rituals

The Timeless kit from Old School Rituals is the best way to treat your loved ones this Diwali season. The kit contains natural and traditionally rooted products for both everyday use as well as special rituals. So, brighten up your Diwali the old-school way.

Hyphen

This lip care kit from Hyphen is just the perfect amount of hydration and nourishment one needs. If you’re looking for the perfect way to treat your friends or your siblings this Diwali season then this pack of three juicy lips or nothing kit makes for an easy yet effective Diwali gift.

Juice Beauty

As the Festival of Lights, Diwali, approaches, an industry leader in organic beauty, Juice Beauty, comes to illuminate the festivities with the launch of their exclusive “Antioxidant-rich juicy discoveries kit” collection. This celebrates the essence of Diwali by offering a range of meticulously crafted organic skincare and beauty products designed to enhance your natural radiance.

Gunam Beauty

Gunam Beauty endeavours to sweeten your festive season by collaborating with homegrown farm-to-bar chocolate bar brands Paul and Mike. The brand, which is famous for its ingenious takes on flavours and combinations employed in the making of its decadent chocolates, shares its values with Gunam thereby making this partnership a truly meaningful one. Both brands, with roots in Kerala, have come together to offer exciting gifting options this Diwali, which includes Gunam’s best-selling bundles.

Hero image: courtesy brands; Feature image: courtesy Love, Indus