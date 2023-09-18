Homegrown brands that are creating technology-driven oral care in India

Oral care in India has seen a gradual growth in its technological range, with brands incorporating the niceties of technology through minimalistic and innovative designs. Join in on the world of minimalistic oral beauty with a list of these homegrown oral care brands that come with the latest minimalist electric tools.

The appeal of technology and minimalism has been incorporated into almost all aspects of modern-day beauty and wellness. The fad now extends more than just skin-deep with a boom in the use of electronic devices and minimalist designs in dental hygiene. As dentists across the nation recommend the transition to electronic toothbrushes as the more effective dental care option, many take this step of oral progress while others may stick to the manual process, they have become accustomed to. However, it is safe to say that the new and improved features offered by electric toothbrushes and other tools in the area of dental care, including their eco-friendly approach are a step towards the future.

As India globalises at a rapid rate, the technological advancements of the country are expanding to the most basic necessities of daily life. The electronic expertise required in dental hygiene has been banked on by many homegrown brands as they bring minimalistic, electronic oral care to the Indian audience.

4 Homegrown brands for technologically advanced oral care

Perfora, one of India’s leading oral care solutions providers, recently launched its ergonomically designed electric toothbrushes line. Designed to deliver optimal grip and manoeuvrability so as to provide a precise brushing experience. The crafted handle makes a good grip along with the option of personalization. The electric toothbrush adheres to the eco-friendly agenda and offers interchangeable brush heads. The brand provides an investment for a long-term personalised toothbrush.

A new homegrown oral care brand that provides innovative and holistic oral care solutions using natural ingredients in their Jasmint fluoride-free toothpaste, coupled with their POLR.smartbrush an innovative long-lasting, electric toothbrush. The brand not only procures products of extensive research but is also aesthetically driven with a minimalist appeal to their designs sporting the tag of quiet luxury.

Seven Oral Care is an oral care brand created by a dentist to provide functional oral care products with aesthetic designs. With their newest Super Brush, the brand curates a sleek sonic toothbrush with multiple drool-worthy features including 60 days battery life and three smart modes; the electric tool is a worthy addition to your oral care kit. With a combination of science and design for optimum performance, the sonic-powered toothbrush provides technologically advanced oral care.

Aiming to reimagine oral care rituals with their range of scientifically designed products, Salt offers a minimalistic approach to oral care. With a sustainable approach to oral care with their use of eco-friendly materials for a brighter smile and environment their products range from biodegradable toothbrushes to colour-correcting pens; the brand imbibes technology to better their scientific advantages. Imbibing technologically catered goodness in their minimalist designs Salt is the next stop for advanced oral care.

Hero image: Courtesy Polr; Feature image: Courtesy Seven Oral Care