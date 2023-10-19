Homegrown brands that are diving into CBD skincare

Cannabidiol, also referred to as CBD has been revolutionising the world of beauty and skincare. Its known medicinal purposes like stress and anxiety relief, along with its anti-inflammatory use have not only made the cannabis ingredient a staple in healthcare but also a sought-after beauty product. Lifestyle Asia India compiles a list of homegrown brands that incorporate CBD in their skincare products to provide users with the many benefits of Cannabidiol.

While there is a stigma around cannabis in India, CBD despite being an integral part of the drug does not possess its psychoactive effects. Instead, the ingredient doubles up as a healthcare essential used in various skincare products for its known therapeutic benefits and remarkable anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and hydrating properties. The use of CBD-based products is on the rise in India not just for its utility but also for the raging buzz around the cannabis derivative that was once a well-kept secret. Now incorporated in the equally talked about industry of beauty, CBD skincare is all the rage. As the world shifts to the goodness of organic ingredients, the natural plant-based origin of CBD in skincare is a welcome approach. We list a number of homegrown brands and their products, that provide you with the goodness of CBD to add to your skincare routine.

8 Homegrown CBD skincare products

Cannabliss Skin Care Oil

Cannabliss’s skin health oil is made with the goodness of Cannabis extracts that help moisturise dry skin, heal skin rashes, soothe sensitive skin and prevent acne. The goodness of CBD is used in this product to boost supple and soft skin. This full-spectrum oil is a must-have CBD skincare essential.

Buy Here

Ananta Hemp Face Serum

Ananta’s Hemp Face Serum is an elixir that offers a skin repair and rejuvenating solution for ageing skin. Hemp oil containing CBD is one of the main ingredients of the serum used for fighting premature ageing along with Kumkumadi, Rosehip oil and vitamins A and C. The serum offers anti-wrinkle, and dryness-based activity for radiant and youthful skin.

Buy Here

Cannazo India Youth Elixir

Cannazo India Youth Elixir is an Ayurvedic formulation in the form of a CBD skincare cream. Combining the therapeutic attributes of multiple ayurvedic herbs along with Cannabinoids to battle acne and inflammation of the skin in the best way possible. The youth elixir is your next stop for keeping your skin young.

Buy Here

Satvik SERENITY- Hemp Seed Face and Body Oil

Satvik Serenity’s face and body oil acts as a natural moisturiser or a light lotion that is crafted with a blend of 100% natural Rosewood, Geranium and Bergamot essential oils to curate a luxurious skincare essential that imbibes the benefits of CBD as a Hemp Seed oil. The organic serum nourishes and hydrates the skin while fighting acne along with its anti-ageing properties. Elevate your skincare routine with Satvik.

Buy Here

The Hemp Chapter Face Cream

The Hemp Chapter’s Face Cream nourishes and hydrates the skin to beat dryness and blemishes using the goodness of hemp seed oil. The cream also includes Kokum butter and reduces pigmentation, dark spots and uneven skin ones. Combining these natural ingredients for bright and smooth skin, The Hemp Chapter’s face cream is a necessary addition to your skincare routine.

Buy Here

13 Extracts CBD Face Serum

The CBD Face Serum by 13 Extracts is a cream that can be used both during the day and at night, aiming to reduce inflammation, moisturize the skin, and fight acne by harnessing the power of CBD oil as the main ingredient. This serum contains 250mg of CBD oil in a 15ml quantity, and 0% THC, the psychoactive component of Cannabis. It is a gentle addition to your post-face wash skincare routine.

Buy Here

Satliva Red Raspberry Face Cream

Satliva’s Red Raspberry Face Cream merges Hemp Seed Oil, Mango Butter, Red Raspberry oil, Geranium essential oil, Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Carrot seed oil and Tea tree oil to curate a product that improves skin elasticity, protects from sun damage & anti-ageing. The aromatic cream relieves stress and beautifies your skin with its all-purpose use like anti-ageing, fighting acne and rejuvenating your skin.

Buy Here

Oreka Replenish Daily Facial CBD oil

Oreka’s Daily Facial oil is for the high-paced lifestyle, made for acne-prone and dry skin, the enriching blend of Cannabis Leaf extract, Cannabis Seed oil, Olive oil, and Nutmeg oil cultivates the perfect solution to acne, dryness and inflammation caused by pollution and stress.

Buy Here