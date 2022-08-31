Is ice facial the solution for all your skin troubles? Experts weigh in!

It’s time for a critical analysis of the freezing trend that recently caught our attention, the ice facial trend. And witness it from differing standpoints, courtesy of beauty experts.

The domain of beauty is expanding its horizons with up-to-the-minute trends resulting in healthier-looking skin. Speaking of which, TikTok is actively participating in dropping state-of-the-art trends on the beauty bandwagon nowadays. Apart from the catchy tunes luring us into shaking a leg, there are plenty of beauty tips and tricks landing on the beauty block, courtesy of these TikTok trends. So if you’ve been looking for the perfect hack to depuff your face, diminish your blemishes, calm those angry breakouts or simply just give a chill makeover to your faces well then scroll no more, as the ice facial mania is all set to act as your one-stop shop for all these troubles.

Yes, you heard that right, kickstarted by the stunning Bella Hadid, the ice facial trend sure is taking rounds on the gram these days. It may not exactly be the newest thing on the block, but it is leaving no stone unturned in catching that spotlight. After Bella Hadid gave this freezing cold trend a nod, ice cubes have turned into much more than just cooling rocks for your fancy cocktails. From minimising pores, and acting as a natural primer to giving that instant glow to your lovely faces these ice cubes are here to help you slay. Apart from Bella Hadid, we spotted several Tiktokers giving the trend a further nod and contributing to its viral status.

Beauty experts analysing the ice facial trend

As for the procedure, all you need is a bowl full of water, huge enough to adjust your face, and plenty of ice cubes followed by a deep dunk into the bowl for at least 20-30 seconds, and then there you have it, that instant glow that you’ve been looking for! But as we know there are two sides to the coin so let us flip the coin and weigh this ice facial trend with experts offering their opinions on its authenticity of the same. Have a look at what these experts have to say and follow their pro tips before you give that cold dip to your face.

Dr. Kiran Sethi:

“I think the trend is helpful for certain skin types. It will vasoconstrict the blood vessels, resulting in skin looking less red, less inflamed, and also make the pores temporarily look smaller. It’s also good for SOS pimples that are red or inflamed as it will reduce the redness and sometimes the pimples as well. I don’t think it should be done throughout the day or throughout the week as it can be drying if done too often or you can actually also end up with a freeze burn”, says Dr. Kiran. Further adding she claims that that “it is an instant pick me up, a calming cool down when ur skin feels hot and flushed and a pre-party glow – the ice cube trend may be here to stay”.

Dr. Chytra V Anand

“Ice is a cooling agent and what it helps is with puffiness so if puffiness is a concern then ice facial with facial tools like jade rollers or guancha sticks kept in the fridge or just using ice cubes or a cooled spoon etc will help. If a person is doing it for shrinking open pores or to get a complexion a glow on the skin then this does not necessarily help as there is no evidence that It will help these concerns” says Dr. Chytra V Anand, CEO and Consultant Cosmetic Dermatologist, Kosmoderma Clinics. “ Icing of the face has a cooling effect which calms the skin when there is irritation in the skin like erythema or redness it clams it down and also when there is puffiness especially around the eyes it can help reduce the puffiness around the eyes. It’s also a good ending step after a facial to contract the pores.”

Dr. Jaishree Sharad

Dr. Jaishree Sharad contributes by claiming that “Ice is set to soothe the skin if there’s a sunburn or if there’s swelling or inflammation due to rashes and or insect bites. It is also you know if you have a cut or a wound and you apply ice then it vasoconstricts so it will stuff the bruise or the bleeding so that way ice is great but it also sort of temporarily reduces puffiness, but other than that it doesn’t do anything to reduce the signs of aging as the claims are made or reduce the oiliness or reduce acne that really doesn’t happen with ice”

Hero and Feature image courtesy: Unsplash.