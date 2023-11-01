In case you missed it, here are the most exciting beauty launches from October

The craze for beauty products is at an all-time high, and with the festive season around you know it just gets better and better. Lifestyle Asia India brings to you a carefully curated list of all the October beauty launches that you need to add to your routine.

The month of October has seen its fair share of festivities and fashion collaborations. Hand in hand with festive style comes the glamour of the beauty world, with the crowd vying to look their best. While fashion brands are jumping on the retail train with their capsule collections and collaborations, beauty brands aren’t far behind. We list some of the best beauty launches of the month, with a bit of something for everyone. From fragrances and makeup to haircare and skincare, we’ve got you covered.

The best beauty launches in October

NASO’s “The Lab” Fragrances

The environmentally conscious artisanal perfumery NASO introduces its latest line of fragrances, “The Lab” where luxury meets affordability. Experience enchanting pocket-friendly fragrances like “A Starry Night” which captures the essence of Vanilla, Grapefruit, and Amber in one and “CHI” a sensual blend of musk with oud and sweet vanilla at just INR 799.

Kiko Milano’s Skin Trainer Range

Kiko Milano, known for their innovative beauty products procures its new range, The Skin Trainer Range encapsulates a hydrating Skin Trainer Cream, Serum, CC Cream, and Eye serum that together contribute to skin health and protection. These contemporary products with their active features help all skin types achieve flawless and beautiful skin. Priced between INR 1990 to INR 3200 the Skin Trainer Range will be available across all Kiko Milano stores in India.

MOIRA’s Fairytale Series

MOIRA’s October collection is an avant-garde, high-quality makeup essential. The Little Fairytales shadow palette features 10 highly pigmented shades for enchanting eye looks. Priced at INR 2,240, its a must-have for makeup enthusiasts to curate their go-to looks.

OPI’s Nature Strong Nail Paint

OPI’s Nature Strong Nail Lacquers celebrates World Vegan Day with an organic, cruelty-free origin and containing up to 75% natural ingredients. The perfect sustainable nail paint alternative to express yourself with style while keeping the environment in mind. Priced at INR 850 the vegan product is a testament to ethical beauty.

MAC Cosmetics ‘Locked Kiss Lipstick’

MAC cosmetic’s all-new formulation is a full-day offering of matte colour that stays for long hours with a waterproof, performance base. The ‘Locked Kiss Lipstick’ prioritises comfort and wearability, a user-oriented texture powered by FlexiLock Technology for a flexible addition to your beauty regime.

SUGAR Cosmetics’ New Launches

SUGAR’s new offerings range from SUGAR’s Mettle Cream to Powder Foundations and an all-new shade of the Blend The Rules Eyeshadow Palette. Their new foundation combines the luxuriously smooth texture of a cream with the seamless sensorial lightness of a powder with an air-light formula, formulated from natural ingredients that nourish your skin and blurs pores. With shades that cater to all complexions SUGAR’s new innovation is the perfect addition to your skincare routine. With the addition of the Ivy (Enchanting Emeralds) Pallet to the 8 new pallets of their Blend The Rules Eyeshadow complete the eye makeup spectrum for all looks. Priced at INR 1199 and INR 1249 respectfully, SUGAR makes beauty affordable.

Laneige’s Radian-C Range

Known for their pioneering Korean skincare, Laneige is a moisturising-based skincare solution. With their latest range of Radian-C products that feature a blend of super berry complex, niacinamide, and vitamin C, unlock radiant and youthful skin with a vibrant complexion. The LANEIGE Radian-C Cream, LANEIGE Radian-C Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA++++ and the LANEIGE Radian-C Advanced Effector priced between INR 2000 and INR 3000 are the beauty essentials you need in your collection.

Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Fall Romance Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills, one of the world’s leading beauty innovators launches its latest innovation, Fall Romance Palette. The 12 seductive jewel-toned metallic and rich neutral eyeshadow palette is an opulent offering to eye makeup with a versatile range of shades for all-day looks. The luxurious palette is priced at INR 6400 and is a talc-free, alcohol-free, mineral oil-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and cruelty-free option.

Redken’s Extreme Hair Care Range

Redken debuts its Extreme Range, offering a comprehensive hair care regimen that cleanses, strengthens, and restores damaged hair. Say hello to strong, vibrant, and healthy hair with the innovative Extreme range. The leading American haircare brand uses the Strength Complex containing Amino Acids and Argine in their new range to curate a professional haircare system with their products.

The Ordinary Soothing & Barrier Support Serum

The Ordinary is a brand known for its affordability and quality, committed to providing practical skincare solutions in all cases. Their latest launch is a pink serum that takes a step ahead of sunscreen to provide optimum protection for your skin. Not only adding a layer of protection but also actively working on repairing skin texture, The Ordinary Soothing and Barrier Support Serum is an innovative addition to skincare.

Shankara Gheesutra Nourishing Exfoliator

Shankara, founded in 2001 has been a constant reminder of the use of natural and ayurvedic solutions to modern skincare problems. Their innovative use of Ghee, transforming the kitchen staple into an ayurvedic remedy results in their Gheesutra collection. The latest Introduction to which, is the Gheesutra Nourishing Exfoliator, an ayurvedic face scrub infused with Washed Ghee, Sweet Almonds & Silica Crystals. Priced at INR 1850, the product is but an early preview to the other innovative Ghee-based products that are yet to be released.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Shankara