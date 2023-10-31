Indian faces get their due as brand ambassadors for international beauty brands

The growth of beauty in India has been exponential, it’s a market that international beauty brands aren’t just eyeing but taking cues from. It looks like India is finally getting its due, all in the name of diversity, as international beauty brands eye Indian celebrities as global brand ambassadors. Earlier this year we saw Estee Lauder name Bollywood actor and former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar as its global brand ambassador in May. Later Clinique named Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri as the new brand ambassador for the Indian market back in August.

Fast forward, and yesterday we had two big beauty bombs dropping on us. Starting with Japan’s cosmetics conglomerate, Shiseido enlisting actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its first Indian ambassador. Followed by the news of Khushi Kapoor becoming the face of the Brazilian body care brand, Sol De Janeiro. While the tradition of Indian celebrities representing global brands isn’t new, these new associations are upping the ante on India’s say in the global luxury market.

Tamannah Bhatia for Shiseido

The news of Tamannah Bhatia becoming the first-ever brand ambassador in India was soon followed by the unveiling of Shiseio’s first standalone boutique store in India. Located in the heart of Mumbai at Inorbit Mall in Malad, this beautiful space opens avenues for personalised skin care experiences, thanks to the brand’s cutting-edge Skin Visualiser technology, a touch-free device that instantly measures and visualises the current condition of beauty circulation. These measures and images allow the store’s highly-trained beauty consultants to help you discover products tailored to your skin needs. So get ready to deep dive into the brand’s journey of 150 years dedicated to beauty.

Khushi Kapoor for Sol de Janeiro

The GenZ and their love for “EverythingShower” can be credited for Sol de Janeiro’s growing popularity. So it only made sense for the brand to enlist a GenZ icon as its very first brand ambassador for India, aka Khushi Kapoor. The brand known for its Bum Bum Cream and sensational scents is looking to expand its hold in the country as it encourages the young ones to jump on the Brazillian self-love bandwagon when it comes to skincare. The brand exclusively available on Nykaa is looking to make a significant impact on the Indian beauty landscape with its unique blend of Brazilian beauty traditions and modern self-care rituals.

All Images: Courtesy Brands.