Invest in these hair products to manage frizzy hair this monsoon

Frizzy hair products may protect your hair from heat, boost volume, shine, and texture, and help your hairstyle stay longer, even if it’s pouring, hot, and humid outdoors. However, not all are created equally. We compiled a list of the best ones that you should purchase right away.
Nothing ruins a #GoodHairDay like the dreaded ‘F’ word—Frizz. In a matter of minutes, it may transform your silky and lustrous hair into a frizzy mess of flyaways. When it comes to treating frizz, it’s critical to first understand what causes it. What is the cause of the problem? A moisture imbalance.
Moisture always moves from high concentration locations to low concentration areas as a universal scientific concept. When it’s humid outdoors and there’s a lot of moisture in the air, it’ll want to travel to somewhere with less moisture, such as the inside of your hair. Because of this, hot summer days and/or rainy weather mean a frizz party. That’s why moisturising treatments that keep your hair nourished, as well as products that act to prevent excess moisture in the air from entering the hair shaft, are so important in the fight against frizz.
However, when it comes to anti-frizz products, more is not necessarily better. Excess moisture in the air may cling to the frizzy hair product itself, especially if you apply too much, leaving your hair looking weighted down, oily, and still frizzy.
Best products to fight frizz
Ahead, we put together an edit of the best frizzy hair products you’ll want to purchase now.
Get the silky, shiny and healthy hair you’ve always wanted with this Moroccanoil treatment. It can be used as a conditioning, styling and finishing tool. Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and shine-boosting vitamins, this completely transformative hair treatment detangles, speeds up drying time and boosts shine, leaving you with nourished, manageable and smooth hair with each use.
Zapping frizz is most effective when done in the shower. This budget-friendly option contains natural oils that nourish dry strands for incredibly silky results, making hair feel smooth and easier to style even in the rains. You’ll also find that your hair is easier to detangle after a shower.
Elevate your hair wash ritual with the Don’t Despair, Repair! MegaStrength Treatment. Suitable for absolutely all hair types (though particularly potent for restoring dry, damaged or chemically-treated manes), this intensive weekly treatment combines a two-part formula that utilises a unique set of natural and vegan ingredients.
Treat your hair to the nourishing and protective properties of OUAI Hair Oil, a multi-tasking solution that works to smoothen frizz and seal split ends. Infused with a cocktail of African Galanga, Ama and Asian Borage oils, the formula softens and tames your hair, controlling frizz whilst imparting mirror-like shine. The hair oil’s protective properties keep hair safe during heat styling and it expertly preserves colour vitality for long-lasting, salon-fresh locks.
When your hair needs instant repair, this buttery concoction of argan oil, rosemary oil, and milk protein fights frizz and has excellent slip, allowing the product to reach the hair shaft quickly.
This five-oil mix contains quick-drying emollients for shine and a cationic conditioning ingredient for manageability and softness. Spray it on dry hair in a sweeping motion and comb through for best results.
If you colour your hair, your strands are probably more porous and vulnerable to humidity – which means more risk of frizz! Introducing Color Wow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, which ‘shrinkwraps’ every strand with an invisible waterproofing cloak to prevent frizz and flyaways. Heat-activated, the effects of this spray last through three to four washes and work to compress, tighten and seal hair strands for a supernaturally sleek, smooth and ultra-silky finish. Unlike typical ‘humidity-guard’ serums, Dream Coat will not build up, weigh hair down or make it greasy – and it comes in a handbag-compatible size so you never fall foul of the weather.
This intensely nourishing hair oil binds moisture into the fibre and keeps hair silky and consistent from root to tip. According to studies, it gives 24 hours of hair manageability even in conditions of up to 80% humidity, leaving your blow-out appearing shiny.
EverPure Moisture Shampoo with rosemary deeply replenishes dry hair with 2X more moisture, lush-touch softness and luminous shine. Keeps color pure for up to 4 weeks. Color-treated hair requires special care. Their shampoo for dry and frizzy hair is especially gentle on color. This sulfate free shampoo has no salts or surfactants that can strip, dull and damage hair.
Packed with bond cure technology, it targets the most abundant bonds in your hair, which break the most frequently during daily wear and tear. What’s more, it is infused with plant butters (think: mango butter extract, borage oil and shea butter) and vegan proteins to lend the formula an abundance of conditioning omega fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Your strands will thank you for it!
