Katrina Kaif on making smart investments in skincare and self

There’s no substitute for proper sleep and a balanced diet when it comes to having a glow like Katrina Kaif. The actress on how she sets her priorities and invests in herself.

A few actors have had the cachet of Katrina Kaif – model, superstar and now, beauty mogul. She’s had a career trajectory that’s grabbed eyeballs with a heady mix of mainstream masala and meaty roles. At the peak of her career, she decided to diversify with her own beauty label, Kay Beauty (in association with Nykaa). Whether it’s been her movie roles or personal investments, she’s shown that she’s got her head on her shoulder and isn’t afraid to take risks. It is for this reason that she was choosen to launch the HSBC Global Pulse Report at the Dubai Expo last month. As a global citizen herself, Katrina Kaif talks about the investment habits of global Indians (NRIs). It touches upon their connect to India and why they still choose to invest in the country.

In India, the newlywed actress might have been in the news for her nuptials to Vicky Kaushal, also known as the VicKat wedding, but now it’s back to work. In 2022 she has her hands full with two upcoming movies, Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) and Phone Bhoot (with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi). In midst of her hectic schedule, we catch up with the actress, Katrina Kaif on how she likes to make her investments and make time for herself. She also lets us in her simple yet effective skincare routine and healthy habits that help her achieve that glow.

Katrina Kaif on smart investments and selfcare

Tell us a little more about your association with HSBC and the experience of launching the Global Pulse Report?

I was delighted to be a part of a great event where team HSBC and I launched the Global Indian Pulse report at the Expo 2020 Dubai. HSBC is the corporate sponsor of the India pavilion and is shedding light via its comprehensive cross-border study into Global Indians’ attitudes towards the countries they reside in. Being a global Indian, in my opinion, is staying connected with your culture and morals regardless of which part of the globe you live in. Something the majority of Indians I believe can vouch for through their own ways of Indian music, food or cinema to name a few.

How investment savvy are you?

I am well informed but not a professional, I truly believe in expert and professional advice. Just like we visit a doctor for medical questions and guidance, just having the knowledge isn’t enough, professional experience cannot be replaced.

What is the best investment advice you’ve ever gotten?

It’s tough to pin it down but I remember getting great advice and guidance on dos and don’ts when I was planning to launch my own beauty brand – Kay Beauty. Apart from where and how to invest, I learned ‘when’ to invest is also an important criterion.

Is there a basic skincare regime you follow, and what does it entail?

I believe in a regime that I can follow every day, on both lazy and busy days. So sticking to the basics but doing them religiously. I make sure to take off my makeup, cleanse and moisturize. Serums, creams and everything else is optional, in my opinion.

What are the makeup products you swear by?

I cannot talk enough about how amazing the Lip Crayon and Foundation of Kay Beauty are. It’s not just about the shades and options available but also the ingredients they’re made of. These 2 are my all-time favourites however the new Liquid Concealer we just launched is really growing on me too.

Are there any DIYs you follow when it comes to your skin and hair?

I am not such a DIY person to be honest, but I did experiment a little during the lockdown with some face masks. I love natural products like just applying Aloe Vera on your hair and skin, it’s extremely refreshing.

Haircare routine you follow?

A nice hot oil massage. I enjoy doing this sometimes on the weekends.

A wellness trend that you have been loving?

It probably is a trend right now but in my opinion, it’s always existed – Supplements. As humans, it is common to have a lack of nourishment genetically or personally depending on one’s health condition, but I believe in taking vitamins and supplements to give my body the nourishment it needs. I suggest consulting a doctor to make the right decisions to stay healthy.

Instagram accounts you follow for wellness and fitness?

There are a few, I enjoy the insights and recipes they share on @goop among others.

What’s your productivity plan? How do you maintain a work-life balance?

By prioritizing. It’s probably convenient to have one pick, work hard and focus however maintaining a balance between work and life is challenging. I’ve experienced that just prioritising your needs and events around you help maintain a balance and allows you to focus on the now.

Talk us through your morning routine?

I try and get a good 7-8 hour sleep each night, sometimes I fail but I surely try. I don’t particularly have a routine for each morning, but I try and make sure I don’t use the phone, laptop or TV for the 1st hour of waking up. I try to read a little something on easy days and meditate if my schedule allows.

What do you eat in a day to stay healthy?

I try to stay far away from processed food so any kind of packaged food basically and I believe in a dairy and gluten-free diet, to keep my metabolism and gut health in check.

All Images: Courtesy Katrina Kaif Instagram.