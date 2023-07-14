Are kokum-infused products the new moisturising agents? Let’s find out!

The skincare space is always in search of some of the best natural ingredients that could steer the wheel of our skincare regime, and speaking of which we have yet another star ingredient aka kokum butter all set to lure us into its benefits. Kokum-infused products might be just the right ones to fill up those blank spaces in your beauty routines, so let’s have a look at the benefits of the same.

Soothing and calming skincare ingredients are always welcome on our shelves and especially the ones that come right out of our kitchens are more than welcome. Yes, we are talking about yet another kitchen ingredient that found its way into our skincare bottles- kokum butter. We know that you all fancy shea and cocoa butter and this here may not sound pleasing to you at first, but it sure is one of the best moisturising agents, wait till you try it! Kokum butter is derived from the kokum fruit infused with plenty of proteins hence making it the perfect addition to our skincare routine. Kokum-infused products can be applied both on the face as well as our bodies, courtesy of the anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties of the same. So, if you’re yet to be convinced to add kokum-infused products to your carts, well then here we have experts taking the lead on the same, and stating a few benefits of kokum in skincare.

Experts on the benefits of kokum-infused products

Inputs by Dr Sravya C Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist & Trichologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore

Kokum is a fruit that is native to India and has been used for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. In recent years, kokum has become increasingly popular in the West as a natural ingredient for skincare products. Kokum has a number of benefits for the skin, including:

Moisturising: Kokum is a natural emollient that helps to keep the skin hydrated. This makes it ideal for people with dry or dehydrated skin.

Anti-inflammatory: Kokum has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce redness, swelling, and irritation. This makes it a good choice for people with acne, eczema, or other inflammatory skin conditions.

Antioxidant: Kokum is a rich source of antioxidants, which can help to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. This can help to prevent premature ageing and the development of wrinkles.

Astringent: Kokum has astringent properties that can help to tighten pores and reduce oil production. This makes it a good choice for people with oily or acne-prone skin.

Kokum is a safe and effective ingredient for most people. However, it is important to patch-test any new skincare product on a small area of skin before using it on a larger area. If you are looking for a natural and effective way to improve your skin, kokum is a great option. Look for kokum-based skincare products at your local health food store or online.

Dr. Kiran Sethi, medical director of Isya Aesthetics

Kokum is known as vrikshamla in Ayurveda and is an important butter for the hydration of the skin and even hair. I love it because it’s not as comedogenic as other butter, and can be used for stretch mark prevention or even hair masks. Garcinia indica has so many vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin B3, vitamin C and minerals such as calcium, iron, manganese, potassium, and zinc and even more actives that can really improve skin elasticity. Mentioned below are a few benefits that can attain by using kokum-infused products:

It is also anti-inflammatory to reduce skin sensitivity

It can be helpful for eczema and psoriasis

It also locks moisture in, creating great results in epidermal barrier repair

Here are some kokum-infused products for you to try out

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock