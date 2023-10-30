Last-minute makeup trends you need to hop on this Halloween

The most terrifying night of the year is upon us. A night that celebrates fear, turned modern-day fashion spectacle. When all the beauty kings and queens don their best face of makeup… or their worst. It’s Halloween time and the netizens are all geared up to deliver some iconic looks that represent the true spirit of Halloween dress-up.

From pop culture references to truly terrifying ensembles, Halloween night is a free-for-all fashion show, where you pick your poison; quite literally. Many opt for horror classics and dress up as the creepy crawlies your Mum warned you’d find under your bed while some use Halloween night as the ultimate ramp, to showcase their boldest fits. As Cady from Mean Girls rightfully said “In Girl World, Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it,” Halloween also serves as the greatest form of self-expression for all the girlies looking to make a statement.

From the creepy grunge-inspired Wednesday Addam’s look for a darker theme to Margot Robbie-inspired Barbie for a flair of pink, we list some of the trendiest Halloween makeup ideas for all beauty enthusiasts to complete their own iconic Halloween costumes.

Some iconic makeup trends for Halloween night

Creatures of the night

The Vampire costume has been a Halloween classic for aeons, as has the urban legend itself. Derived from Urban folklore the look is stylised with pale skin, deep red lip makeup, and dark and dramatic, eyes. With the addition of fake fangs and gore for the cherry on top. The classic look is the modern take on the traditional king of the night, imagine “Twilight,” but make it glam.

The Addams Family

After Wednesday’s raging popularity, the next Halloween after the show’s release demands a recreation of the iconic character. Gothic horror is made elegant with the whimsical beauty of the Wednesday Addams-inspired Halloween makeup trend. From her pale complexion to her sunken eyes and braided hair. Paired with her gothic black clothes creates the perfect Halloween costume for a mix of spookiness and beauty.

Skulls and Bones: Honouring the dead

Halloween in many areas is also celebrated as Dia de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Skull makeup is hence symbolic in honouring the tradition with skull designs, intricate patterns, and vibrant colours that pay homage to loved ones. In tune with the symbolism or not the skull is a go-to makeup choice for the masses on Halloween night, a classic representation of death and fear. The various iterations of the skull design with applied makeup skills make it a trend to keep in mind for your Halloween look.

Everything glitter and glimmer with Euphoria

The viral TV series Euphoria is known for the bold makeup used throughout the show, inspiring millions to don the sparkle and shine of the Euphoria stars as a movement of sorts. What better day to go all out with Euphoria-esque makeup than Halloween night when all is allowed? Explore the glitzy world of glitter, rhinestones, and shimmer with looks that embody the show’s boundary-pushing aesthetic. The perfect form of self-expression for all those who love to shine on Halloween night

All dolled up like a Barbie

Halloween’s not just about the spooks and the terror, for some it’s about dolling up and looking their best. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has not only become a global sensation but a fashion trend as well. Margot Robbie’s Barbie-inspired looks are reigning as a must-do for Halloween, not only for its pop culture relevance but also as a beauty standard. Why go dark when you can go pink this Halloween? Embody Barbie core with the glossy glam Barbie makeup and look like an absolute doll for the night.

Cosplays in the limelight

The colourful world of anime has long been imitated by cosplayers with eccentric-coloured hairdos and exaggerated makeup. Halloween gives you the perfect excuse to bring your favourite anime character to life with large, expressive eyes, vibrant hair colours, and distinct facial features paired with outfits that stand out. From Jujutsu Kaisen to Attack on Titan, the options are endless to create your anime-inspired makeup look.

Blast from the Past

Halloween is the perfect event for everybody who admires a movement. The old souls can time travel in style to glam up with vintage looks. Be it an Elvis Presley or a Trojan Warrior time is just a construct when it comes to makeup. Transport yourself to another era with a retro-vintage Halloween look. From the groovy ’70s to the classic 90’s choose the look that you admire the most in honour of tradition this Halloween.

Hero image: Courtesy Johanna Storme; Feature image : Courtesy Kelsey Hopman