Beauty with LSA : Unveiling Suhana Khan’s Beauty Secrets

Beauty has always been a dynamic and evolving concept, reflecting the trends and preferences of each era. In the 21st century, Millennials and the Gen Z have played a significant role in reshaping beauty standards, embracing diversity, and championing authenticity. As a result, beauty brands have adapted to these shifts, and one such iconic brand at the forefront of change and diversity is Maybelline with it’s newest face, Suhana Khan.

Beauty rapid fire with Suhana Khan:

Maybelline, a global beauty giant, has been a trailblazer in capturing the essence of contemporary beauty. It has become synonymous with accessible and trendsetting cosmetics that cater to the needs of the Indian consumers.

In a refreshing move, Maybelline announced Suhana Khan, one of the most talked about debutante of the year as the new face of the brand. Suhana brings a refreshing blend of glamour and individuality to the beauty space. Her style is a perfect fusion of elegance and a hint of goofiness, resonating well with the Gen Z aesthetic.

Not only does she resonate with the young girls and boys who have just entered the beauty space, but she also embodies the spirit with which this generation perceives beauty. Authentic, unique and unstoppable, we find out more about Suhana and her beauty game…

If you were to wear the same makeup for the rest of your life, what would it be?

A natural, dewy look with a hint of blush, defined brows, and a nude lip. It’s a timeless style that complements various occasions and reflects my preference for subtle, yet elegant makeup.

The one makeup product that instantly boosts your confidence…

Mascara is my go-to confidence booster. The way it instantly opens up my eyes and adds a touch of glamour makes me feel confident.

A makeup deal breaker for Suhana…

Anything that appears to be trying too hard

If you were to dress and style yourself like a movie character for the rest of your life, who would it be?

I would definitely like to be Veronica Lodge from The Archie’s. She is both chic and sophisticated. I’d love to embody that in my everyday fashion choices like I have in the movie.

Your must have products from the Maybelline line…

Must-have’s would be the Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation – It provides a flawless finish without feeling heavy on the skin and the Maybelline Colossal Mascara A go-to for voluminous and defined lashes that instantly elevate any makeup look.

3 products you’d recommend beginners to get for their vanities…

For sure, I’d recommend the Maybelline Baby Lips Lip Balm. It keeps your lips hydrated and adds a hint of colour. The Maybelline Colossal Kajal is great for defining your eyes easily. And if you want a natural-looking blush, the Maybelline Fit Me Blush is perfect for adding a pop of colour to your cheeks.