LSA for Local: How luxury sex start-up MyMuse is breaking taboos

Lifestyle Asia catches up with Anushka and Sahil Gupta, the couple behind MyMuse, in an intimate conversation on sex, taboo and the bedroom essential scene in the country today.

Sex, a word that incites a mixed bag of opinions in the households and groups of India alike, tottering on a seesaw between taboo and pleasure. Often spoken about in hushed whispers or not talked about at all, sex has had a long-standing history of interpretation in the country where ironically the Kama Sutra was created. And as the interpretation of the word changes over time, it is no wonder that a brand was born intended at sexual liberation, to mirror the changing times. India’s very own home-grown luxury sex essential brand, MyMuse; brings to the table an opinion of their own, for the first time ever.

Anushka and Sahil Gupta, a young married couple from Mumbai, felt the need for a change in the bedroom department in India, and just like that, MyMuse was born with an agenda. To become India’s first luxury sex-essential brand and change how sex is viewed in the country. Aiming to create a more inclusive and comfortable environment for all its customers with a wide variety of products that offer elevated bedroom experiences, MyMuse has spent the last 3 years changing and growing the bedroom essential market of India.

Tearing down long-standing sexual myths, and advocating the freedom of sex; be it as a topic to be talked about or in the bedroom itself; MyMuse talks about sexual education, growth and intimacy.

A talk with Anushka and Sahil Gupta, the creators of MyMuse

What was the motivation behind opening a sex startup, and how much of it was based on a personal experience revolving around sex?

Sahil: MyMuse evolved along with our own relationship. We started thinking about the idea of creating a sexual wellness start-up right as we started dating (yes, we know, pretty interesting order of events)! Growing up in typical Indian households, but with the benefit of international exposure, we constantly wondered why our culture has such a stigmatised view of sex, pleasure and our bodies. We really felt the need for a safe space, one that stops treating sexual wellness as vulgar and dirty, and instead, like the normal, natural part of life that it is. When we looked around at the options available for sexual wellness products in the market, we felt that there were none that truly spoke to us. The industry was dominated by outdated, large FMCG brands that are quite out of touch with how we (and how we think most Indians) approach intimacy today. We wanted to create a brand that eliminates the taboos, gender biases, and seedy feelings associated with buying products for the bedroom. A brand that not only sells products, but that’s your friend when it comes to navigating the confusing world of sex and love. A brand that celebrates pleasure and human connection in all its glory. Our brand mission is to change the way Indians approach intimacy—as individuals, and as a society. Each day, we feel like we’re getting one step closer.

What is your opinion as the creator of MyMuse, on the concept of sex as a said taboo topic in India?

Anushka: Isn’t it funny that the Kama Sutra was written thousands of years ago, and yet self-pleasure and sex are still often considered taboo subjects today? It sounds simple, but the only way to change that is through honest conversations. Change truly does start from within, and we have to overcome the mountain of taboos in our own lives before society can evolve as a whole. We need to stop treating sex, pleasure, and self-love as shameful and dirty. By being open, we can encourage others to do the same. By overcoming our own fears and internalised guilt, we can empower others. We believe that conversations about sex and pleasure belong at the dinner table too, not just behind closed doors.

Why do you think a brand like MyMuse is necessary for the Indian audience, and how do you think it has helped people?

Sahil: At MyMuse, the products are designed keeping in mind the nuances of the Indian mindset. Pleasure is still very much a grey area that needs to be navigated carefully. So, discretion is one of the top priorities while we design them. We want to ensure that people feel comfortable both buying our products and keeping them at home. When it comes to pleasure products, people tend to hide them away at the back of their cupboards, or worse, hand them over to a friend for safekeeping. So, we’ve been focused on sleek designs for all our products, some of which look like nothing more than aesthetic paperweights or futuristic tech devices.

Our customers feel seen and at ease when they know that they can expect a discreet and hassle-free experience when they order from us. Our purpose is not only to provide high-quality products, It is also to empower individuals through comprehensive sex education to embrace their sexuality with confidence. By doing so, we have seen countless positive transformations in people’s lives, fostering greater self-awareness, and enriching their intimate relationships. We receive a lot of great feedback and messages from our users for both our content and products. No doubt, it sometimes gets a little personal. But, at the end of the day, it is heart-warming for us to know that even the smallest of details can make the biggest difference in someone’s life.

What are your views on the lack of sexual education in India and how unLearn compensates? Tell us a little about the feature and how it helps.

Anushka: This lack of sexual education has had far-reaching consequences, contributing to gross misinformation and misconceptions prevalent in societies worldwide. When individuals are not provided with accurate and comprehensive information about sex, pleasure, and relationships, they are left to seek answers from unreliable sources, perpetuating myths and harmful beliefs. To address this, we’ve introduced unLearn—an extensive resource for all things sex ed, featuring all original content written and designed by our in-house team. As a platform, unLearn serves as a repository for all our curated content, specifically designed to help people challenge and dismantle the preconceived notions and beliefs they have acquired throughout their lives. Our main goal is to provide information that’s both relatable and reliable. We understand that individuals often grow up with societal norms, cultural conditioning, and sometimes misinformation that can impact their attitudes towards sexuality and intimacy, and even self-image. Through unLearn, we wanted people to find comfort in a non-judgemental space since there are so few of them out there. We’ve divided it into four sections:

– Ask: Where our in-house experts answer burning questions on sexual wellness, intimacy, products and more

– Read: A repository filled with our juicy blog articles with hot takes and helpful tips

– Watch: For quick bites or binges on all things intimacy

– Guide: A deep dive into intimacy with our exclusive and free content guides

It’s the perfect platform for individuals to embark on their journey of sexual exploration. We are committed to continually enriching unLearn with updated and relevant content, ensuring that it remains a beacon of trust and acceptance for all individuals seeking to gain a better understanding of intimacy and sexual wellness.

What is MyMuse’s target audience, and would you say that it covers a variety of groups and individuals? How inclusive is the brand?

Sahil: We are an inclusive brand that welcomes everyone, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or relationship status. Our mission is to create a diverse and accepting community that celebrates sexual freedom and expression. We thought our buyers would be majority female, but we actually see a slight tilt towards more male buyers. Even before we launched male-centric products, we saw a lot of male users buying products for their partners, which is a hugely encouraging sign. On our content platforms, we see the inverse, with about a 60:40 split towards female users. By and large though, we have seen success in creating a gender-neutral brand, with products and content designed for all genders. In terms of age, the majority of our users are young adults between 21-35. However, we have seen growing interest from folks across different age groups—including from 40- 60+—which is also a huge win for us, considering how sexual wellness has traditionally been a neglected topic for older generations. This shows that age-related barriers are being shattered, and people are now recognising the significance of sexual wellness at every stage of life. As a brand, we are thrilled to be playing a role in fostering this shift in mindset. We believe that sexual well-being is a lifelong journey, and it is never too late to explore one’s desires, improve intimacy in relationships, and prioritise self-empowerment.

How has the post-lockdown boom in the Indian market for sex toys affected MyMuse?

Sahil: The post-lockdown boom in the Indian market for sex toys has indeed led to increased awareness and demand for our products and services. The lockdown was a time when people learned to prioritise self-care, saw the importance of human connection, and began to realise the importance of sexual wellness as an integral part of their lives. This growth in consumer mindset has allowed us to advocate for sexual wellness as an essential aspect of overall well-being. Through educational content, social media campaigns, and collaborations, we continue to champion the cause of sexual empowerment for all.

With people spending more time at home even after the lockdown and seeking new ways to enhance their intimate experiences, there has been a notable surge in the demand for sexual wellness products. More people are engaging with us, seeking accurate information, and participating in discussions, creating a vibrant and supportive environment for sexual exploration.

How do you think MyMuse has impacted the bedroom essential market in India?

Anushka: As the first-ever homegrown brand in the sexual health and wellness space, I’d say that a lot of education and breaking through the taboo mindset fell on us. I think what sets us apart is our approach towards intimacy. We’re not trying to tell people what to do. We believe that intimacy is a universal part of life that spans the emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual selves. Everything from the way we communicate to the way our products are designed and packaged alludes to this truth. Rather than being obtrusive and loud, our brand is playful and cheeky, yet discreet and respectful. We think this relatable, responsible, and non-intrusive approach has created a ripple effect of positive change in the perception of sexual health and wellness and helped contribute to making sexual wellness a more mainstream and accepted topic.

What is the future of MyMuse, where do you see the brand going and any new ideas you’re working on?

Anushka: We’re super stoked about the future! Our vision is to keep evolving and pushing boundaries in the sexual wellness space, making it more accessible and inclusive for everyone. We want to expand our product range even further, introducing more innovative offerings to suit different people and continually helping them evolve in their sexual wellness journey. As for new ideas, we’re always cooking up something special! We can’t give away all the secrets just yet, but let’s just say we’ve got some exciting surprises in store that will take your intimate experiences to a whole new level.

A little message as the creators of MyMuse, for the audience who may still be holding themselves back from sexual freedom?

Sahil: We want to emphasise that intimate exploration and empowerment are fundamental aspects of personal well-being and happiness. At MyMuse, we believe that embracing and exploring your desires with confidence can lead to a more fulfilling and enriched life. The first step can always be daunting, but as you continue to grow on both a mental and physical level, you’ll start to see the benefits and ripple effects of this for the rest of your life.

All Images: Courtesy MyMuse.