10 eye makeup looks we are coveting from our favourite Bollywood stars

Bollywood stars have been serving us some great eye makeup looks lately. From coloured liners to stunning shimmery shadows – there’s a whole world we discovered when it comes to making your eyes do all the talking. The year 2020 will be known as the year of creating memorable looks with our eyes – whether it’s a liner, well-brushed brows, the long lashes or the colourful eyeshadows, it’s all about keeping it effortless yet striking.

Here are the best eye looks of Bollywood for you to copy them all every time you head out –

Ananya Pandey’s Brown Smokey Eye

Black smokey eyes are so 2019, this year it’s all about browns taking centre stage. Go lighter to heavier with your lids and add a tiny bit of shimmer to balance the light like Ananya.

Go wide-eyed with a shimmer like Shraddha Kapoor

A thin liner, brushed up brows, and silver shimmer to boot – this simple yet elegant way Shraddha Kapoor showcased shine is a winner. We loved how she kept the rest of her face plain so the eyes can be the highlight.

Baby blues by the Sanon sisters

Nupur and Kriti Sanon wore the bright eyeliner trend to perfection in two unusual but stunning shades. We love how they topped off their looks with just a brush of mascara.

Peach eyes on Kareena Kapoor

Come to think of it, this is an unusually beautiful, effortless look. The eyeshadow shade in delightfully pastel peach with just a dab of shine keeps Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look modern yet sophisticated.

Copper eyes on Alia Bhatt

Copper eyes are coming back as a trend big time, and this look of Alia is a sure-fire winner. Her eyes delicately highlight the way eyeshadow sits on her lids without a liner. The brush of mascara alone adds the glamour quotient.

Priyanka Chopra’s violet liner look

In a shoot for Byrdie, Priyanka Chopra dons this beautiful violet shade as a liner on her eyes. What makes it striking is the simplicity of the curve – no cat eyes, no overtly bold graphic lines, just a thin liner that works wonders.

Grey smokey eye on Deepika Padukone

After brown, greys are coming back as the shades one should look out for – when it comes to the effortless smokey eye. We love how grey is brushed out to give it a wild look, but the liner and the mascara reins make it bolder.

Liner look on Sonam Kapoor

It’s not easy to pull off a neutral liner look, and Sonam does it with panache here. Her liner is thick and her lashes, brushed out, and the eyeshadow rests subtly on her lids.

Brown #forthewin with Jhanvi Kapoor

This is how one stays subtle, and Jhanvi keeps it fresh and rejuvenated with a single brown shade that speaks volumes from her eyes with dewy eyes. The brown on the lower lid adds all the drama.

Lilac shimmers on Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita keeps her sporty look unconventional with lilac shimmery eyes that make a statement. In a way, it’s using shimmer to create a smokey eye of sorts.

