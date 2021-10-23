Iconic red lipsticks that will suit every Indian skin tone

Something about red lipsticks gets us all feeling chic and fashionable, upping the ante of even the most boring OOTDs. And then there are those red lipsticks that are iconic in their own right: The hues synonymous with geishas, the one Deepika Padukone wore with that black dress, and those that are always out of stock at beauty counters.

When it comes to Indian skin, we’re talking about myriad hues of red to suit the fairest to the duskiest. Shades ranging from fire engine reds and bold maroons to ones that veer towards oranges and peaches. Classic reds will always stay in style, and in 2021, they come with better finish and bolder pigments. Here are the best red lipsticks in the business…

Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse, Rs 2,100

Created for Indian skin by YouTube star Lilly Singh, this one is a fiery red that also alludes to Singh’s book How to be a Bawse. It’s creamy but not drying, and we love the smooth matte texture afterwards. Water-resistant, it will stay put for eight hours.

Perfect for: Medium to dark skin tones

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Satin Lip Colour in Pirate, Rs 2,700 (approx)

Iconic in every way, Pirate is known to have blue undertones and was touted to be one of six shades formulated to copy Coco Chanel’s signature red lip.

Perfect for: Fair to olive skin tones

The Stunna Lip Paint is one-of-a-kind, and thanks to its maker Rihanna, suits every skin tone to the T. The watery texture makes way for a stunning matte look and it’s there to stay all night long. The stick wand makes for easy application and it is a long-wear matte.

Perfect for: All skin tones

Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in 999, Rs 2,900 (approx)

With a texture that is creamy and luxe, this classic shade stays on for 16 hours. The finish is satin-to-matte, and is enriched with hydrating mango butter and hyaluronic acid for a hydrated, moisturised, and nourished effect.

Perfect for: Fair skin tone

Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in Stiletto or Royal, Rs 2,800

This one’s a late entrant into the Indian market but it is the most creamy, hydrating formula ever. The warm toned fiery red with matte finish lasts for up to six hours with maximum smooth coverage.

Perfect for: Dusky skin tone

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Fiery, Rs 1,940

Our Editor swears by this shade. The Fiery hue comes with industrial strength pigments and a matte non-drying formula. It’s weightless, almost effortless, and is enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil.

Perfect for: Olive skin tone

Shiseido Modern Matte Powder Lipstick in 510 Night Life, Rs 2,700

Inspired by Tokyo’s aspirational night life, the Modern Matte Powder Lipstick is a bright red that is weightless, full-coverage, and matte – almost opaque and highly pigmented.

Perfect for: Fair skin tone

The only red that comes with a bit of gloss or sheen, this beauty has a lightweight texture with buildable coverage. Inspired by La Petite Robe Noire, the original formula, it is pure and luminous, and comes with ‘Pop’ pigments coated in shine-boosting resin.

Perfect for: Fair skin tone

Other honorary mentions: Tom Ford Lip Color in Cherry Lush; Nars Power matte in Red Currant; MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo, and Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte.

Featured image: Dior