10 red lipsticks from homegrown brands that we’re adding to cart
02 Feb 2022 05:39 PM

Divyanshi Shreyaskar
Valentine’s day is the perfect time to splurge and add these brilliant red lipsticks to your virtual shopping bags.

Red reigns supreme when valentine’s day comes around and what better way to celebrate the day than with an unmissable perfect red lip. Whether you’ve got a big date planned or you’d rather have a takeout and Netflix date instead, a statement red lip is never out of style.

For those with a valentine, the preparations start days before the actual event, finding your best outfit, taking care of your skin and perfecting that eyeliner wing, with all this in mind you shouldn’t be worried about finding a nice red lipstick. Worry not, we’ve got you covered.

And with so many amazing homegrown makeup brands, why not ring in the day by showing some love and adding them to our carts! Up first on our wishlist is 

 

Jump To / Table of Contents

Inatur Lip Gloss - Hottie

1 /10

Inatur Lip Gloss - Hottie

Inatur has carved a spot for itself on the list by being one of India’s most known natural beauty brands. If you would rather opt for a lip gloss over a lipstick and are also looking for products ethically made from pure Ayurveda and Aromatherapy ingredients then look no further. Inature combines long lasting color, weightless feel and glossy lip finish in this one bottle.

Inatur Lip Gloss - Hottie
Price
INR 295
Shop it here
ASA beauty Creme Lipstick - Hearty Hibiscus

2 /10

ASA beauty Creme Lipstick - Hearty Hibiscus

Asa’s creme lipsticks boast of being ‘not just any ordinary lipsticks’. They offer a promise of moisturising lips, leaving them feeling more soft and supple. The highly pigmented formula in a bullet style packaging offers long stay in a vegan and cruelty free product.

ASA beauty Creme Lipstick - Hearty Hibiscus
Price
INR 1750
Shop it here
SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick - Claire Redfield

3 /10

SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick - Claire Redfield

Sugar is a well known and celebrated brand, our next entrant on the list even made it to actress Tapsee Pannu’s favourites. The matte as hell red lipstick crayon offers excellent coverage and high pigmentation for an on the go date. Once applied, you’re set for the night!

 

SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick - Claire Redfield
Price
INR 799
Shop it here
Renee Cosmetics Fab Face - Diva

4 /10

Renee Cosmetics Fab Face - Diva

Renee came up with a solution for all your makeup needs. The brand asked themselves ‘What does a basic makeup look need?’ and delivered. The Fab Face Diva product is a three in one product that’ll let you do your eye makeup, blush and yes, you guessed it! It comes with a lovely red lipstick shade.

 

Renee Cosmetics Fab Face - Diva
Price
INR 750
Shop it here
Nykaa All Day Matte - Cool Cop

5 /10

Nykaa All Day Matte - Cool Cop

The name Nykaa has become synonymous with makeup, and their own product line have garnered faith and immense love from people across india. The all day matte red liquid lipstick will have you slaying any and all parties you’ve got planned.

Nykaa All Day Matte - Cool Cop
Price
INR 349
Shop it here
FAE Beauty Buildable Non Drying Hydrating Multi-Use Matte Lipstick - Too Cheeky

6 /10

FAE Beauty Buildable Non Drying Hydrating Multi-Use Matte Lipstick - Too Cheeky

Fae launched their new buildable matte lipsticks last year and the upgrades were admired by all fae fans. Fae cosmetics combined the goodness of a subtle tint with a non drying matte formula wrapped up in vegan, paraben free and peta certified product.

FAE Beauty Buildable Non Drying Hydrating Multi-Use Matte Lipstick - Too Cheeky
Price
INR 600
Shop it here
KIRO Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick - Terra Red

7 /10

KIRO Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick - Terra Red

Another vegan beauty brand that is 100% cruelty free, Kiro’s Airy matte liquid lipstick has a gorgeous texture and a beautiful rich red that’ll leave you amazed. Forget about all your smudge worries because these lipstick stains with smudge-proof liquid matte formula are non transferable and non sticky.

KIRO Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick - Terra Red
Price
INR 875
Shop it here
Lakme Absolute Spotlight Lip Gloss - Deep Flamingo

8 /10

Lakme Absolute Spotlight Lip Gloss - Deep Flamingo

Lakme is one of India’s most trusted and household makeup brands. Every makeup novice starts off by adding a lakme product to their makeup bag. This valentine’s day show some love to the much adored brand and invest in their Absolute Spotlight Lip Gloss. All gloss fanatics, assemble!

Lakme Absolute Spotlight Lip Gloss - Deep Flamingo
Price
INR 675
Shop it here
Ras Luxury Oils Oh So Luxe Tinted Liquid Lip Balm - Berry Red

9 /10

Ras Luxury Oils Oh So Luxe Tinted Liquid Lip Balm - Berry Red

The tinted lip balm from Ras luxury oils is beautiful on all indian skin tones and works as a hybrid on your cheeks, lips and should you wish, even your eyelids. It has a light and non sticky formulation so while you get a plump and shiny pout, it is incredibly comfortable to wear.

Ras Luxury Oils Oh So Luxe Tinted Liquid Lip Balm - Berry Red
Price
INR 1090
Shop it here
Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa - Gulaab Jal

10 /10

Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa - Gulaab Jal

Forest Essentials is a people’s choice brand when it comes to ayurvedic skincare, the brand has also launched a range of lip serums and various other makeup products. FE’s lip serums are conditioning, moisturising with a great smooth gliding formula. It is the perfect choice if you are looking for light color and a satin finish.

Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa - Gulaab Jal
Price
INR 1295
Shop it here
Makeup Valentine's Day red lipsticks best lipsticks Indian makeup brands valentines day date
Divyanshi Shreyaskar
Beauty

