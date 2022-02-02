10 red lipsticks from homegrown brands that we’re adding to cart

Valentine’s day is the perfect time to splurge and add these brilliant red lipsticks to your virtual shopping bags.
Red reigns supreme when valentine’s day comes around and what better way to celebrate the day than with an unmissable perfect red lip. Whether you’ve got a big date planned or you’d rather have a takeout and Netflix date instead, a statement red lip is never out of style.
For those with a valentine, the preparations start days before the actual event, finding your best outfit, taking care of your skin and perfecting that eyeliner wing, with all this in mind you shouldn’t be worried about finding a nice red lipstick. Worry not, we’ve got you covered.
And with so many amazing homegrown makeup brands, why not ring in the day by showing some love and adding them to our carts! Up first on our wishlist is
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Inatur Lip Gloss - Hottie
- ASA beauty Creme Lipstick - Hearty Hibiscus
- SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick - Claire Redfield
- Renee Cosmetics Fab Face - Diva
- Nykaa All Day Matte - Cool Cop
- FAE Beauty Buildable Non Drying Hydrating Multi-Use Matte Lipstick - Too Cheeky
- KIRO Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick - Terra Red
- Lakme Absolute Spotlight Lip Gloss - Deep Flamingo
- Ras Luxury Oils Oh So Luxe Tinted Liquid Lip Balm - Berry Red
- Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa - Gulaab Jal
Inatur has carved a spot for itself on the list by being one of India’s most known natural beauty brands. If you would rather opt for a lip gloss over a lipstick and are also looking for products ethically made from pure Ayurveda and Aromatherapy ingredients then look no further. Inature combines long lasting color, weightless feel and glossy lip finish in this one bottle.
Asa’s creme lipsticks boast of being ‘not just any ordinary lipsticks’. They offer a promise of moisturising lips, leaving them feeling more soft and supple. The highly pigmented formula in a bullet style packaging offers long stay in a vegan and cruelty free product.
Sugar is a well known and celebrated brand, our next entrant on the list even made it to actress Tapsee Pannu’s favourites. The matte as hell red lipstick crayon offers excellent coverage and high pigmentation for an on the go date. Once applied, you’re set for the night!
Renee came up with a solution for all your makeup needs. The brand asked themselves ‘What does a basic makeup look need?’ and delivered. The Fab Face Diva product is a three in one product that’ll let you do your eye makeup, blush and yes, you guessed it! It comes with a lovely red lipstick shade.
The name Nykaa has become synonymous with makeup, and their own product line have garnered faith and immense love from people across india. The all day matte red liquid lipstick will have you slaying any and all parties you’ve got planned.
Fae launched their new buildable matte lipsticks last year and the upgrades were admired by all fae fans. Fae cosmetics combined the goodness of a subtle tint with a non drying matte formula wrapped up in vegan, paraben free and peta certified product.
Another vegan beauty brand that is 100% cruelty free, Kiro’s Airy matte liquid lipstick has a gorgeous texture and a beautiful rich red that’ll leave you amazed. Forget about all your smudge worries because these lipstick stains with smudge-proof liquid matte formula are non transferable and non sticky.
Lakme is one of India’s most trusted and household makeup brands. Every makeup novice starts off by adding a lakme product to their makeup bag. This valentine’s day show some love to the much adored brand and invest in their Absolute Spotlight Lip Gloss. All gloss fanatics, assemble!
The tinted lip balm from Ras luxury oils is beautiful on all indian skin tones and works as a hybrid on your cheeks, lips and should you wish, even your eyelids. It has a light and non sticky formulation so while you get a plump and shiny pout, it is incredibly comfortable to wear.
Forest Essentials is a people’s choice brand when it comes to ayurvedic skincare, the brand has also launched a range of lip serums and various other makeup products. FE’s lip serums are conditioning, moisturising with a great smooth gliding formula. It is the perfect choice if you are looking for light color and a satin finish.