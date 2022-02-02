10 red lipsticks from homegrown brands that we’re adding to cart

Valentine’s day is the perfect time to splurge and add these brilliant red lipsticks to your virtual shopping bags.

Red reigns supreme when valentine’s day comes around and what better way to celebrate the day than with an unmissable perfect red lip. Whether you’ve got a big date planned or you’d rather have a takeout and Netflix date instead, a statement red lip is never out of style.

For those with a valentine, the preparations start days before the actual event, finding your best outfit, taking care of your skin and perfecting that eyeliner wing, with all this in mind you shouldn’t be worried about finding a nice red lipstick. Worry not, we’ve got you covered.

And with so many amazing homegrown makeup brands, why not ring in the day by showing some love and adding them to our carts! Up first on our wishlist is