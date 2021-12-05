7 popular makeup artists on the best shimmer products for Indian skin

Shine happy this season with the best shimmer makeup for desi girls picked out by our favourite makeup artists. And glow like a star all of December.

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas, excuse us, we’ve already started listening to our holiday playlist on loop! But it truly is, with Christmas décor, holiday sales, and cooler temperatures, we’re starting to feel some semblance of normalcy again. And, we mean, full-blown holiday glam. So, we asked 7 diverse and skilled MUAs to give us insights into the best shimmer makeup for desi girls. Because ain’t no holiday glam without sparkle, is there?

Best shimmer makeup products for Indian skin tones

Mausum Gandhi

You may know her better as “Makeup By Mausum,” the Insta-famous bridal & editorial makeup artist who has worked on actors, models, and brides of varying skin tones and colours. And when asked for recommendations, she always keeps in mind “real life” makeup, ensuring her advice is easy and versatile.

“Sparkle is great, but nothing works without a flawless base, so here are my two recommendations: the Chanel Vitalumiere Foundation and Dior’s Mono Shadow in the shade 616 pulse. You can’t go wrong with a foundation that blends flawlessly and amp it up with some gold pigment. The eyeshadow is so versatile, you can use it as a highlighter, eyeshadow, or really, any way you’d like.”

Instagram: @makeupbymausam

Adhishree P

Recently, Adhishree executed some flawless “leewks” for a Bhaane X Misho Designs campaign, but her feed is filled with exquisite work. From magazines to ads, Adhishree leaves no detail unnoticed and no leaf unturned, when it comes to her beauty looks. She knows how to create a vibe and so, we need to know, how do we bring a holiday vibe to life?

“Two must-haves for this season are the Becca Opal highlighter and Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Shadow. Here’s why. The Opal highlighter by Becca Cosmetics has a very flawless, iridescent shine that translates beautifully onto the skin. Then, Stila’s metallic liquids are so convenient to apply. If you’re a fan of glitter on your lids, this is the easiest way to recreate that look, packed with pigment.

Instagram: @adhishreep

Cassandra Kehren

Cassandra is a Canadian pro makeup artist, based out of India. She’s an international artist, who creates stunning editorial looks on celebrities and models, working with world-renowned photographers on the daily! Cassandra has worked on several, diverse Indian women and here’s what she recommends.

“At the end of glam, I love using fine makeup glitter pigments from MAC. I use it to add a little extra pop on the high of the cheekbones, inner corners of the eyes, brow bones, and the bridge of the nose. This photographs really well for all your holiday season memories! My favourite pigment for this season is the MAC pigment in Vanilla.”

Instagram: @inherchair

Cosine Vincent

Cosine is a Thai, Bangkok-based makeup artist, who specialises in desi bridal makeup. She decks out several Indian brides, who choose Thailand as their destination wedding spot, along with hundreds of other South Asian, Pakistani, Indonesian, and Malaysian brides. She’s skilled at creating that dreamy, Bollywood look, so we asked her, what are her favourites for the season?

“I would have to recommend the Dior Backstage Highlighter in Pure Gold. It’s such an easy-to-use, buttery soft shimmer. You can pop it on light or go heavy with it, either way, it looks great! I would also like to add the Starry Eyes To Hypnotise eyeshadow palette by Charlotte Tilbury. It’s perfect for Christmas, New Year’s, and beyond. There are so many looks you can create with it.”

Instagram: @cosinevincent

Akriti Sachdev

One of South India’s premier bridal makeup artists, Akriti has a fan-following that looks to her for recommendations, inspiration, and more. Akriti is not only a makeup artist, she also conducts makeup education workshops, at her studio in Chennai. When it comes to this time of the year, she’s got a one-product-fits-all attitude.

“You can’t go wrong with Champagne Pop by Becca Cosmetics. It’s a cult-favourite for good reason. It’s fine, microparticles blend so well and the shade suits every skin tone! I use it on my face as a highlighter, but also on my body, depending on the outfit you’re wearing for any upcoming parties. It will give your skin a lustrous shine.”

Instagram: @mesmereyesmakeup

Jasmeet Kapany

Jess (Jasmeet) is an editorially-acclaimed bridal makeup artist, based out of Delhi. Trained in Dubai, London, and Mumbai, Jess has worked on clients from across the globe and been covered by everything from prestigious publications and popular wedding portals. She’s skilled at creating a soft glow that brides love! So, what about the holiday glow, we ask?

“Currently, I’m loving the Bobbi Brown Pink Glow highlighter and the HUDA Beauty Nude Palette, their foiled shades add the perfect metallic sheen to any look. Thanks to the pandemic, I’ve rediscovered products that are locally available and these two just happen to be my favourites.”

Instagram: @jasmeetkapanyofficial

Prakruti Ananth

Chennai-based, Prakriti, is popular amongst celebrities and brides, alike. She runs a successful saree draping, hair styling, and makeup academy. The skilled MUA flawlessly executes traditional looks, but can switch it up perfectly to create soft glam, edgy glam, and all the works!

“I suggest using Hush from MAC Cosmetics. It’s a cream colour base that you can use to highlight your features in a super subtle way. If you want to double that down, you can always add a more intense highlighter on top of that. I also love the Fenty Beauty Body Lava Luminizer to add sheen and shimmer to anything from your foundation to legs, collar bones, etc…”

Instagram: @prakatwork